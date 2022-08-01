Read on www.sportstravelmagazine.com
PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater
A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
morethanthecurve.com
Indoor sports training facility seeking to open in Plymouth Meeting
Max Power Sports is seeking zoning relief to open a sports training facility at 105 Lee Drive in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township). The application went before Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency on August 3rd. The zoning relief being sought involves impervious coverage and parking. During the August 3rd meeting, a...
6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph to Emcee West Chester Christmas Parade
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce has announced that 6abc Meteorologist Adam Joseph will emcee the West Chester Christmas Parade when the beloved holiday event returns from a two-year pandemic hiatus on Friday, December 2, 2022. “For many years now, Adam Joseph and 6abc...
Montgomery County 1960s Record from a Niche Sport Pokes Its Way to the Surface
An obscure state record from the 1960s is tied to Evansburg State Park, Collegeville. The Pa. record for largest deer antlers from a long-ago Montgomery County hunt remained something of a legend for years. But Josh Honeycutt, writing for the Realtree Store (a gear supplier from Georgia), has verified it.
The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!
COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
sanatogapost.com
Resurfacing Restricts Local Highways Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Four state-owned highways in western Montgomery County are among dozens covering more than 200 miles of roads across the five-county Southeast Pennsylvania region that will be restricted this week for repair and resurface operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. Work schedules and locations...
sanatogapost.com
Women-Owned Businesses Succeeding in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – What determines whether, or how well, women- and minority-owned entrepreneurial businesses succeed and expand? The difference-makers are “environmental factors, establishing goals, and making connections,” Pottstown Area Economic Development executive director Peggy Lee-Clark told a national audience. Lee-Clark was among three featured speakers during a...
After Successfully Qualifying, Downingtown Teen Expected to Be Youngest Participant at U.S. Amateur
Nick Gross.Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Local News. Nick Gross, a 15-year-old Downingtown native, recently qualified for the United States Amateur and is expected to be the youngest participant in the elite competition, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News.
Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
morethanthecurve.com
Possible “Town Center” in West Conshohocken takes initial steps
During the August 4th meeting of West Conshohocken’s Planning Commission, there was an agenda item labeled “Town Center District Discussion” that involves the possible amending of the zoning code to allow for more small commercial uses in the area of the Borough Hall. In a document that...
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022
The Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival is back for its 150th year! Attended annually by countless visitors, this year’s Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest will pull all the stops for another “Oktoberfest-Styled Extravaganza” that will not disappoint.
Main Line Media News
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
Mercury
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
Motorists Should Expect Delays on I-76 Starting Sunday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 202 and Conshohocken (Route 23) interchanges in Upper Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for roadway borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
FOX43.com
Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster
The project will feature three buildings in total. One will be a medical facility and the other two will feature apartments, as well as retail and restaurant space.
