Long journey lands Grant Kerry at Tarleton who ‘fell in love with the place’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was hate caught on tape. Over the past several days, video of a North Texas father calmly confronting a Dillard's clerk at Dallas' NorthPark Center has gone viral – viewed more than a million times and counting. The clerk, witnesses confirmed, hurled a racial slur at the man's 10-year-old son."I ask the question: what could he have done? What could the 10-year-old do to Homer to deserve to be called a 'f****** n*****?'" Muhammad Karim, the child's father, doesn't really expect an answer, but he wants the world to ponder, "Why is there so much hate?"He says...

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO