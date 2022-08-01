ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Greater Omaha Chamber: New Columnist Starting in October

omahamagazine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.omahamagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Availability of city rental assistance in Omaha

A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove the remains of a large tree that toppled over. Election 2022: Early ballot applications are white, not green as usual. Updated: 6 hours ago. The early ballot applications for this election will be white instead...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Duncan Aviation expanding and hosting first career fair in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One of the world’s largest privately owned jet service providers, Duncan Aviation, is looking for Lincolnites to hire. Since 1966, Duncan Aviation has served Lincoln, and now it’s expanding to create even more jobs in the community. Duncan Aviation human resources supervisor Jennifer...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Missouri State
Omaha, NE
Government
omahamagazine.com

Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022

High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Eviction assistance in Omaha still available

$134 million still sits on the table for people in Nebraska who are facing rental problems. 6 News follow up: Damaged tree in Council Bluffs removed. A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove the remains of a large tree that toppled over.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska

OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha’s Kountze Park to receive $250,000 for upgrades

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local park will get some extra funding for various upgrades. According to the City of Omaha, Kountze Park will get $250,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The City Council says the funding will help with several projects, including upgrading the...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Nixon
Person
David Brown
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

84 days: Mayor Jean Stothert's lengthy absentee record

OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to change the city charter to allow the mayor to run things while out of town has drawn questions about how often she’s been absent. The remote-work mayor currently has to transfer power to City Council President Pete Festersen when he...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

City Of Omaha Considering Plan To Consolidate Loading Zones, Add Cameras

(Omaha, NE) -- The City of Omaha is looking at ways to make parking on curbs around the city safer for delivery drivers and ride shares. Tuesday night the city council heard public comment on a proposal to create smart loading zones, which would consolidate loading zones around the city and install cameras that can ticket people that are illegally parked. City leaders say one goal is to cut down on the number of loading zones to create more actual parking spots. The city council could vote on a pilot program later this month.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Greater Omaha Chamber#Fellows Program
klkntv.com

Lincoln YMCA offers help to families as school year starts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The YMCA offered dozens of sports, classes, and more to Lincoln Public School students over the summer, and now they’re offering financial assistance programs for aftercare programs. Executive Director of the Fallbrook YMCA Emmalie Wilcox says they’re gearing up for August 15th at all four of...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Nebraska Examiner

255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort

OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize

Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy