Full list of Britons subject to 'personal sanctions' in Russian blacklist campaign

By David Averre, David Averre For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
1. Boris JOHNSON - Prime Minister

2. Dominic Rennie RAAB - Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice

3. Elizabeth Mary TRUSS - Minister of Foreign Affairs

4. Ben WALLACE - Secretary of Defence

5. Grant SHAPPS - Minister of Transport

6. Priti PATEL - Minister of the Interior

7. Rishi SUNAK - Minister of Finance *out of date

8. Kwasi KWARTENG - Minister of Entrepreneurship, Energy and Industrial Strategy

9. Nadine Vanessa DORRIES - Minister of Digitalisation, Culture, Media and Sports

10. James HEAPPEY - Deputy Secretary of Defence

11. Nicola Ferguson STURGEON - First Minister of Scotland

12. Suella BRAVERMAN - Attorney General for England and Wales

13. Theresa MAY - Conservative MP and former British Prime Minister

14. John Francis MCFALL, President of the House of Lords

15. Rosalind Miriam ALTMANN

16. Joyce Anne ANELAY

17. James Norwich ARBUTHNOT

18. Arthur Desmond Colquhoun GORE

19. Thomas Henry Ashton

20. John Jacob ASTOR

21. John Richard ATTLEE

22. Kenneth Wilfred BAKER

23. Diana Francesca Caroline BARRAN

24. Michael Walton BATES

25. Elizabeth Rose BERRIDGE

26. James Nicholas BETHELL

27. David John MACLEAN

28. Olivia BLOOMFIELD

29. Geoffrey Robert James BORWICK

30. Nicholas Henry BOURNE

31. Ivon Anthony MOORE-BRABAZON

32. Karren Rita BRADY

33. Robin John Orlando BRIDGEMAN

34. James George Robert BRIDGES

35. Michael John BROUGHAM

36. Angela Frances BROWNING

37. Peta Jane BUSCOMBE,

38. Jonathan Michael CAINE

39. Malcolm Ian SINCLAIR

40. Charles Alan Andrew CATHCART

41. Caroline Elizabeth CHISHOLM

42. Alastair Colin Leckie CAMPBELL

43. Anthony HAMILTON-SMITH

44. Patrick COURTOWN

45. Philippa Marion ROE

46. Julia Frances CUMBERLEGE

47. Rupert Charles DE MAULEY

48. Robert William Dixon SMITH

49. Ian James DUNCAN

50. Alexander Henry SCRYMGEOUR

51. Andrew James DUNLOP

52. Ellen Margaret EATON

53. Diana Catherine ECCLES

54. John Dawson ECCLES

55. Natalie Jessica EVANS

56. Nicholas John Albert FAIRFAX

57. Catherine Susan FALL

58. Michael Stahel FARMER

59. Edward Peter Lawless FAULKS

60. Stanley FINK

61. Jari FINN

62. Howard Emerson FLIGHT

63. Janet Evelyn FOOKES

64. Michael Bruce FORSYTH

65. Michael Nicholson LORD

66. David Anthony FREUD

67. John Eric GARDINER

68. Rachel Trixie Anne GARDNER

69. Euan Michael Ross GEDDES

70. Stephen Gilbert

71. Alistair Robertson GOODLAD

72. Giles John Harry GOSCHEN

73. Michael Ian GRADE

74. Stephen Keith GREEN

75. Brian GRIFFITHS

76. William Jefferson HAGUE

77. Diana Mary HARDING

78. Alan Gordon Barraclough HASELHURST

79. Robert Anthony HAYWARD

80. Oliver Michael Robert EDEN

81. Jonathan Hopkin HILL

82. Fiona Ferelith HODGSON

83. Robin Granville HODGSON

84. Christopher Holmes

85. Gloria Dorothy HOOPER

86. John Rhodes HORAM

87. Michael HOWARD

88. Frederick Richard Penn CURZON

89. David Arthur Russell HOWELL

90. David James Fletcher HUNT

91. Anna Caroline JENKIN

92. Thomas Michael JOPLING

93. Richard Sanderson KEEN

94. Thomas Jeremy KING

95. Graham KIRKHAM

96. Timothy John Robert KIRKHOPE

97. Norman Stewart Hughson LAMONT

98. Ian Bruce LANG

99. Howard Darryl LEIGH

100. Alistair Basil COOKE

101. Peter Bruce LILLEY

102. James Randolph LINDESAY-BETHUNE

103. Robert George Alexander BALCHIN

104. Edward Peter Bertram Savile FOLJAMBE

105. Ian Paul LIVINGSTONE

106. Michael Andrew Foster Jude KERR

107. James Roger Crompton LUPTON

108. James Peter Hymers MACKAY

109. Benjamin Lloyd Stormont MANCROFT

110. Zaida Parveen MANZOOR

111. Jonathan Peter MARLAND

112. Mark Shuldham SCHREIBER

113. Mark MCINNES

114. Catherine Irene Jacqueline MEYER

115. Michelle Georgina MONE

116. Patricia MORRIS,

117. Michael Wolfgang Laurence MORRIS

118. John Alfred Stoddard NASH

119. Lilian Pauline NEVILLE-JONES

120. Lucy Jeanne NEVILLE-ROLFE

121. Helen Margaret NEWLOVE

122. Emma Harriet NICHOLSON

123. Sheila Valerie MASTERS

124. Francis Thomas BARING

125. James Richard O'SHAUGHNESSY

126. Eric Jack PICKLES

127. Emma Samantha PIDDING

128. Stuart POLAK

129. Dolar Amarshi POPAT

130. Gary Andrew PORTER

131. Mark Ian PRICE

132. Alexander John RANDALL

133. Elizabeth Marie REDFERN

134. Bernard Francisco RIBEIRO

135. John Grenville SPRING

136. Andrew Robert George ROBATHAN

137. Kate Harriet Alexandra ROCK

138. Amanda Jacqueline SATER

139. Jane Antoinette SCOTT

140. Joan Anna Dalziel SECCOMBE

141. James Alexander DOUGLAS-HAMILTON

142. Fiona Sara SHACKLETON

143. Mohamed Itaf SHEIKH

144. Gillian Patricia SHEPHARD

145. Stephen Ashley SHERBOURNE

146. Kevin Joseph Maximilian SHINKWIN

147. Philip Roland SMITH

148. Deborah STEDMAN-SCOTT

149. Paul Cline STRASBURGER

150. Thomas Galloway Dunlop du Roy de Blicquy GALBRAITH

151. Elizabeth Grace SUGG

152. Ranbir Singh SURI,

153. John Derek TAYLOR

154. William David Trimble

155. Nicholas Edward TRUE

156. Christopher Samuel TUGENDHAT

157. Nicholas James Christopher LOWTHER

158. Charlotte Sarah Emily VERE

159. John WAKEHAM

160. Gordon Joshua WASSERMAN

161. Arthur Charles Valerian WELLESLEY

162. Patience Jane WHEATCROFT

163. Michael John Whitby

164. Susan Frances Maria WILLIAMS

165. Laura Lee WYLD

166. George Samuel Knatchbull YOUNG

167. James Edward George YOUNGER

168. Shaun WALKER, Correspondent, The Guardian

169. Con COUGHLIN, columnist for the Daily Telegraph

170. Stuart RAMSAY, Chief Correspondent, Sky News

171. James ROTHWELL, journalist for the Daily Telegraph

173. Chris EVANS, editor-in-chief of the Daily Telegraph

174. Richard Simon SHARP, Chairman of the Board of Governors, BBC Television

175. Timothy Douglas DAVIE, CEO, BBC Television

176. Katharine Sophie VINER, Editor-in-Chief, The Guardian

177. Clive MYRIE, Correspondent and presenter of the BBC TV channel

178. Orla GUERIN, BBC correspondent

179. Nicholas Anthony ROBINSON, BBC presenter

180. Paul ADAMS, BBC Correspondent

181. Nicholas BEAKE, BBC correspondent

182. Alexander James THOMSON, Channel 4 News Correspondent and Host

183. Dan RIVERS, ITV Correspondent

184. Peter BEAUMONT, Journalist for The Guardian

185. Emma GRAHAM-HARRISON, Correspondent, The Guardian

186. Sophy RIDGE, journalist and host of Sky News

187. Catherine Elizabeth NEWMAN, journalist and host of Channel 4 News

188. Edward VERITY, editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail

189. Christian BROUGHTON, Editor-in-Chief, The Independent

190. Larisa BROWN, military news editor for The Times

191. Mark GALEOTTI, political scientist

192. Joseph BARNES, correspondent for the Daily Telegraph

193. Gideon RACHMAN, columnist for the Financial Times

194. Luke Daniel HARDING, Correspondent, The Guardian

195. Dominic Ralph Campden LAWSON, columnist for The Sunday Timeand Daily Mail;

196. Lawrence David FREEDMAN, columnist for The Sunday Times.

197. Jeremy Mark QUIN, British Deputy Secretary of Defence

198. Leo DOCHERTY, British Parliamentary Under Secretary of Defence

199. Benjamin John KEY, Commander of the Royal Navy, Chief of Staff of the Royal Navy

200. Michael WIGSTON, RAF Commander

201. Robert Andrew MAGOWAN, Deputy Chief, UK Strategic Command

202. Charles Richard STICKLAND, Commander, Joint Operations, UK Armed Forces

203. Roger Martyn CARR, Chairman of the Board of Directors, BAE Systems Campaign

204. Charles Nicholas WOODBURN, Member of the Board of Directors, Executive Director of the BAE Systems Group of Companies;

205. David ARMSTRONG, managing director of the BAE Systes group of companies

206. Glynn Stuart PHILLIPS, managing director of the BAE Systems group of companies

207. Clifford Mark ROBSON, managing director of the BAE Systems group of companies

208. Alexander Colin Kynaston CRESSWELL, Chairman of the Board of Directors, CEO of Thales UK

209. Christopher Benoit Waller SHAW, Chief Operating Officer of Thales UK

210. Paul GOSLING, Vice President, Thales UK

211. Ewen Angus MCCRORIE, Vice President, Thales UK

212. Suzanne Jayne STRATTON, Vice President, Thales UK

213. Lynne WATSON, Vice President, Thales UK

214. Gregory Lloyd CAMPBELL, member of the British House of Commons

215. Gavin James ROBINSON, member of the British House of Commons

216. Samuel WILSON, member of the British House of Commons

217. David William Donald CAMERON, former British Prime Minister

218. George Islay MacNeil ROBERTSON, member of the House of Lords of the Parliament of Great Britain

219. Angus Struan Carolus ROBERTSON, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, Europe and External Relations

220. Fiona Jane HYSLOP, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Economic, Labour and Cultural Affairs

221. Keir Rodney STARMER, member of the House of Commons of the British Parliament, leader of the Labour Party of Great Britain

222. David Lindon LAMMY, Deputy of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Great Britain from the Labour Party, the ‘shadow’ Minister for Foreign Affairs of Great Britain

223. Lisa Eva NANDY, Deputy of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Great Britain from the Labour Party, ‘shadow’ Minister for Social and Economic Development of Regions and Housing

224. Wendy MORTON, Deputy Minister for Transport, UK

225. Ian BLACKFORD, member of the House of Commons of the British Parliament, leader of the Scottish National Party faction

226. Nick THOMAS-SYMONDS, Deputy of the House of Commons of the British Parliament from the Labour Party, ‘shadow’ Minister for International Trade

227. Kate FORBES, Minister for Finance and Economics, Scottish Government

228. Lorna SLATER, Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Greens

229. Ross John GREER, Scottish MP for the Greens

230. Alexander Geoffrey COLE-HAMILTON, Member of the Scottish Parliament, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

231. Neil Charles GRAY, Minister for Europe and International Development for Scotland

232. Laurence LEE, Second Permanent Undersecretary of Defence of Great Britain

233. Bate TOMS, head of the British-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce

234. Donald WILSON, Edinburgh City Councillor

235. Peter RICKETTS, Member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament

236. James Paul GRAY, Member of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament from the Conservative Party

237. Paul KAHN, partner at Renaissance Strategic Advisors

238. Clive ROADS, founder of Royal Consulting

239. Christopher SAMUEL, founder of Christopher Samuel Associates

240. Anthony WHELAN, Science Adviser, UK Department of Defence

241. Huw WALTERS, Head of Economic Security at the UK Department of Defence

242. Liam FOX, Member of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament from the Conservative Party

243. Helen BOWER-EASTON, Foreign Office Spokesperson

244. David AARONOVICH, columnist for The Times

245. Dan SABBAGH, War News Editor, The Guardian

246. James CRISP, European News Editor, Daily Telegraph

247. David ROSE, freelance journalist

248. Caroline WHEELER, Political Editor, The Sunday Times

249. John RILEY, head of Sky News

250. Jonathan Charles MUNRO, Head of BBC News

251. Edward William Robert CARR, associate editor of The Economist

252. Jerome Donald STARKEY, military columnist for The Sun

253. Robert James Kenneth PESTON, producer of ITV

254. Piers Stefan PUGHE-MORGAN, presenter

255. Huw EDWARDS, BBC presenter

Source: Russian Foreign Ministry

