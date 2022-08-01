Contessa Metcalfe Explains Why She Wants a "New Ring" from Husband Scott

Read on www.bravotv.com
Venita Aspen Reveals a Secret or Two About Her Longtime Friendship with Naomie Olindo
The Southern Charm rookie opens up about BFFs Naomie and Madison LeCroy, as well as everything you want to know about her!. Southern Charm may still be getting to know Venita Aspen this season, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have a history with several her fellow cast members. In fact, as she recently shared in an interview with The Daily Dish (above), her bond with Naomie Olindo actually dates all the way back to high school.
Garcelle Beauvais Explains Why She Sent Copies of Her Memoir to the RHOBH Cast
The RHOBH cast member also reveals more about when she began writing the book and why. Garcelle Beauvais is taking viewers inside her journey of releasing her memoir, Love Me As I Am, as seen in the August 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In Wednesday's episode, Garcelle sits down with Dorit Kemsley and offers her an update on the making of the personal project.
Sutton Stracke Opens Up About Spending the Holidays Alone at Home: "It's Weird"
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared details on experiencing Christmas without her family: "I talked to myself alone a lot." On the August 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke opened up about spending Christmas at home without her family. "During Christmas, my...
We Have the Cutest Update on Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley's Marriage
In case you're in need of a date idea, let Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley serve as your inspiration. In a first look at the August 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans get an inside look at just one of the ways the couple gets in some hangout time together and it may not be what you're expecting. Check out the clip above for all the inside scoop!
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Dazzled in Coordinated Blue Dresses at Her Bridal Shower
The RHONJ daughters stunned in glamorous dresses while feting their mom's upcoming nuptials. Teresa Giudice’s daughters looked gorgeous while celebrating their mom’s upcoming nuptials at her recent bridal shower. While The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member turned heads in a white lace number, her four girls dazzled in coordinated blue dresses.
Here Is the Latest Development in Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke’s Elton John Gala Drama
RHOBH cast member Lisa Rinna addressed how she feels about it today during an appearance on WWHL. As viewers have seen during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there have quite a few twists for (and a few other opinions about) Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke in the wake of their issues stemming from the Elton John Gala drama. In fact, the always-buzzy topic came up again during the August 3 episode of RHOBH (clip above) and when Lisa was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, she once again addressed the issue with Sutton.
Teresa Giudice Shared a Glorious Photo with Her "Best Friends" from Her Bridal Shower
The RHONJ cast member also penned a sweet message to her daughters after celebrating her upcoming nuptials. Teresa Giudice is sharing another sweet moment from her bridal shower. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently took to Instagram to post a glorious photo from the special occasion featuring her "best friends:" her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.
Kathryn Dennis Reflects on This Southern Charm Moment with Chleb Ravenell
Plus, the Southern Charm cast member shares an update on her love life today. Kathryn Dennis has taken viewers inside her relationship with Chleb Ravenell this season on Southern Charm. The pair faced some ups and downs along the way, but it turns out, it's a conversation that Chleb had with Naomie Olindo in the July 28 episode, clip above, that she still has some feelings about.
Rinna Wines Is "Actually Finally Happening:" Here's What We Know
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna shared exciting details on her new venture, and why she's "putting [herself] in a very vulnerable situation." As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers may remember from Season 9, during a 2018 wine tasting in Provence, France, Lisa Rinna declared, "I'd like to be the new rosé seller," to which her castmates cheered "Rinna rosé!" Although, as Lisa put it on the show's August 3 episode, the group was "absolutely s--t-faced" at the time, the idea stuck with her, and three years later, Rinna Wines is almost ready to launch.
All the Details on Where You'll Be Able to Hang Out with Bravolebs During BravoCon 2022
Here are the venues where BravoCon 2022 events are taking place in NYC. As we're sure you know by now, BravoCon 2022 is set to take place in New York City this October. The super-fandom event is taking place from October 14 to October 16 at the Javits Center. The weekend will be jam-packed with star-studded events, exclusive panels, and interactive experiences.
Austen Kroll Shares All the Details on His "Bachelor-ish" New House: "I Love It"
The Southern Charm cast member's new Charleston abode is a mix between "trying to be sophisticated" and "still having fun" with an incredible entryway feature. In June 2021, Austen Kroll announced he had purchased a very special "birthday present" for himself: a beautiful house in Charleston. As the Southern Charm cast member told BravoTV.com last month, he "immediately" knew the home was the perfect choice for him.
Sutton Stracke Explains the "Good News" About Her Son Going to a Military College
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member had a unique take on why she and her son, Philip, "both win" with his decision to attend The Citadel. When Sutton Stracke's daughter, Porter, moved into her dorm room at the College of William & Mary, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member went all out to make the space "feel like home," even hiring an interior designer to assist in the process. However, as she explained on the August 3 episode of RHOBH, the experience will be entirely different with her son Philip.
Kyle Viljoen Reveals More Details About a "Tough" Personal Experience Before Below Deck Med
The Below Deck Med stew opens up about his life before boarding the Home. Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen recently confirmed that he's found love. He introduced his boyfriend, Zachary, to the world during the July 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, later spilling more about the guy who won his heart to Bravo Insider: “I am officially in a very, very loving, supportive, charismatic, outgoing, adventurous relationship. This man, Zachary, is definitely my future husband. There’s no doubt about it.”
Andy Cohen Called Lisa Rinna a "Double Disaster" on Social Media and This Is How She Responded
The RHOBH cast member opens up about being a "flipping nightmare" on social media during an appearance on WWHL. When Lisa Rinna appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on August 3, host Andy Cohen admitted that "we have so many [questions]" for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member. And one of those questions was about the stuff that Lisa shares on social media.
Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney Have Made Major Progress on Their Sandwich Shop
The Vanderpump Rules cast members revealed new details about their forthcoming eatery, Something About Her. Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are sharing exciting updates on their sandwich shop, Something About Her. "All of our branding is put together," Ariana told BravoTV.com at NBCUniversal's upfront presentation in May. "I can't for...
Phaedra Parks on Her "Evolved" New Look: "I'm More Comfortable with Who I Am"
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club cast member says she finally feels "free to be who I want to be." Phaedra Parks has never slacked in the style department, and yet, her latest ensembles are some of her best. A few recent highlights: the head-to-toe Versace getup she donned for her cameo on The Real Housewives of Dubai and the ultra sexy cutout gown she wore to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club premiere party. Not to mention she's been more playful than ever with her hair. On Ex-Wives Club, Phaedra's fabulous hairstyles ranged from long blonde waves to short black bobs. On Instagram, she's even sported turquoise curls.
Erika Jayne Just Shared Some Updates on Her Music Career and Beyond(!)
The RHOBH cast member is ready for her "punk rock era" and we have all the details. As fans know by now, Erika Jayne's stage persona is far from subtle and, yes, it's even a bit risque. Still, we weren't quite ready for what she shared with those she works with about her possible next endeavor, as seen in a first look at the August 3 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Dorinda Medley Is "So Excited" About Her New Apartment: See Inside
The Real Housewives of New York City alum documented the "first night in [her] apartment." In February, Dorinda Medley announced she was selling her longtime Manhattan home, which she had recently renovated. "After 21 years in my beautiful two-bedroom apartment, I am officially an empty nester and I've decided to put it on the market," The Real Housewives of New York City alum told the Daily Mail at the time. "Having spent the pandemic renovating it, it is now ready for a new family to enjoy."
Craig Conover Is Planning Some Big Changes to His Backyard
The Southern Charm cast member's exciting outdoor upgrades include a pool, a new deck, and a pavillion with a fireplace. Throughout this season of Southern Charm, Craig Conover has shared a look at his home renovation. (Press play on the video above to see the whole thing.) While he's talked about his in-progress kitchen, media room, and closets, there's a different part of the house that his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, is looking forward to utilizing.
