Sturgeon Lake, MN

Man Arrested Following Report of Plane Crash in Sturgeon Lake

 3 days ago
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota

Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
