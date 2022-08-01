www.omahamagazine.com
255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort
OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022
High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
Omaha company helps others start businesses during pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local business is helping others grow. During turbulent times problem solvers often get ignored, there’s just too much noise. Even so, those who work with start-up companies are finding that’s not stopping everyone. One Omaha business is trying to spread the wealth. Mark...
Martin Jewelry Sets Up Shop Inside Shannon Formalwear
Located on 16th and O St., Martin Diamond Co. & Jewelry Design has set up shop inside of Shannon Formalwear – because what is better than suits and jewelry? It’s the perfect combo in one building. There is a section by the front window of Shannon Formalwear where Martin Jewelry has its counter full of rings, necklaces, and other jewelry.
Evolving Experience: Local Auto Dealers Prevail Despite Consumer Shifts
Omahans have been buying cars from H&H Group since 1930. A lot has changed since then, and a lot appears to be in flux in the auto dealership industry, but that doesn’t worry Jeff Hinchcliff. “The dealership world has its brightest years ahead of it,” said Hinchcliff, president of...
Omaha CVB Presents: 2022 Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Award Winners
Winner: The Peregrine Omaha Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton. Winner: Courtyard by Marriott Omaha East/Council Bluffs. After two years of challenging times brought on by a global pandemic, OMA Tourism Awards continue to provide the opportunity to shine a light on the inspiring resilience of our local tourism community. These awards are presented in partnership with the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sarpy County Tourism, and Visit Omaha.
Ashland's Strategic Air Command Museum could have a new look
As Nebraska’s only astronaut, Clayton Anderson has big plans for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland. On Governor Ricketts Nebraska way podcast, Anderson, the museum’s president and CEO, is trying to find new ideas to continue to bring all ages to the museum. "I'd like...
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
Veta Jeffery: Diversifying and Strategizing to Bring Greater Things to Omaha
Veta Jeffery has taken a big job in Omaha as the president of its chamber of commerce, but she’s ready for the challenge. “I am not the kind of person who has wanted to go to bed Sunday evening and dread get up Monday,” she said. “Economic development, community development are things that I thrive off of.”
Greater Omaha Chamber: New Columnist Starting in October
In April, the Greater Omaha Chamber selected Veta Jeffery to serve as its next president and CEO. Jeffery gained a great deal of experience convening public and private stakeholders while she was the Manager of Community Economic Development for the State of Missouri, having been appointed to the position by Governor Jay Nixon. Jeffery’s engagement skills helped rebuild the business community in and around Ferguson and throughout the St. Louis region.
Kurt Goetzinger’s Green Passion at Benson Community Garden
When Kurt Goetzinger bought a house in the Benson area in 1998, he looked at the empty corner lot next door and realized no one had developed it since he crossed it as a boy using a shortcut to school. When he contacted its owner, he was told it was not for sale.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo to host free event for educators
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s Education Department is hosting a free, special event just for educators in September.
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
'Friday Night Flicks': Outdoor movies return to downtown Omaha in August
OMAHA, Neb. — Grab your popcorn for some outdoor movies in downtown Omaha. Gene Leahy Mall will be hosting "Friday Night Flicks" in August. Each Friday will feature a different movie at the park's Downtown Green event lawn, as well as food trucks. The trucks will line up along...
RBR Gallery Presents Art by Jeff Koterba
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Opening reception Aug. 4, 5 – 8 p.m. info@rbr.org. Omaha’s favorite cartoonist and renaissance man Jeff Koterba will be showing what remains...
Exit Strategy: Owners weigh in on their business continuity plans
Having a small business succession plan is key to ensuring the longevity of a company. Should the owner die unexpectedly, become incapacitated, or wish to retire, the plan spells out who is to take over management/ownership and possibly a directive for the future. According to a PricewaterhouseCoopers 2021 U.S. Family Business Survey, only 34% of small business owners have a documented and communicated succession plan in place. We asked three local owners to share what they’ve done on this front: Elizabeth Pooley, owner of Square Donut; Larry Goertz, president of Blade Masters; and Dean Jessick, president of SGH Concepts.
M.U.D. asks customers to water lawns on alternative days to save water
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local utility service is asking customers to water lawns on alternating days. Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.) says there is no issue with the supply from the district’s water plants. Instead, the utility service is seeing record usage in the morning hours when people water their lawns.
Metropolitan Utilities District asks customers in Omaha area to help conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. — Metropolitan Utilities District is requesting customers in the Omaha area help conserve water during the current heat wave. The district is asking people to change their watering schedules and practice "wise water use." "While ultimately there is ample water supply from the District’s three water plants...
Abby McLeay Rolls Green in Her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Zen Coffee Co. has two Omaha locations that are around 20 minutes away from each other, depending on traffic, so it only makes sense for owner Abby McLeay to own a vehicle that is fuel-efficient. The fact that her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV First Edition is also fun to drive is a bonus for this businesswoman with a packed schedule.
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
