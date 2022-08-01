ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘See you all real soon’ – Conor McGregor teases UFC return date after returning to MMA training following leg break

By Chisanga Malata
 2 days ago
CONOR MCGREGOR has hinted his eagerly-anticipated return to the UFC is right around the corner.

The MMA superstar is in the final stages of recovering from the horrific broken leg he suffered in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last July.

Conor McGregor is in the final stages of recovering from the horrific broken leg he suffered last year Credit: AP
The Notorious has been ramping up his training after his return to kicking Credit: INSTAGRAM@THENOTORIOUSMMA
The former two-weight world champion has hinted he'll be back in the cage "real soon" Credit: GETTY

McGregor, 34, recently resumed kicking with his injured leg and has suggested it won't be long before he's back in the octagon.

After reflecting on an exciting night of fights at UFC 277, The Notorious said in a Twitter voice note: "I’m buzzing cuz I want to come back.

“Good fights like that, good fight nights like that, good cards like that, good pay-per-views inspire millions around the world.

"Thank you all so much for the entertainment and I’ll see you real soon.”

Former two-division champion McGregor was seemingly on course to make a blockbuster return to the cage in the autumn.

UFC president Dana White told SunSport earlier this year: "We're looking at early fall, if everything goes right.

"If his leg heals right and he gets the clearance to really start training, then possibly early fall."

But an apparent setback in his recovery has seemingly paved the way for a crucial comeback fight early next year.

White said of the Irishman last week: "Conor's not ready yet, Conor's leg is not healed yet."

McGregor resumed mixed martial arts training at SBG Ireland in Dublin earlier this month, although it's currently unknown if he's returned to sparring.

And head coach John Kavanagh was thoroughly impressed by his star student's display upon his return to the gym.

The Irishman told The BBC: "He's healthy, happy and it's great to have him back.

"The last few sessions in the gym here were MMA-orientated - he's got the all-clear for that now.

"He did a great session last night, we got some great rounds in. He hasn't lost a beat and was looking great.

"Trust me, I got to have a bit of a wrestle with him last night and I felt it…

"When that silverback arm goes around your neck there's a bit of an extra squeeze there… he's very, very strong at the moment."

