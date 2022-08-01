ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA 'launches investigation into the New York Knicks' free agency acquisition of Jalen Brunson' - as the league focus on crackdown of alleged tampering

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
The NBA is looking to crack down on tampering, launching an investigation into the New York Knicks.

Their free agency acquisition of Jalen Brunson is the NBA's focus, with the league looking to determine if contract was made prior to free agency. Under current rules, early contact is not allowed.

The NBA free agency negotiation period was set to begin on June 30 but several reports arose prior to that date which suggested the Knicks and Brunson had indeed made contact.

Philadelphia are also facing scrutiny as the league formally looks into their re-signing of James Harden.

MORE TO FOLLOW

