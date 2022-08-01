Plains police plan National Night Out event

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PLAINS TWP. — As police departments across the nation gear up for National Night Out — an annual event held to build and strengthen police/community relationships — Plains Township will be getting in on the festivities with a gathering at Birchwood Park.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the celebration begins at 5 p.m. and will run until 9 p.m. There will be multiple local vendors on hand for food and refreshments, as well as basket raffles and other prizes, plus “a ton of activities for the kids.”

That Foam Party Guy will also be in attendance, so guests are asked to bring a towel. The night ends with a fireworks display.