ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother, 28 years after shooting his girlfriend dead - despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency

An Alabama murderer who shot his girlfriend dead 28 years ago has been executed after having a final phone call with his mother and despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency. Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, received a lethal injection at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday...
ALABAMA STATE
AFP

US school shooter faces death penalty at sentencing trial

A young man who gunned down 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, Florida goes on trial Monday, with jurors set to hand down either the death penalty or a life sentence. The death penalty requires a unanimous decision by the jury; Cruz will otherwise be handed life without parole.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial

Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
IRVING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Independent

Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled...
PARKLAND, FL
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Ame Deal#Violent Crime#The Arizona Supreme Court
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
The Marshall Project

This Doctor Helped Send Ramiro Gonzales to Death Row. Now He’s Changed His Mind.

Last September, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon traveled to Texas’ death row to meet a man he helped put there. He had testified at the 2006 trial of Ramiro Gonzales, who was facing a death sentence for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they both were 18 years old. — “This is a man who has demonstrated a tendency to want to control, to manipulate, and to take advantage of certain other individuals,” Gripon told the jury at the time, predicting that Gonzales would pose a risk of harming more people.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TexansDaily

Texans Running Back Arrested on Rape Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”. Anderson, 24, was arrested, according to...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy