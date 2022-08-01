Read on www.zumbrota.com
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
News-Record
Frank Ranc 1975-2022
At age 47, Franky “Frank” Lee Ranc of West Concord, Minnesota, passed away on July 22, 2022, in Newcastle, Oklahoma. Frank was born January 14, 1975, to Francis Ranc and Doris (Smith) Ranc in Mason City, Iowa. Frank attended school in Cresco and graduated class of 1994 from Spring Valley high.
fox9.com
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
Kyle Rittenhouse attorney to defend accused Apple River killer Nicolae Miu
The 52-year-old Minnesota man charged with killing a teenager and injuring four others during a stabbing spree on a western Wisconsin river last week has retained an attorney who represented Kyle Rittenhouse in his high-profile Wisconsin case last year. Asked by St. Croix County District Judge Michael Waterman Friday if...
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
hot1047.com
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Lightning burns down million-dollar Twin Cities home
A lightning strike during severe storms that produced damaging winds in the Twin Cities Tuesday night into Wednesday morning started a fire that burned down a million-dollar home. The home, located on the 11000 block of Great Oak Trail north in Grant, was struck by lightning around 1 a.m., with...
ccxmedia.org
Discount Tire Permanently Closes Brooklyn Center Store
As anyone who owns a car can attest, sometimes, things happen. “Somehow I rolled over a nail or a screw on the highway, so my tire popped,” said D’Shonte Carter of Fridley. Carter was hoping to get her tire repaired at Brooklyn Center’s Discount Tire, only to discover...
News-Record
Jerry Leonard 1940-2022
Jerome "Jerry" Joseph Leonard, 81, of Millville, passed away at his. home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1940, in. Wabasha County to Thomas and Sophie (Klennert) Leonard. He attended. school in rural Wabasha County School in West Albany and graduated. from St. Felix High...
fox9.com
Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter
Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Police update Mall of America shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Police in Bloomington say an altercation inside a store Thursday afternoon led to multiple rounds of gunfire inside Mall of America. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges provided more...
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Stabbing Spree Suspect Allegedly Insisted He Was Looking for Friend’s Lost Phone in River Before Group Attacked Him
A man has been formally charged with stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in a violent confrontation on a Wisconsin river. Nicolae Miu, 52, a visiting Minnesota resident, faces a criminal complaint for one count of first-degree intentional homicide, and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Sheriff’s deputies in...
Daunte Wright's girlfriend sues Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Daunte Wright's girlfriend is suing the city of Brooklyn Center and former police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop last year.Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the passenger seat when Potter shot Wright in April 2021.Court documents show she is seeking $150,000 in damages for the injuries she suffered from the crash and shooting, including a fractured jaw. She also needed stiches on her lip and ear.The lawsuit also says she suffered PTSD from watching Wright die in front of her.Potter claims she mistook her Taser for her gun. She is serving a two-year sentence after being convicted of manslaughter in Wright's death.
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
Suspect in fatal mass stabbing on Wisconsin river identified, charged with homicide
SOMERSET, Wis. — A 52-year-old Minnesota man is facing a host of charges in connection with a mass stabbing that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded four others on Wisconsin’s Apple River on Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson identified the suspect as Nicolae Miu from...
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Minnesota History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
