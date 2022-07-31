www.inforney.com
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Marshall, Texas
MARSHALL, Texas - We're gearing up for another KTBS 3 Community Caravan. This time, we're headed west to Marshall, Texas. That's where we find Rick Rowe for this week's Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment. Marshall is home to many beautiful historic homes, sites and the picturesque 1901...
74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession
Last Thursday was a tragic day for the Smith County Sheriff's office as Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed that one of his deputies was tragically killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop with another officer. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver. Unfortunately,...
Tyler ranked No. 7 city hit hardest by phone scammers nationwide
Tyler is one of the top 10 cities in the country hit by phone scammers, according to a recent report. First Orion, a communications company based in Arkansas which attempts to provide scam and fraud solutions to millions of people, ranked Tyler as No. 7 in its recently released recent mid-year phone scam report.
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Longview doctor shares importance of getting annual eye exam
LONGVIEW, Texas — Some of the most common problems doctors during optical exams see are dry eye and cataracts. Ophthalmologist Dr. Sawyer Hall, who works at Christus Trinity Clinic - DeHaven Eye Center Longview, dry eye can be caused from the following issues: hormone changes, autoimmune disease, inflamed eyelids and allergic eye disease.
95% of East Texas experiencing drought-like conditions, 3 counties seeing exceptional drought
CANTON, Texas (KETK)- 95% of East Texas is classified under some type of drought right now. Three East Texas counties are under the worst category possible. But, what does this mean? “We have had sales in June and July more than we have in the past years,” said Mike Lee, owner of M and D […]
LIST: When East Texas campuses are having their first day of school
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and teachers are preparing to return to the classroom for the new school year. Click below to see a full list of when East Texas schools are having their first day of school. Alba-Golden – Aug. 18 All Saints – Aug. 18 Alto ISD – Aug. 11 Apple Springs – […]
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Marshall Pet Adoption Center
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall Pet Adoption Center & Animal Control prides itself on its dedication to the welfare and wellbeing of pets in the community. “We work diligently to improve the lives of these animals by educating pet owners of the importance of spaying and neutering, offering information on low/no-cost spay/neuter programs in the area, informing owners about animal care ordinances and enforcing these ordinances when owners prove unwilling or unable to comply,” according to their website.
SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests
When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
Tyler animal shelter waiving adoption fees in August with donations
With a donation of towels, fleece blankets or a dog house, this month the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter will waive your adoption fee. The adoption fee special is held In partnership with NBC’s Clear the Shelters, according to the City of Tyler. Anyone who brings 12 new towels, 12 new fleece blankets or a dog house can participate.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings July 29 – Aug. 2
Deputies on Friday arrested Joshua Wade Carlson, 39, of Whitehouse, on warrants of two counts criminal trespass and one of theft of property between $100 and $750. Carlson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000. Deputies on Saturday arrested Giovanni Gallegos, 17, of Tyler, on charges of...
East Texas Speakers Forum postpones Col. Martha McSally event in Marshall
A planned speaking event this week in Marshall featuring the nation’s first female combat fighter pilot has been postponed. The East Texas Speakers Forum said the planned Thursday event with Martha McSally has been delayed “due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control.”. Tickets bought for the original date...
Reward offered for information on ‘suspicious’ disappearance of 30-year-old Laporte man
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for a missing 30-year-old man out of Laporte since Thursday, and now Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on his disappearance. Corey Dean Williams was reportedly last seen in Gilmer at around midnight on Wednesday at a friend’s house. His […]
Sheriff's office: Fallen deputy Bustos funeral scheduled for later this week
The Smith County Sherriff's Office announced Monday the date and time for fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos's funeral. The funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Green Acres Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1607 Troup Hwy in Tyler. Bustos, 29, was killed early Friday morning after Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said...
What's for lunch?
As the new school year quickly approaches and school supply lists litter store aisles, Rusk County parents have started to question the potential cost of a well-balanced breakfast and lunch for their little learners. The introduction of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010,...
United Way of Smith County launches 82nd campaign goal with goal of $2.1 million
United Way of Smith County aims to raise $2.1 million during its 82nd local campaign, the organization said. On Wednesday morning, the organization kicked off the campaign with a celebration at the Woman’s Building in Tyler. United Way has increased its campaign amounts for the last three years thanks to “the generous community engaged in this collective effort,” said Nathan Dunham, United Way board chair.
More Districts Adopt Four-Day School Weeks
While large school districts in cities like Dallas and Houston are increasing teacher pay, some smaller school districts lacking the budget to retain teachers with pay increases are offering a four-day work week as an incentive. Districts such as Mineral Wells and Chico, as reported by The Dallas Express, along...
Longview ISD to install cameras in classrooms serving special needs students
Longview ISD will install video surveillance equipment in all of its classrooms that solely serve special needs students. That decision came by a vote Monday of the Longview ISD Board of Trustees, following a closed session discussion with the East Texas Advanced Academies board of directors. The move follows the recent arrests of six former employees who worked at J.L. Everhart Elementary School on charges related to accusations of injuring special needs children. Everhart is a part of East Texas Advanced Academies, a charter school that operates six campuses within Longview ISD.
