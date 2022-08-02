Henderson hosts Ruin Creek Cruise In

HENDERSON — When asked Saturday how long he’d been a classic car enthusiast, Mike Joy responded, “Since a lot of these cars were new.”

A good deal of the folks that attended the Ruin Creek Cruise In of Henderson probably shared the sentiment of Joy, who got his start as a voice of auto racing as a public address announcer for short tracks in 1970 before venturing into radio and embarking on an esteemed career in TV broadcasting. The 72-year-old has been the lead voice of Fox Sports’ NASCAR coverage since 1998.