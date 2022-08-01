The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Set To Get A Makeover

The iconic street monument is known as the heart of Hollywood. It’s often a tourist destination and holds a significant amount of history in both media and culture. Come next Summer, The Hollywood Walk of Fame is set to receive a total makeover.

“This began as an effort to bring a cohesive, holistic design – centered around residents and pedestrians – to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” stated Los Angeles Council-member Mitch O’Farrell in a 2020 statement . “In the wake of COVID-19, the goals of this project are even more important. Enhancing public spaces is not only good for our collective psyche, but also for a local economy that is being challenged by the pandemic.”

According to a newsletter sent out on July 31, 2022 by Council-member O’Farrell, the improvement plans are indeed moving forward and will break ground in mid-2023. The changes call for a more pedestrian-friendly landscape and will come from a $7.2M grant from the LA Metro Board of Directors (MAT) program . The budget also includes $4M secured from the City in 2019 by Council-member O’Farrell.

According to the recent newsletter, the revamp will include:

Expanded pedestrian zones.

A new design that adds public furnishings such as tables and chairs for dining, bus shelters, bicycle racks, and transit benches.

New landscaping and additional trees.

More space for bus boarding platforms.

More space for vendors , temporary art installations, and performances.

“The goal of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Master Plan is to move this iconic corridor forward into the 21st century, respecting its rich history, while establishing a holistic and long-lasting vision.” stated Council-member O’Farrell.

Read more: Renderings Of The Upcoming L.A. Waterfront Amphitheater Have Been Released