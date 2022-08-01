Read on www.hometownstations.com
Related
hometownstations.com
Legacy Arts Street Fair
It's a free street party in downtown Lima and it's happening tomorrow, August 6th! Marc Bowker and Omar Zehery gave us the details.
hometownstations.com
Heartbeat of Lima’s Charity Car Show helps new mothers get started
Lima, OH (WLIO) - An organization helping expecting mothers and fathers gets a little community help to continue its efforts. Around 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display at Tom Ahl's Dealership for the annual Heartbeat of Lima’s Charity Car Show. Owners of classic cars, custom cars, motorcycles,...
hometownstations.com
Daddys at Work holding school supply drive for students in need
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One program around the Lima area is helping students prepare for school this fall. Daddys at Work has organized a drop-off event for school supplies to make sure that every student has the opportunity to succeed in the classroom. Daddys at Work is a program committed to helping ease the stresses on families during these uncertain economical times.
hometownstations.com
Summer Block Party being held at the Bradfield Community Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One local community center wants to make sure Lima residents have one last summer hurrah. The Bradfield Community Center will be holding a block party on August 13th. There will be something for the whole family including live music, free food while it lasts, raffle prizes, and more. Organizers say it's important to get the neighborhoods together and offer a variety of opportunities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Putnam County Senior Expo returns to help seniors with health screenings and other services
PUTNAM COUNTY (WLIO) - An annual event returns to help Putnam County senior citizens with their health and well-being. Putnam County Senior Expo brings together senior citizen agencies, organizations, and non-profits as well as private businesses geared to helping seniors in their lives. The expo features health screenings, medication disposal, and a number of exhibitors showcasing a wide range of services. For the past two years, they took a smaller version of the expo on the road because of the pandemic, and organizers are happy to see everybody return to the one-stop shop at Ottawa Elementary.
hometownstations.com
Celebrate You breaks the stigma of mental illness
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A Celebration in downtown Lima helps bring home the message that they are not alone. The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties held their 2nd Celebrate You event at the Vibe Coffeehouse. The event was created to let people know it is OK if you are not feeling o-k mentally, especially if you are member of the African American or LGBTQ+ communities. There was music, poems, painting all for people to express themselves. The pandemic has put a lot of strain on people emotionally and mentally, but thanks to this celebration, they know they are not alone.
hometownstations.com
Lima Public Library holds "Yay for Kindergarten" to get kids excited about their first day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a special story time at the Lima Public Library on Friday as a few of those attending are getting ready for a big day. Counting, cutting, and tying shoes. All things a kindergarten student needs to know. These youngsters are excited about their first-day of school and are practicing the skills they will need to know. The library took the opportunity to host a "Yay for Kindergarten" story time with a variety of activities to get them ready.
hometownstations.com
Local schools not immune to nationwide staffing shortage
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Schools nationwide are faced with staffing shortages, and our area is not immune. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens checks in with Lima City Schools to see what that situation looks like. Schools all across the country are faced with staffing shortages right now. According to the Bureau of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health Lima receives grant to help identify and improve health disparities
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's the goal of a recent state grant to identify and remove barriers to improve the lives of Lima residents. Mercy Health Lima has been granted $300,000 as part of the Ohio Department of Health's "Health Improvement Zones" project. It's an initiative to improve health disparities faced by many people. Mercy Health will be working to get more information from residents by focusing on specific neighborhoods.
hometownstations.com
Spencerville to receive funding to help create wetland
SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Village of Spencerville will be receiving funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to restore a wetland. The State of Ohio announced plans for more than two dozen new H2Ohio Wetland projects to help improve overall water quality in the state of Ohio. One of the projects listed was the Riverwood Restoration Project in the village of Spencerville, located south of Elizabeth Street. Sean Chapman, the village administrator of Spencerville says that the wetland will help the area deal with flooding issues as well as improvements to overall water quality.
hometownstations.com
Auglaize County 4-H members discuss keeping their animals cool during extreme heat
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - With a heat index near 100 degrees on Wednesday, it can be challenging to keep your show animals cool. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens has more from the Auglaize County Fairgrounds. While it's a hard enough task to keep yourself cool on these sweltering summer days, it...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Commissioners working on natural gas aggregation program with Palmer Energy
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Commissioners are preparing for the future and are taking action now to get relief for some Allen County residents when it comes to natural gas. Commissioners are working with Palmer Energy to create a natural gas aggregation program. The first step is going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
Donovan Denson changes his plea to guilty for bar fight at J's American Pub
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man accused of being involved in a bar fight that left one person in serious injuries back in January has changed his plea. 21-year-old Donovan Denson entered a plea of guilty to the sole count of felonious assault in his case. In exchange for his plea, the state will not make any sentencing recommendation but will reserve the right to play a video of the bar fight at J's American Pub. Denson also had his bond lowered to twenty thousand dollars cash assurety, along with the stipulation that if he posts bond, he goes under house arrest and must wear an ankle monitor. A sentencing date has been set for September 21, 2022.
hometownstations.com
New lung cancer detection technology at Lima Memorial Health System
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new piece of technology will help doctors at Lima Memorial Health System in detecting lung cancer. The ion endoluminal system offers patients a more precise biopsy as well as easier ways for health professionals to obtain samples from deep within the lung, a previously challenging aspect of lung biopsy.
hometownstations.com
Local school districts talk impact of USDA no longer funding free student meal waivers
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Some schools in the local area have been affected after the U.S Department of Agriculture announced that they are no longer funding waivers for free student meals. The free school meals program was first instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help...
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers is offering reward for information that leads to the capture of Ramiel Laws
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who was previously placed on house arrest is being sought after by Crime Stoppers. Ramiel Laws is being sought by the Allen/Putnam County Crime Stoppers program and is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Laws was previously indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury in September of 2021 on aggravated robbery and rape charges that occurred in early August of 2021. The Lima man was previously placed on house arrest and ordered to wear an ankle monitor after his bond was lowered to $15,000.
hometownstations.com
Public Works Committee discusses Lima City Pool project
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Lima City Council's public works committee are ready to see the Lima City Pool project move forward. Members talked over concerns that have been expressed over the project Thursday evening, ranging from who would have final authority over scheduling and use of the aquatics center, to who would make up the planned advisory council for the facility.
hometownstations.com
Keith Cheney speaks at Republican Luncheon about importance of voting in upcoming election
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Republican Party executive chairman urges voters that this coming election is a vital one for the party. Keith Cheney spoke at the Republican Luncheon telling voters what's at stake in just under 100 days for the election, pointing to key battles against Democratic candidates in West Central Ohio, as well as the entire state of Ohio. Cheney says that voting becomes more important every year and says that Republicans need to show up and vote for the future of the party.
hometownstations.com
Discovery hearing held for man suspected of fatally striking Officer Francis
The man believed to be the driver of the car that hit Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis back in March appeared in Hancock County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Emin Johnson appeared in court where his lawyer and the state went over documents that are not available yet in his case. The state explained that the DNA report, as well as the crash incident report, have not been finalized and released to both parties, further stating that it could take more than a week to get the necessary documents to have the case proceed. Johnson's lawyer also shared that a plea offer has not yet been made to his client and that they intend to sign a speedy trial waiver to help the court.
hometownstations.com
Applications being accepted for WOCAP's head start and early head start programs
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have a child of the age of 5 years and younger, applications for the West Ohio CAP Head Start and Early Head Start programs are being accepted. Classes will be held in their new building on 8th Street with the first class starting August 22nd. Educators say that early education is the most important thing for our children as it not only teaches them learning skills but it also gets them started on basic social skills.
Comments / 1