ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CMA Awards 2022 hosts revealed: Country singer Luke Bryan will join retired football star Peyton Manning to head up annual show

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The annual Country Music Association Awards has two new hosts for 2022.

On Monday Luke Bryan, 46, announced on the morning show Live With Kelly And Ryan that he will be hosting the 56th annual CMA awards on Wednesday, November 9 with retired football star Peyton Manning, also 46.

'Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,' Luke said. 'When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn't hesitate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6k5z_0h10qHoM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxwxM_0h10qHoM00

He added, 'We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast.

'I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!'

Manning also shared his comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzA2O_0h10qHoM00
There he is: Luke shared the news with Ryan Seacrest on Live on Monday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ywh5U_0h10qHoM00
The way they are: Luke was on the show with Andor actor Diego Luna, far left

'I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,' Peyton said.

'I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.'

Luke was host last year as well.

CMA added on Instagram, 'Just drafted our #1 picks for the 2022 #CMAawards!

'We definitely scored this year with two-time CMA Awards Entertainer of the year @LukeBryan and NFL superstar, @PeytonManning as our hosts! Let the award season begin! Watch Wednesday, Nov. 9 on @ABCNetwork.'

In the past there has been a female cohost. Carrie Underwood filled that role for many years. But this year, the CMA Awards went with two men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmm5O_0h10qHoM00
Honored: 'I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,' Peyton said. 'I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.' Seen in 2019

PAST CMA AWARDS HOSTS

1967 – Bobbie Gentry and Sonny James

1968 – Dale Evans and Roy Rogers

1969 – Tennessee Ernie Ford

1970 – Tennessee Ernie Ford

1971 – Tennessee Ernie Ford

1972 – Glen Campbell

1973 – Johnny Cash

1974 – Johnny Cash

1975 – Glen Campbell and Charley Pride

1976 – Johnny Cash and Roy Clark

1977 – Johnny Cash

1978 – Johnny Cash

1979 – Kenny Rogers

1980 – Mac David and Barbara Mandrell

1981 – Mac David and Barbara Mandrell

1982 – Mac David and Barbara Mandrell

1983 – Anne Murray and Willie Nelson

1984 – Kenny Rogers

1985 – Kris Kristofferson and Anne Murray

1986 – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson

1987 – Kenny Rogers

1988 – Dolly Parton

1989 – Anne Murray and Kenny Rogers

1990 – Reba McEntire and Randy Travis

1991 – Reba McEntire

1992 – Reba McEntire and Vince Gill

1993 – Clint Black and Vince Gill

1994 – Vince Gill

1995 – Vince Gill

1996 – Vince Gill

1997 – Vince Gill

1998 – Vince Gill

1999 – Vince Gill

2000 – Vince Gill

2001 – Vince Gill

2002 – Vince Gill

2003 – Vince Gill

2004 – Brooks & Dunn

2005 – Brooks & Dunn

2006 – Brooks & Dunn

2007 – No host (Various)

2008 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2009 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2010 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2011 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2012 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2013 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2014 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2015 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2016- Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2017 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2018 – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

2019 – Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton

2020 – Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker

2021 – Luke Bryan

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Bryan Singer
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Bobbie Gentry
Person
Dale Evans
Person
Anne Murray
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Glen Campbell
Person
Ryan
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Willie Nelson
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement

Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#American Football#Cma Awards Entertainer
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Crushes Acoustic Cover of Rihanna Hit: VIDEO

American Idol champ Noah Thompson is rapidly making headway in the country music industry after taking home the crown this past season. After making his debut at CMA Fest in June, the budding star took to Instagram to announce the release of his newest single “Stay,” a cover of Rihanna’s 2012 hit, on Friday. Sharing an acoustic version of the single, fans flooded the comments to praise the release.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Broke a Promise to Priscilla’s Parents That Could Have Ruined Their Relationship

Speculation continues about the relationship between Elvis Presley and Priscilla, 63 years after the couple first met in Germany. There is a heightened interest in the couple with the success of the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, which documents Presley’s life and stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll. However, Presley skirted one issue that could have ruined his relationship with Priscilla by breaking a promise to her parents that could have led to her permanent exit from his life.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”

Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases

Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

517K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy