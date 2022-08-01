Chip Wade to succeed Danny Meyer as CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Zilliant (or the “Company”), the industry leader in end-to-end pricing and revenue operations and intelligence software, today announced the appointment of Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Yammine, who most recently served as the Senior Vice President & General Manager of Salesforce Revenue Cloud, brings unique qualifications and more than 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise software and technology consulting. He is joining Zilliant following its recent acquisition by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”). MDP’s strong support and Yammine’s appointment as CEO provide Zilliant with world-class resources and expertise to further accelerate its innovation and strengthen its market leadership position. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005015/en/ Zilliant Appoints Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

