Joseph Fredrick Clemence was born April 2, 1929 to Lawrence and Thelma (Kean) Clemence in Abilene, Kansas. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1946. He grew up in the Sand Springs, Ks. community area as a kid and most his adult life. He grew up helping his father, Lawrence, on the farm and livestock business. On July 9, 1950, Joe married Joanna Carolina Mills. They worked together and started a family on a farm in the Sand Springs community.

ABILENE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO