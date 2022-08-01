ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

MyChesCo

PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties

CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater

  A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
CLAYMONT, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Indoor sports training facility seeking to open in Plymouth Meeting

Max Power Sports is seeking zoning relief to open a sports training facility at 105 Lee Drive in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township). The application went before Plymouth Township’s Planning Agency on August 3rd. The zoning relief being sought involves impervious coverage and parking. During the August 3rd meeting, a...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MyChesCo

The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!

COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
COATESVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Resurfacing Restricts Local Highways Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Four state-owned highways in western Montgomery County are among dozens covering more than 200 miles of roads across the five-county Southeast Pennsylvania region that will be restricted this week for repair and resurface operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. Work schedules and locations...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Women-Owned Businesses Succeeding in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN PA – What determines whether, or how well, women- and minority-owned entrepreneurial businesses succeed and expand? The difference-makers are “environmental factors, establishing goals, and making connections,” Pottstown Area Economic Development executive director Peggy Lee-Clark told a national audience. Lee-Clark was among three featured speakers during a...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital

READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
READING, PA
Main Line Media News

Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park

NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Motorists Should Expect Delays on I-76 Starting Sunday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 202 and Conshohocken (Route 23) interchanges in Upper Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for roadway borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

