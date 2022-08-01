Had Covid? One common symptom may leave you ‘more vulnerable’ to dementia warns new study

Read on nypressnews.com
Cognitive decline can be avoided with simple everyday exercises, new study suggests
While scientists have always recommended physical activity to keep the brain healthy, research now shows regular stretching and motion exercises can help older people with mild memory troubles. Researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine recruited 300 adults with mild cognitive decline to do aerobic and stretching-and-balance exercises....
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Singer, 30, Postpones Pap Smear To Go On Dream Vacation: Then She Was Diagnosed With Cancer And Now Can’t Have Baby
Sarah Waters discovered she had an aggressive form of poorly-differentiated squamous cell carcinoma earlier this summer. Now, she’s urging all women to “never” postpone Pap smears. Cervical cancer is usually detected through a routine Pap smear. During this test, your doctor will collect a sample of cells...
Stroke: How often you should eat a certain food to reduce the risk – expert
“Unhealthy weight is among the conditions that increase the chances of stroke,” Doctor Wassermann said. “Being obese or overweight increases proneness to high cholesterol, heart disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes – conditions linked to the risk of stroke. “Even studies indicate that a body mass index increase...
How to live longer: The breakfast that helps ‘ward off disease’ including heart disease
Many cereal boxes boast their nutritional contents. It’s common these days for cereal to be fortified with nutrients like folate and iron. But oats naturally have properties that make them one of the best choices for breakfast. Health researcher and biologist at the vegan charity Viva! Veronika Charvatova MSc explained: “One morning habit that helps you ward off disease is having a bowl of porridge for breakfast.”
UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle
A London hospital on Saturday withdrew life support for 12-year-old British boy Archie Battersbee after his parents lost a long, emotive and divisive legal battle. After a highly charged battle between the hospital and his parents, 23-month-old Alfie Evans died in April 2018 when doctors in Liverpool, in northwestern England, withdrew life support.
Experimental Long COVID Drug Shows Promise Tackling Fatigue
An early clinical drug trial taking aim at long COVID fatigue has fallen short of a primary objective to restore normal energy-fueling cell function but still provided encouraging evidence that a favorable pathway exists for long haulers. Long COVID or post-COVID is a condition where patients will recover from the...
