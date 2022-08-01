Exit Strategy: Owners weigh in on their business continuity plans

www.omahamagazine.com
255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort
OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
'The creation of a new neighborhood': Developers plan next steps for Builder's District
OMAHA, Neb. — The Kiewit Headquarters at 15th and Mike Fahey Streets kick-started a vision for the Builder's District in North Downtown. "The idea was to create a neighborhood that their new corporate headquarters and teaching facility, Kiewit University, would anchor," said Jay Noddle, developer and President of Noddle Companies.
klkntv.com
Duncan Aviation expanding and hosting first career fair in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One of the world’s largest privately owned jet service providers, Duncan Aviation, is looking for Lincolnites to hire. Since 1966, Duncan Aviation has served Lincoln, and now it’s expanding to create even more jobs in the community. Duncan Aviation human resources supervisor Jennifer...
omahamagazine.com
Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022
High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
iheart.com
City Of Omaha Considering Plan To Consolidate Loading Zones, Add Cameras
(Omaha, NE) -- The City of Omaha is looking at ways to make parking on curbs around the city safer for delivery drivers and ride shares. Tuesday night the city council heard public comment on a proposal to create smart loading zones, which would consolidate loading zones around the city and install cameras that can ticket people that are illegally parked. City leaders say one goal is to cut down on the number of loading zones to create more actual parking spots. The city council could vote on a pilot program later this month.
WOWT
Officials: End results more profitable despite public complaints about Omaha recycling
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of the recycling cycle can be ugly. It’s what we see, recycling bins overflowing and trash dumped around the centers intended to keep junk out of the landfill that could otherwise be recycled. But when people show up and see there is no...
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District asks customers in Omaha area to help conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. — Metropolitan Utilities District is requesting customers in the Omaha area help conserve water during the current heat wave. The district is asking people to change their watering schedules and practice "wise water use." "While ultimately there is ample water supply from the District’s three water plants...
iheart.com
M.U.D. asks customers to water on alternative days
(Omaha, NE) -- Metropolitan Utilities District is asking customers to conserve water during this week's extreme heat by altering their watering schedules. M.U.D. says while there is enough water supply from the District’s three water plants to provide reliable service, however the utility is seeing near record-level hourly demands when lawn watering occurs in the early morning hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The utility says system-wide, the water demand has been about 1 million gallons in a four-minute period.
doniphanherald.com
Tick-induced allergy keeps Fremont meatpacking company worker from eating red meat
OMAHA -- Lana Brodersen was just about to crawl into bed in her camper around 11 p.m. June 11 when she broke out in hives from head to toe. Her husband, Brodie Brodersen, drove her the roughly 10 minutes from their campsite west of Fremont to Methodist Fremont Health. She made it through the first set of double doors to the emergency room but collapsed before she could get through the second pair.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
KETV.com
'Curb is no longer just for parking cars': City Council to vote on agreement for smart loading zones
OMAHA, Neb. — As people increasingly rely on delivery drivers and ride-share services, the city of Omaha says it's time to rethink the curb. "The curb is no longer just for parking cars," said Ken Smith, Omaha's parking and mobility manager. "With the proliferation of all these delivery services, Ubers, Lyfts, we really need to find a way for those to access the curb safely."
norfolkneradio.com
Ashland's Strategic Air Command Museum could have a new look
As Nebraska’s only astronaut, Clayton Anderson has big plans for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland. On Governor Ricketts Nebraska way podcast, Anderson, the museum’s president and CEO, is trying to find new ideas to continue to bring all ages to the museum. "I'd like...
KETV.com
Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
iheart.com
Free Scrap Tire Collection to Be Held in Sarpy County
(Sarpy County, NE) -- A free scrap tire collection will take place in Sarpy County. The tire collection, a partnership between the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, Sarpy County, and the Sarpy County Fair Board, will be held at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds in Springfield, NE, on September 9th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The collection is for Sarpy County residents only.
KETV.com
Interstate 680 ramp to West Dodge Road in Omaha to close until this fall
OMAHA, Neb. — A section of Interstate 680 in Omaha will close until this fall. The Nebraska Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 680 ramp to lower West Dodge Road Thursday at 8 p.m. Access will remain open to the westbound elevated expressway, but there will be no...
kzum.org
KZUM News – 07.23.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
KETV.com
84 days: Mayor Jean Stothert's lengthy absentee record
OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to change the city charter to allow the mayor to run things while out of town has drawn questions about how often she’s been absent. The remote-work mayor currently has to transfer power to City Council President Pete Festersen when he...
News Channel Nebraska
Stothert and City Council at odds again
It’s been widely reported that the Omaha mayor isn’t happy with the city council’s decision not to allow her to stay in charge when she’s out of town. At the same time though there’s another council-mayor disagreement. As NCN first reported, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert...
KETV.com
Mayor Jean Stothert shuts down rumors about why she wants to run city while out of town
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert wants to shut down any rumors about why she wants to run the city while out of town. According to the city charter, the mayor transfers power to the city council president when leaving the city. A city clerk says the rule is practiced when the mayor leaves the state, although that's another reason Mayor Stothert wants the outdated charter addressed.
