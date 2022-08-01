Exit Strategy: Owners weigh in on their business continuity plans

(Omaha, NE) -- The City of Omaha is looking at ways to make parking on curbs around the city safer for delivery drivers and ride shares. Tuesday night the city council heard public comment on a proposal to create smart loading zones, which would consolidate loading zones around the city and install cameras that can ticket people that are illegally parked. City leaders say one goal is to cut down on the number of loading zones to create more actual parking spots. The city council could vote on a pilot program later this month.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO