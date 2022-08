WINONA, Minn. — Saint Mary's University student-athletes continued to rack up academic honors on Monday, as 12 members of the Cardinal fastpitch softball team were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes, while the SMU team was recognized for its 3.35 cumulative team grade-point-average. The NFCA announced that 7,527 collegiate student-athletes...

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO