Man Arrested Following Report of Plane Crash in Sturgeon Lake

Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Police say a rollover crash in downtown Duluth may have been caused by an intoxicated driver. According to DPD, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in front on Tech Village on Superior Street near Lake Avenue. A 65-year-old woman was driving, crossed the center line, hit...
Sheriff: Intoxicated pilot arrested after crashing small engine plane in Sturgeon Lake
STURGEON LAKE, MN-- Authorities responded to a small engine plane crash last Friday allegedly involving alcohol. Deputies said the Pilot, 70, of Missouri crashed on the 4000 block of Birchview Rd. in Sturgeon Lake. The Pine County 911 Communications Center received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated. He was...
Brooklyn Park Man Dies Following Chisago County Crash
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Chisago County Saturday morning. According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, four Corvettes traveling southbound on Lofton Avenue when the lead vehicle lost control and ran off the road. It was reported that the vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled several times, eventually coming to rest upside down with the driver pinned under the vehicle.
Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
Watch: Escaped cows visit gas station, roam onto Minnesota freeway
(FOX 9) - A couple of cows escaped and caused a bit of trouble Tuesday morning in Chisago County. According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, deputies dealt with a "bit of public moooosance" on I-35. The cows escaped, wandered over to Kwik Trip in Stacy and then wandered through...
Teen ejected, others hospitalized after vehicle rolls near Cambridge
A single-car crash in the area of Highway 47 and County Road 5 near Cambridge, Minn. left three injured on Tuesday. Courtesy of the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Cambridge believe speed and alcohol might've contributed to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday that critically injured an 18-year-old passenger and hospitalized two others.
Coon Rapids man dies after suffering medical emergency on boat in Chisago County
Officials are investigating a Coon Rapids man’s death after he suffered a medical emergency while on a boat in Chisago County. According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, a group of boaters on South Lindstrom Lake called 911 at around 1:45 p.m. Friday, reporting that a man on the boat was suffering a medical emergency and had stopped breathing.
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
Cloquet man accused of threatening to kill his family
CLOQUET, MN -- A Cloquet man faces felony charges, accused of threatening to kill his own family. Officers responded to a house at 3692 Mallard Drive where James Bosto, 43, allegedly made the threat. According to the criminal complaint, Bosto’s daughter told police her dad was intoxicated when she got...
Suspect in fatal mass stabbing on Wisconsin river identified, charged with homicide
SOMERSET, Wis. — A 52-year-old Minnesota man is facing a host of charges in connection with a mass stabbing that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded four others on Wisconsin’s Apple River on Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson identified the suspect as Nicolae Miu from...
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone.
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Minn. man who allegedly stole money from his father accused of shooting him in the back of head
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his 62-year-old father at a cabin in northern Minnesota after he threatened to turn him in to police for stealing money. According to a press release from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, on July 26, Daniel...
Man, 49, dies after suffering medical emergency on central Minnesota lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man died Friday after suffering a medical emergency on a central Minnesota lake.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to South Lindstrom Lake on a report of a man on a boat struggling to breathe. First-responders found the boaters near the Beach Park public swimming area and attempted to help the man, although the lifesaving efforts were not successful. The 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. While officials did not detail when led up to the man struggling to breathe, they said that foul play was not suspected. The man's name is being withheld from the public until his family is notified. The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. South Lindstrom Lake is located in Lindstrom, roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
DNR seeks input on proposed special fishing regulations (including Cook and Lake County)
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 1, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for input on several special fishing regulation proposals. Each year, the DNR proposes new special fishing regulations that apply to individual waters and asks the public for input about the proposals....
Blood Drive Scheduled for next Wednesday in Pine City
Memorial Blood Centers will be holding a blood drive in Pine City early next week. Taking place in the Pine City Walmart parking lot, the drive will run from 10:30 am until 6 p.m. The donation event is part of the Pint for a Pint program, where donors can get...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
