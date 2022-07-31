FIRST ALERT: Threat for strong to severe storms Monday evening

Cincinnati Magazine's Guide to Camping, everything you need to Go Wild!. Cincinnati Magazine's brand new August issue is out today and features a complete guide to Camping around the Tri-State… with everything you need to Go Wild! Now is a great time to pack up the car or the RV and hit the road. It's time to rediscover the joy of camping by heading into the woods. Features include: Plan the Perfect Camping Trip -Make a basic plan -Grab the essentials -Prepare for the unexpected -Pack your tools -Stock up on creature comforts -Leave a good impression Camping With Kids -Figure out what you need, then double it -Prepare for the big questions -Involve kids in the workload -Stay close, and don't be above Friday takeout Join the RV Revolution -Which type of RV is right for you? -Should you buy new or used? -What about rentals? Gourmet Gone Wild Master the art of campfire cooking with tips from Chef Jared Bennett, along with his recipe for cast-iron pork steaks. Camp Without a Trace Follow these six principles of "leave no trace" for a cleaner campground and a more sustainable future. How to Glamp Tips for making "roughing it" a little less rough. Map: Hit the Road at These Favorite Local Spots -The RV Oasis: Winton Woods (Greenhills) -The Fisherman's Paradise: Stonelick State Park (Clermont County) -Best Family Fun: Big Bone Lick State Historic Site (Union, Ky.) -Perfect for First-Timers: East Fork State Park (Bethel, Ohio) -For the Cabin Camper: Hocking Hills State Park (Logan, Ohio) -The Primitive Camper: Shawnee State Forest (Portsmouth, Ohio) Your Foolproof Packing List -The essentials -Campground cooking -Hygiene -Creature comforts -Clothing Suit Up on Camping Gear Milford-based Roads Rivers and Trails recommends 17 products to bring along on your camping trip. Tips from Experts -Save money on camping gear with REI member discounts -Make advance reservations -Bring your own water -Pitch your tent at a clearing -Consider a tech ban.

