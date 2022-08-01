ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenyon, MN

fox9.com

This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
News-Record

Frank Ranc 1975-2022

At age 47, Franky “Frank” Lee Ranc of West Concord, Minnesota, passed away on July 22, 2022, in Newcastle, Oklahoma. Frank was born January 14, 1975, to Francis Ranc and Doris (Smith) Ranc in Mason City, Iowa. Frank attended school in Cresco and graduated class of 1994 from Spring Valley high.
WEST CONCORD, MN
Kenyon, MN
Minnesota Society
hot1047.com

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Discount Tire Permanently Closes Brooklyn Center Store

As anyone who owns a car can attest, sometimes, things happen. “Somehow I rolled over a nail or a screw on the highway, so my tire popped,” said D’Shonte Carter of Fridley. Carter was hoping to get her tire repaired at Brooklyn Center’s Discount Tire, only to discover...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
#Charity#Ag#The Kw Ag Department#The Bayer Fund America#Farmers Grow Communities
News-Record

Jerry Leonard 1940-2022

Jerome "Jerry" Joseph Leonard, 81, of Millville, passed away at his. home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1940, in. Wabasha County to Thomas and Sophie (Klennert) Leonard. He attended. school in rural Wabasha County School in West Albany and graduated. from St. Felix High...
MILLVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter

Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Law & Crime

Stabbing Spree Suspect Allegedly Insisted He Was Looking for Friend’s Lost Phone in River Before Group Attacked Him

A man has been formally charged with stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in a violent confrontation on a Wisconsin river. Nicolae Miu, 52, a visiting Minnesota resident, faces a criminal complaint for one count of first-degree intentional homicide, and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Sheriff’s deputies in...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

AM 1390 KRFO

New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb

Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
EAGAN, MN

