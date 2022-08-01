Read on www.qchron.com
Common ground in the 115th Precinct
About a week ago, parishioners of Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Corona briskly approached Deputy Inspector Jamiel S. Altaheri, commanding officer of the 115th Precinct, and his fellow police officers. Some of the church-goers were crying. They complained that a certain street corner had been recently dominated...
Hirsch dead of reported suicide
Glenn Hirsch, the Briarwood man accused of murdering food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan on April 30, has been found dead of an apparent suicide, according to the Daily News and other published reports. Hirsch had been scheduled to appear in Court today, Aug. 5, for pretrial matters on second-degree murder and...
Hats off to Det. Reddick
Communities across the city joined with their police precincts on Tuesday for National Night Out Against Crime but for the 106th, it was also an opportunity to honor one of its finest. Community Affairs Det. Brenda Reddick, center left, served in the 106 for 21 years and is now headed...
Det. Abear honored with street co-naming
With the sun shining high last Saturday afternoon, members of the Jamaica Hills community gathered at the intersection of 164th Place and Goethals Avenue as it was co-named in honor of the late New York Police Department Det. Raymond Abear. The 20-year NYPD veteran lived on the block for more...
Summer fun with the 102nd and 106th
Communities across the country joined together with their police precincts for the 39th annual National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday night. The event aims to raise crime- and drug-prevention awareness, generate support of anti-crime programs, enhance community partnerships and send a message that the communities are fighting back against crime.
Free the horses
Re “Bill would end horse carriages in the city,” July 21, multiple editions:. I’ve been following this saga for years now, and I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s no good reason why people should shell out over $100 for less than an hour’s ride in the hectic traffic of NYC. There are restaurants and Broadway shows that are cheaper and way better for the money.
A fun Night Out in North Queens
The NYPD’s 107th and 109th precincts joined communities across the country Tuesday as they celebrated National Night Out at the Electchester Shopping Center and Bowne Playground, respectively. The event gives kids and families a safe environment to socialize during the evening and spreads awareness about anti-crime programming throughout their...
Going gets rough in Rufus King Park
For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
2022 Thunderbird Powwow soars
Native American nations of the past and present were celebrated last weekend as the Queens County Farm Museum played host to the 43rd annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow, presented in partnership with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers. More than 40 different first nations were represented in this year’s powwow, one...
Weekend Queens road closures
The city’s Department of Transportation has announced the following road closures that will be in place in Queens this coming weekend:. In South Richmond Hill, 113th and 114th streets between Liberty and 107th avenues will be closed until 4 p.m. today, Aug, 5, and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 7 to allow for crane operations.
Better parks for seniors
Queens has some of the best parks in the city, from Flushing Meadows Corona Park to Astoria Park, and lots of other open spaces in various shapes and sizes. That’s great news for residents as green spaces improve mental and physical health, increase life expectancy, improve the environment and are key to a livable community. But not everyone benefits from parks equally.
Congestion pricing hearings scheduled
With the Federal Highway Administration scheduled to release its environmental assessment of the city’s congestion pricing plan on Wednesday, Aug. 10, City and state officials have released the schedule of six online public hearings in six days between Aug. 25 and 31. Members of the public who wish to...
Reform outdoor restaurants
Outside one restaurant in Flushing, the outdoor dining shed wasn’t even being used for dining. A handwritten sign appeared on it in Chinese characters, saying it was busy store location available for rent, according to an affidavit filed in state Supreme Court. Sure enough, some entrepreneur moved in and turned the place into a fruit stand. Neither landlord nor tenant appear to have any respect for any rules or regulations whatsoever.
Activists, residents reject NYCFC stadium
A group of activists and Corona residents gathered along the outer wall of the Willets Point construction site, where Phase 1 of the city’s development project is underway, to voice their opposition to the potential building of a soccer stadium in the area this past Sunday. Though Mayor Adams’...
LIRR to accelerate station accessibility
The Long Island Rail Road is placing accessibility projects at four Queens stations on the express track in capital budget amendments released last week. The stations at Laurelton, Forest Hills, Hollis and Douglaston are on a list that also includes Amityville, Lindenhurst, Massapequa Park and Cold Spring Harbor on Long Island.
City concert series in Queens
Southeast Queens will be a haven for music lovers next weekend. Last week, Mayor Adams announced the “Rise Up NYC” concert series, a 10-show program slated to take place across all five boroughs over the remaining weeks of summer. On Aug. 13 and 14, the series comes to...
Bridge painter union jobs up
The Finishing Trades Institute of New York is recruiting 50 painter and decorator apprentices, for structural steel-bridges work, from Aug. 29 through Sept. 12, the state Department of Labor said last week. The openings represent the total number for three recruitment regions: the city, Long Island and the Hudson Valley.
Garden displays the delicate beauty of orchids
What better way to enjoy the warm summer weather than by taking in the sights of beautiful Taiwanese orchids right at home in Queens? In partnership with the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in New York, the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing will be holding their ninth annual “Taiwan: A World of Orchids” exhibition from Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14.
Willets Point could be home to NYCFC arena
Willets Point is being pitched as the permanent stomping grounds for the New York City Football Club. State lobbying records show that the City Football Group — which owns NYCFC — has pitched the stadium to numerous stakeholders in the area, including Mayor Adams and Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona), among others.
SJU summer concert returns
Jazz and classical tunes from the Queens Symphony Orchestra floated over the Great Lawn at St. John’s University as hundreds enjoyed the return of the 22nd annual Summer Concert last Thursday. The show was postponed for the last two years due to the pandemic. “We are so happy to...
