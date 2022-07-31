Democrats working to get new climate deal across the finish line

www.msnbc.com
MSNBC
Sinema facing pressure from Arizona voters on support for reconciliation bill
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is facing conflicting pressures from voters in her home state about her decision to support the reconciliation bill proposed by Democrats or vote it down. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports.Aug. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrats energized by winning streak, renewed productivity
Senator Amy Klobuchar talks about legislation currently in the works in the Senate and the string of successes that have Democrats feeling like they're on a roll. Aug. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrats to move ahead with climate, tax, health care bill as Sinema signs on
Ali Velshi reports breaking news that Senator Kyrsten Sinema has agreed to support the "Inflation Reduction Act," the Democrats' climate, tax, health care and deficit reduction package, after her condition of eliminating a $14 billion tax increase on some wealthy hedge fund managers and private equity executives was met. The Senate will return to work on passing the bill on Saturday.Aug. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Republican opposition to climate bill is ‘purely partisan’
“Policy debates in our country often center around which team you are on – the red team or the blue team. There are just some policies that are just objectively good – no matter where your loyalties lie. And one of them is this climate bill,” says Charles Blow.Aug. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP nominees question Mitch McConnell as party’s Senate leader
Democrats have spent much of the year hitting Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s proposed tax increases as if it were a piñata. But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said the Floridian’s plan is irrelevant. “If we’re fortunate enough to have the [Senate] majority next year,” McConnell...
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld
Fox News is taking Trump out of the spotlight after bombshell January 6th evidence emerged. The New York Times reporting that Fox is "bypassing' Trump" in favor of showcasing other Republicans, effectively displacing him from his the news cycle. It comes as GOP voters tell Fox News they don’t want Trump in 2024.Aug. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Texas' Abbott tries to make his migrant bus plan even more of a spectacle
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is an agent of chaos. Over the last few months, Abbott has used his office to exacerbate immigration issues in his state and across the country in the run-up to his state's gubernatorial election in November. The Republican governor's plan centers on creating high-profile controversies involving the border to gin up outrage, and use that outrage to his political benefit.
MSNBC
Arizona primaries bring new wave of deranged conservatives into focus
Arizona has a documented history of producing some of the least qualified, most galling figures in political history. This year’s GOP primaries in Arizona are an homage to that history of right-wing derangement. Take your pick: In virtually every race, you’ll find candidates with questionable — if not laughable — experience, espousing dangerous viewpoints that aren’t nearly as funny. And frighteningly, each of them has at least a puncher’s chance at wielding ultraconservative power in a state with one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the country.
MSNBC
'Extremely dangerous for Trump': DOJ subpoenas WH lawyer in criminal Jan. 6 probe
The Department of Justice now demands Trump’s White House lawyer talk with the grand jury. Pat Cipollone is the highest-ranking White House official who is known to have been called to testify by the Feds. This move suggests the probe is intensifying and possibly getting closer to Trump himself. Cipollone warned Trump insiders of “every crime imaginable.” Former Watergate prosecutor, Nick Akerman tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber he thinks “the DOJ is going to get a lot more information from Pat Cipollone… This is extremely dangerous for Donald Trump… This is somebody who can be a direct witness against him and who is very credible.”Aug. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Judge rejects Trump’s ‘absolute immunity’ claim in Jan. 6 cases
Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles isn’t short. As regular readers know, the former president’s business is facing multiple fraud investigations. He’s also under investigation for having allegedly mishandled classified materials. There’s also an ongoing criminal investigation in Georgia related to his efforts to interfere with election results. There’s also a criminal investigation surrounding his special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
MSNBC
Arizona’s GOP speaker says he’ll ‘never’ vote for Trump again
At face value, it may not seem especially remarkable that a Republican who’s been repeatedly attacked by Donald Trump would announce that he would not vote again for the former president. But when it comes to Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, it’s not quite that simple. Talking Point Memo reported:
MSNBC
Democratic congressional candidate calls for 'generational change' in party
Democratic candidate for New York's 12th District, Suraj Patel, joins Morning Joe to discuss his campaign and running against Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler.Aug. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Klobuchar: Democrats stood on the side of veterans
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., joins Morning Joe to discuss the Senate's passing of the PACT Act for veterans and the results of Kansas' referendum on abortion rights.Aug. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Ron Johnson sparks new problem with Medicare, Social Security rhetoric
When thinking about the many reasons Sen. Ron Johnson struggles on Capitol Hill, the most obvious troubles relate to his weird conspiracy theories and eager embrace of ridiculous misinformation. The scope of his troubles is almost impressive, cultivating a dreadful record on everything from Jan. 6 to Covid to the 2020 presidential election.
MSNBC
On taxes and Dems’ climate bill, GOP rhetoric runs into reality
As Senate Democrats eye a vote this week on their ambitious reconciliation package, called the Inflation Reduction Act, Republicans have settled on a specific line of attack. GOP senators argued yesterday, for example, “Democrats want to raise taxes on almost every American.”. The editorial page of The Wall Street...
MSNBC
Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri GOP Senate primary
Former President Donald Trump injected some last-minute confusion ahead of Missouri's Senate primary Tuesday by endorsing "ERIC" in a statement Monday night. The Morning Joe panel discusses the tweet along with the Michigan GOP governor primary.Aug. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans are clinging to Trump's election lies in battleground states. They're about to regret it.
Historically, there is one basic truism about midterm elections: The party in power usually gets routed. Moreover, the more unpopular a sitting president, the worse his party does in November. Considering that President Joe Biden is currently polling in the high 30s, Republicans should be licking their chops about the election to come. Yet, in primary after primary, Republicans seem intent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
MSNBC
Biden signs executive order to address 'health care crisis' after overturning of Roe
President Biden announced he would be signing a second executive order on reproductive health care access to address what he describes as a "health care crisis" since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.Aug. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
'They voted hell no': Sebelius notes Kansas abortion vote crossed party lines
Kathleen Sebelius, former governor of Kansas, talks about the extremely high turnout in the vote on whether to amend the Kansas state constitution to ban abortion, and how votes supporting abortion rights appear to outnumber Democratic voters, suggesting a bipartisan rejection of a more stringent abortion ban.Aug. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
NYT: Eastman continued to push voter fraud claims after Biden’s inauguration
New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater, former U.S. attorney Harry Litman and Editor-at-Large at the Bulwark Charlie Sykes discuss brand new reporting on Trump attorney John Eastman’s efforts to keep the Big Lie aliveAug. 4, 2022.
