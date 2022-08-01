ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

O’Mara, Senate GOP release report on record inflation: Senate Republicans propose multi-pronged strategy, including a state spending cap, cutting energy costs, and providing targeted tax relief

nysenate.gov
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nysenate.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy