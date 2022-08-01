Greater Omaha Chamber: New Columnist Starting in October

www.omahamagazine.com
WOWT
Availability of city rental assistance in Omaha
A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove the remains of a large tree that toppled over. Election 2022: Early ballot applications are white, not green as usual. Updated: 6 hours ago. The early ballot applications for this election will be white instead...
klkntv.com
Duncan Aviation expanding and hosting first career fair in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One of the world’s largest privately owned jet service providers, Duncan Aviation, is looking for Lincolnites to hire. Since 1966, Duncan Aviation has served Lincoln, and now it’s expanding to create even more jobs in the community. Duncan Aviation human resources supervisor Jennifer...
WOWT
Millions in emergency rental assistance still available for Omaha residents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - $134 million still sits on the table for people in Nebraska who are facing rental problems. The deadline to apply is in five weeks, September 9, except in the City of Omaha and Lincoln too. They run on different programs. “The city’s had, since 2021 and...
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
omahamagazine.com
Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022
High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
WOWT
Eviction assistance in Omaha still available
$134 million still sits on the table for people in Nebraska who are facing rental problems. 6 News follow up: Damaged tree in Council Bluffs removed. A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove the remains of a large tree that toppled over.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
WOWT
Omaha’s Kountze Park to receive $250,000 for upgrades
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local park will get some extra funding for various upgrades. According to the City of Omaha, Kountze Park will get $250,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The City Council says the funding will help with several projects, including upgrading the...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
KETV.com
84 days: Mayor Jean Stothert's lengthy absentee record
OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to change the city charter to allow the mayor to run things while out of town has drawn questions about how often she’s been absent. The remote-work mayor currently has to transfer power to City Council President Pete Festersen when he...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
iheart.com
City Of Omaha Considering Plan To Consolidate Loading Zones, Add Cameras
(Omaha, NE) -- The City of Omaha is looking at ways to make parking on curbs around the city safer for delivery drivers and ride shares. Tuesday night the city council heard public comment on a proposal to create smart loading zones, which would consolidate loading zones around the city and install cameras that can ticket people that are illegally parked. City leaders say one goal is to cut down on the number of loading zones to create more actual parking spots. The city council could vote on a pilot program later this month.
WOWT
Officials: End results more profitable despite public complaints about Omaha recycling
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of the recycling cycle can be ugly. It’s what we see, recycling bins overflowing and trash dumped around the centers intended to keep junk out of the landfill that could otherwise be recycled. But when people show up and see there is no...
klkntv.com
Lincoln YMCA offers help to families as school year starts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The YMCA offered dozens of sports, classes, and more to Lincoln Public School students over the summer, and now they’re offering financial assistance programs for aftercare programs. Executive Director of the Fallbrook YMCA Emmalie Wilcox says they’re gearing up for August 15th at all four of...
KETV.com
'It's all questions': Special education positions remain unfilled at OPS
OMAHA, Neb. — As Darian Dube lifts her soon-to-be 7-year-old daughter onto a plastic blue rocking horse, her child giggles. But Dube anticipates a rocky start to the new school year. "At this point, it's all questions. We don't know," Dube said about the academic year ahead. Madilynn is...
KETV.com
Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort
OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District asks customers in Omaha area to help conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. — Metropolitan Utilities District is requesting customers in the Omaha area help conserve water during the current heat wave. The district is asking people to change their watering schedules and practice "wise water use." "While ultimately there is ample water supply from the District’s three water plants...
Kearney Hub
Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize
Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
