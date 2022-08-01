ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Trainee lawyer whose £1,600-a-month student accommodation in London had broken heating and a cockroach infestation says it was like living in a 'prison' and a 'breach of her human rights'

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A student claimed her £1,600-a-month accommodation was like a 'prison' - with broken heating, cockroaches crawling about and a bag of sick left out for a day.

Alicia Sowerby, 23, originally from York, moved into iQ Student Accommodation block of flats in Aldgate, London, last September when she enrolled at the University of Law: London Bloomsbury.

She finally moved out of the £412-a-week flat on Friday after a torrid year, which she said affected her physical and mental health.

Alicia, who shared the high-rise accommodation with other students from across the world, is now lifting the lid on the 'overwhelmingly upsetting' living conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JJOF_0h10Olay00
Alicia Sowerby, 23, originally from York, moved into iQ Student Accommodation block of flats in Aldgate, London, last September when she enrolled at the University of Law: London Bloomsbury. It is unclear how the damage above was caused 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wwsR_0h10Olay00
Although the shared accommodation has a flat screen TV, there were giant holes in the roof
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXhCH_0h10Olay00
A bag of vomit was left on a sofa and dripped onto the carpet for an entire day without anyone clearing it up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LqF9_0h10Olay00
Alicia Sowerby, 23, (pictured) moved into the high-rise block in Aldgate, London when she began studying law in the capital last September

She said: 'It's absolutely horrendous. You wouldn't believe it. It's such a lot of money I have no idea how they are getting away with this.

'The whole block stinks and there is rubbish everywhere. It's disgusting.

'There was a bag of sick left on a chair for a whole day - it was spilling out everywhere. Living there was so bad for my mental and physical health.

'Those living conditions are a breach of human rights. It's like living in a prison.

'I used to sit and work near the reception area and people were complaining all the time but nothing changed.'

Alicia, from York, moved in on September 4, 2021.

Despite the problems, she decided to stick it out - although others quickly cancelled their contracts, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iV0Rb_0h10Olay00
Mucky water then started leaking from the fifth to the fourth floor eight weeks ago, and from the light fittings in the smoking area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFvPB_0h10Olay00
Ms Sowerby said the experience had been detrimental to her mental and physical health
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNuqI_0h10Olay00
The law student originally from York shared photos of rubbish including delivery bags and envelopes spilling from one room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HdUm_0h10Olay00
She said the conditions were a breach of human rights and living in the flat was like being in a 'prison'

Alicia claimed a group of Chinese students even sought help from their embassy, and many contacted the local MP.

Residents also organised a petition over complaints, she claimed.

Pest control was called to an infestation of cockroaches, but the insects kept spreading throughout one of the floors, Alicia said.

Mucky water then started leaking from the fifth to the fourth floor eight weeks ago, and from the light fittings in the smoking area.

The lifts then broke at the start of May, so students were then forced to trudge up and down 32 flights of stairs until they were fixed.

Alicia said: 'I heard that one guy got stuck in the lift overnight. He couldn't get out, because the emergency button had been taken out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3wA4_0h10Olay00
Residents of the flats even organised a petition detailing their complaints, Ms Sowerby claimed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vi6en_0h10Olay00
Water was pictured leaking through the fittings of a smoke alarm. It was unclear whether this prevented them from working
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWd8C_0h10Olay00
Other leaks left the green carpet in one of the student accommodation corridors with a large stain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1jsd_0h10Olay00
The flat was a tip with shattered plates and glass all over the floor, which no one cleaned up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Mr5t_0h10Olay00
Full rubbish bags were left in the stairwell but no one came to clear them away for the students. 'We're just young people trying to live away from home for the first time. It was overwhelmingly upsetting and I really couldn't handle it,' Ms Sowerby said

'The pest control man said they were German cockroaches that spread really quickly, and they tried to get rid of them.

'But after he left I heard they had spread over the whole floor and it was going to be shut down. They are still there.

'We're just young people trying to live away from home for the first time. It was overwhelmingly upsetting and I really couldn't handle it.'

IQ Student Accommodation said: 'We pride ourselves on the high-quality accommodation we provide to our students and ensure common areas are cleaned multiple times each day.

'We are disappointed that Alicia has made a series of allegations, supported by misleading photographs, that do not reflect the reality of life at Aldgate.

'We frequently inspect our buildings and over the last year we have addressed every issue that Alicia has raised.'

Comments / 7

Related
Daily Mail

Hope for Charlie’s Law: Parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard, who died in 2017, are set to present evidence to MPs on proposed rule that will help families avoid having to endure court hearing over children’s hospital care

The parents of tragic 11-month-old Charlie Gard are set to address MPs on a proposed law that would help families avoid having to endure court hearings over the hospital care of their children. Connie Yates and Chris Gard are backing a bill that, if approved, would give parents more say...
LAW
Daily Mail

'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals

An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Mental Health#Cockroaches#Uk#The University Of Law#Chinese
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers

A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed

A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ricky

The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like

Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
Daily Mail

Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him

Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Woman, 19, died in agony from cancer after pleading to see her doctor in person for more than a YEAR about a painful lump on her back - as family say GPs 'used Covid as an excuse to see fewer people'

A family has revealed how a 19-year-old girl died riddled with cancer after pleading in agony to see her doctor for more than a year. The family of Amelia Ellerby are demanding answers and have slammed GPs for using Covid-19 as 'an excuse' not to see patients. The lump on...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

517K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy