Long journey lands Grant Kerry at Tarleton who ‘fell in love with the place’

Tarleton Football lands Beau Allen, former 4-star Kentucky QB
STEPHENVILLE – One of the top prospects in the country has picked Tarleton as his landing spot. Tarleton Football announced Tuesday they have added quarterback Beau Allen. Allen transfers to Tarleton from Kentucky, where he spent the last two years. He played in five games with the SEC’s Wildcats, completing 11-of-19 (.579) passes for 132 yards, scoring his first touchdown on the ground against New Mexico State.
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
'Don't be angry:' North Texas dad's reaction after Dillard's employee hurls racial slur at son goes viral
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was hate caught on tape. Over the past several days, video of a North Texas father calmly confronting a Dillard's clerk at Dallas' NorthPark Center has gone viral – viewed more than a million times and counting. The clerk, witnesses confirmed, hurled a racial slur at the man's 10-year-old son."I ask the question: what could he have done? What could the 10-year-old do to Homer to deserve to be called a 'f****** n*****?'" Muhammad Karim, the child's father, doesn't really expect an answer, but he wants the world to ponder, "Why is there so much hate?"He says...
Hood County fire injures 3 firefighters
HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Colony Fire, that quickly spread near Tolar, injured three firefighters. One firefighter suffered burns on 10% of his body and was taken to Parkland Health Burn Unit. Two other firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire spans 450 acres and is 20% contained as of Wednesday evening. The fire spread quickly by establishing itself in thick oak and juniper brush, officials said.High temperatures and high winds also contributed to the fire spreading.Multiple Hood County fire departments responded to the fire.
Large grass fire comes close to homes and school in Parker County, 1 building lost
PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A large grass fire has come close to homes and even a school in Parker County this afternoon.The scene is developing along Wilson Bend Road near Highway 113 - adjacent to Millsap Elementary School.Sports events at the school have been canceled for the night.No reports of anyone hurt. Multiple fire departments from across the county along with ground doziers are working to fight the flames.The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that as of 3:39 p.m., the fire covered 50 acres. One outbuilding was lost to the fire, but fire crews have halted the blaze's forward progress and are protecting 19 residences.
Burleson police searching for missing juvenile
Burleson police are searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen around 10 a.m. Police said Mary Lauren Rogers was last seen in the area of Schumacher Drive.
Bosque County man charged with online solicitation of minor after McLennan County undercover operation
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A Bosque County man has been charged in connection with an undercover operation by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. John Richard Ivers III, 43, of Cranfills Gap, has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. MCSO’s Human Trafficking Unit had...
