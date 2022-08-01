Read on www.phoenixnewtimes.com
Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother, 28 years after shooting his girlfriend dead - despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency
An Alabama murderer who shot his girlfriend dead 28 years ago has been executed after having a final phone call with his mother and despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency. Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, received a lethal injection at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday...
Arizona Supreme Court upholds death sentence for woman convicted of murdering 10-year-old girl
Sammantha Allen still faces the death penalty for the murder of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, after the Arizona Supreme Court sustained her most severe sentence Tuesday. Allen had appealed her sentence, raising 22 issues. Out of the 22 issues she raised in her appeal, only her allegation that the...
US school shooter faces death penalty at sentencing trial
A young man who gunned down 17 people at his former high school in Parkland, Florida goes on trial Monday, with jurors set to hand down either the death penalty or a life sentence. The death penalty requires a unanimous decision by the jury; Cruz will otherwise be handed life without parole.
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Black man freed from prison after 44 years says in lawsuit he was framed by officials for attempted rape
A Black man who was freed from prison this year after 44 years behind bars for attempted rapes he says he didn't commit has sued the officials who helped get him convicted, alleging a cover-up that ended up with him being framed. Vincent Simmons' conviction was overturned in February by...
Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre
Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled...
Herschel Walker claims to be former FBI agent and recalls almost killing someone in resurfaced clip
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker falsely claimed that he used to be an FBI agent and told a crowd about how he once came close to killing a man in a newly-resurfaced footage. Mr Walker has repeatedly mentioned having a varied past in law enforcement over the course of...
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
Decades after a kindergartner vanished on her walk to school, Monterey County police arrest a suspect
"She convinced her mom and older brother she wanted to walk to school herself. She never made it to the school."
2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting
While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
7-year-old victim’s message to rapist at sentencing: ‘Go die’
HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted in the kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a young girl had nothing to say to the victim in court during his sentencing, but a victim’s advocate brought a simple message from the victim in the case: “Go die.”. Charles...
This Doctor Helped Send Ramiro Gonzales to Death Row. Now He’s Changed His Mind.
Last September, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon traveled to Texas’ death row to meet a man he helped put there. He had testified at the 2006 trial of Ramiro Gonzales, who was facing a death sentence for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they both were 18 years old. — “This is a man who has demonstrated a tendency to want to control, to manipulate, and to take advantage of certain other individuals,” Gripon told the jury at the time, predicting that Gonzales would pose a risk of harming more people.
27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates
Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
80-year-old man sentenced for tasing and raping underage neighbor at gunpoint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- An 80-year-old man will ostensibly serve the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced to 39 years for raping his juvenile neighbor. Bernalillo County court records show David Sarver was handed the sentence July 6. According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office,...
Missing Arizona teen found in Mexico; kidnappers arrested
More than a week after she was reported missing, an Arizona teen was found across the border. The 15-year-old was visiting relatives in Nipomo, California, when she went missing around 1 a.m. on July 1, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, officials discovered the...
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
A Texas death row inmate is seeking a 30-day reprieve to donate a kidney. An appeals court has issued an execution stay for a different reason
A Texas death row inmate who'd asked for his execution to be delayed so he can donate a kidney was granted a stay of execution Monday on an unrelated appeal over allegedly false testimony during the penalty phase of his trial.
Texans Running Back Arrested on Rape Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”. Anderson, 24, was arrested, according to...
Man in Solitary Confinement for 15 Years Reveals Hobby That Changed Life
A man deemed so dangerous he was locked up in solitary confinement for 15 years has revealed how a chance encounter turned his life around—through the unlikely, but redemptive, power of gardening. Jamala Taylor, 50, spent almost half of his 31 incarcerated years alone in his cell at the...
Huge update after NINE die in horror poisoning in rural Florida as harrowing death details are released
COPS are hoping to push for murder charges after nine people died in a horror poisoning in Florida. The victims - aged between 34 and 67 - were found dead in Gadsden County over the July 4 holiday weekend. Officers said the unprecedented spike in drug overdoses caused four cardiac...
