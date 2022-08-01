Read on jcpost.com
Related
jcpost.com
Lloyd Robbins
Lloyd Robbins, 41, of Junction City, KS, passed away on July 27, 2022. He was born in Italy on July 23, 1981, to Rayc Clyde Emil Robbins and Terry Lynn (Hall) Robbins. Lloyd is survived by his uncle, James Robbins. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lillian Robbins.
jcpost.com
Joseph Fredrick Clemence - April 2nd, 1929 - August 2nd, 2022
Joseph Fredrick Clemence was born April 2, 1929 to Lawrence and Thelma (Kean) Clemence in Abilene, Kansas. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1946. He grew up in the Sand Springs, Ks. community area as a kid and most his adult life. He grew up helping his father, Lawrence, on the farm and livestock business. On July 9, 1950, Joe married Joanna Carolina Mills. They worked together and started a family on a farm in the Sand Springs community.
jcpost.com
Tim Ellis Springer
Tim Ellis Springer, age 68 of Manhattan, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1954 in Manhattan, the son of Gyle “Bud” Derol and Doris Imogene (Fyfe) Springer. He married Cynthia Rae Pickett on February 11, 1978 at All Faiths...
Comments / 0