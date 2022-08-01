Chip Wade to succeed Danny Meyer as CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group

www.nrn.com
Related
Paysafe Appoints Rob Gatto as Chief Revenue Officer
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, today announced the appointment of Rob Gatto as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As the company’s first CRO, Gatto is charged with spearheading Paysafe’s international sales function across a range of high growth sectors including gaming, travel and entertainment, and the crypto and fintech industries. Effective immediately, Gatto reports into Paysafe’s CEO, Bruce Lowthers, who joined the company in May.
Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Todd Nightingale as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2022. Nightingale will also join the Fastly Board of Directors upon assuming the role. He will succeed Joshua Bixby, who, as previously announced, will step down as CEO and from Fastly’s Board of Directors. Bixby will remain with Fastly as an advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005944/en/ Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
CoSoSys appoints Kevin Gallagher as CEO
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- CoSoSys, the leading data loss prevention solution for multi-OS enterprises, today announced that Kevin Gallagher has joined as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth. The news comes following CoSoSys’ rapid North American enterprise and international expansion, with annual recurring revenue growth of more than 60% in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005424/en/ Kevin Gallagher, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
Zilliant Appoints Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Zilliant (or the “Company”), the industry leader in end-to-end pricing and revenue operations and intelligence software, today announced the appointment of Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Yammine, who most recently served as the Senior Vice President & General Manager of Salesforce Revenue Cloud, brings unique qualifications and more than 20 years of leadership experience in enterprise software and technology consulting. He is joining Zilliant following its recent acquisition by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”). MDP’s strong support and Yammine’s appointment as CEO provide Zilliant with world-class resources and expertise to further accelerate its innovation and strengthen its market leadership position. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005015/en/ Zilliant Appoints Pascal Yammine as Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
RELATED PEOPLE
Composable Data Center Innovator, IntelliProp Names Tech Veteran John Spiers as CEO and President
LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- IntelliProp, a leading innovator of composable data center transformation technology, today announced the appointment of John Spiers as Chief Executive Officer and President. Spiers, a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience pioneering breakthrough data center innovations and leading fast-growth organizations, will drive new CXL advances for the data center. He succeeds co-founder and long-time CEO Hiren Patel, who will serve the company as Chief Technology Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005046/en/ Composable Data Center Innovator, IntelliProp Names Tech Veteran John Spiers as CEO and President (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Arena raises money from Peter Thiel and David Petraeus for its decision-making AI
New York–based Arena is the brainchild of Pratap Ranade and Engin Ural, who co-founded the company in 2020. The two were inspired to build a platform that could, leveraging predictive algorithms, help businesses formulate strategies to navigate “uncertain” environments — like a global pandemic. Ranade, who...
Kevin Carpenter Named Among Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is pleased to announce that Savoy Magazine has named Kevin Carpenter, vice president, global operations and integrated supply chain, to the 2022 list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. Also recognized was Jill Pemberton, chief financial officer, North America, for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who serves on the Board of Directors of The Toro Company.
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CEO Doug Wood on Building a Focused Yet Fun Omnichannel Brand
Click here to read the full article. Doug Wood never thought he’d be running an apparel company. The Washington state native had a background in aviation, not fashion, but decided to make the leap more than two decades ago when Tommy Bahama was essentially a men’s silk camp shirt brand focused almost exclusively on wholesale. Since joining the brand in 2001 as chief operating officer, before being elevated to chief executive officer in 2016, Wood has worked tirelessly to transform the business into a successful and profitable omnichannel brand with record sales of $724 million in fiscal 2021. Here, Wood traces...
To Retain Employees Amid ‘The Great Resignation,’ Companies Focus on Culture
The latest business survey by research firm i4cp revealed the changes in workforce management amid looming economic concerns and changes in corporate culture following the peak-pandemic period. The firm said in its report that 66 percent of respondents offer or plan to offer employees more remote work opportunities. And 58.3...
Retail Tech: Dick’s Sporting Goods Enters the Metaverse, Alice + Olivia Taps Amperity
Click here to read the full article. The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Labeling Clarks USA/TPP Retail Clarks USA has appointed TPP Retail to replicate the rollout of the specialist labeling solution already introduced across the footwear retailer’s U.K., Ireland and European stores. As part of the company’s transformation under new ownership, Clarks sought the support of TPP Retail to improve in-store processes across its 114 U.S. stores. Deploying the Label IQ application, the U.K.-based footwear retailer delivered an in-store labeling system designed to mobilize store colleagues, with the company saying that the app...
TechCrunch
Tech’s riskiest founders are getting a $650 million bet from Redpoint Ventures
So, what happens if energy around entrepreneurship slows? As the downturn looms, are fewer founders going to take risks? According to Redpoint managing director Annie Kadavy, there will be fewer total companies started in the next year than there were in the last two. And, somewhat counterintuitively, the investor thinks that the looming slowdown is “a great thing.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CloudBees Names Anuj Kapur as President and CEO
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, today announced Anuj Kapur as President and Chief Executive Officer. Previously a C-level executive at Cisco and SAP, Kapur brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, product management, go-to-market strategy, and alliances in the enterprise technology sector to CloudBees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005117/en/ Anuj Kapur (Photo: Business Wire)
Innovative Businesses Point to the Future of Business and Finance
As society and the economy hit the mid-year mark for 2022, it provides the perfect opportunity to consider current progress. We can also assess how the future of business and...
Comments / 0