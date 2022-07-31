FIRST ALERT: Threat for strong to severe storms Monday evening

www.fox19.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Related
Fox 19
Heat Advisory: Feels-like 100-105
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Strong sunshine will push temperatures into the low 90s Wednesday with increasing heat index values peaking between 100-105 degrees. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and...
Fox 19
Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said. A person was reported to...
Fox 19
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday morning and taken to a hospital University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a fire official said. The man suffered second and third-degree burns on 20% of his body but he is...
Fox 19
Cincinnati moves e-scooter curfew from 6 to 9 p.m.
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Scooter riders can now ride into the sunset. Cincinnati’s Department of Transportation & Engineering on Tuesday extended a 6 p.m. curfew on electric scooter use to 9 p.m., according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. If users of Lime and Bird scooters abide...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an SUV versus bicyclist crash that happened Sunday night in Union Township, Clinton County. Troopers say a male bicyclist was headed south on State Route 730 near milepost 10 around 9:38 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an SUV.
Fox 19
Farm to Fork: 10-Year Anniversary Brunch Celebrating Covington Farmers Market
Cincinnati Magazine's Guide to Camping, everything you need to Go Wild!. Cincinnati Magazine's brand new August issue is out today and features a complete guide to Camping around the Tri-State… with everything you need to Go Wild! Now is a great time to pack up the car or the RV and hit the road. It's time to rediscover the joy of camping by heading into the woods. Features include: Plan the Perfect Camping Trip -Make a basic plan -Grab the essentials -Prepare for the unexpected -Pack your tools -Stock up on creature comforts -Leave a good impression Camping With Kids -Figure out what you need, then double it -Prepare for the big questions -Involve kids in the workload -Stay close, and don't be above Friday takeout Join the RV Revolution -Which type of RV is right for you? -Should you buy new or used? -What about rentals? Gourmet Gone Wild Master the art of campfire cooking with tips from Chef Jared Bennett, along with his recipe for cast-iron pork steaks. Camp Without a Trace Follow these six principles of "leave no trace" for a cleaner campground and a more sustainable future. How to Glamp Tips for making "roughing it" a little less rough. Map: Hit the Road at These Favorite Local Spots -The RV Oasis: Winton Woods (Greenhills) -The Fisherman's Paradise: Stonelick State Park (Clermont County) -Best Family Fun: Big Bone Lick State Historic Site (Union, Ky.) -Perfect for First-Timers: East Fork State Park (Bethel, Ohio) -For the Cabin Camper: Hocking Hills State Park (Logan, Ohio) -The Primitive Camper: Shawnee State Forest (Portsmouth, Ohio) Your Foolproof Packing List -The essentials -Campground cooking -Hygiene -Creature comforts -Clothing Suit Up on Camping Gear Milford-based Roads Rivers and Trails recommends 17 products to bring along on your camping trip. Tips from Experts -Save money on camping gear with REI member discounts -Make advance reservations -Bring your own water -Pitch your tent at a clearing -Consider a tech ban.
Fox 19
Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove family had their car swiped thanks to a growing trend on TikTok that shows how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars in seconds. Matt Perry said his 2019 Green Kia Soul was sitting in the driveway, and when his roommate went to work around 5:30 p.m., it was gone.
Fox 19
Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly took a 13-year-old girl from Mississippi to Northern Kentucky. Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and an immigration-related charge, according to Covington police. The charges stem from a missing person investigation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released the identity of the driver who died in a crash on I-471 on July 30. Brandon Bell, 39, was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz when he hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound I-471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Fox 19
O Pie O announces closing of OTR location
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - O Pie O announced on Tuesday that its Over-the-Rhine store will close at the end of this week. The pie shop’s last day will be Aug. 7 after serving the Cincinnati community for eight years. While O Pie O is closing in Cincinnati, the owners reassured...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Public Schools approves contract to keep students on Metro buses
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students who attend Cincinnati Public Schools will be back on Metro buses for the upcoming school year, according to a contract the school board unanimously approved Monday with Southwest Ohio Regional Transportation Authority (SORTA). Students in grades 9 through 12 will be able to ride the Metro...
Fox 19
Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Police connect with community during National Night Out
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police departments across the Tri-State participated in the annual National Night Out, which is an opportunity for officers to connect with the neighborhoods they serve. Children, adults and even pets came out for the events to their relationship with officers. Cincinnati Officer Jacob Hicks said he had...
Fox 19
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was shot in the face in a home invasion in Cincinnati and hospitalized early Wednesday, according to police and fire officials. Officers responded to Delhi Avenue in East Price Hill at 3:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting after multiple people wearings masks entered a home.
Fox 19
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash involving two motorcycles in Warren County killed one motorcyclist and the other fled the scene, state troopers say. Mindy Chesser, 42, of Blanchester, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Corwin Road in Washington Township at about 11:30 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release Wednesday.
Fox 19
Have you seen him? Cincinnati police search for burglary suspect charged with attacking officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking the public to help them locate an Avondale man charged with attacking an off-duty police officer when she caught him burglarizing her Mt. Lookout apartment building Tuesday. Derrick Gibbs, 61, is wanted on one count of aggravated burglary. Police wrote in court records...
Fox 19
Clermont County prosecutor closes case in May officer-involved shooting
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami Township officers were justified in the May shooting that killed a 47-year-old woman who was pointing a gun at them, the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On May 20, Camille Weems, 47, of Milford, allegedly began to fire gunshots into the air...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
Fox 19
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
Comments / 0