Veta Jeffery: Diversifying and Strategizing to Bring Greater Things to Omaha

Greater Omaha Chamber: New Columnist Starting in October
In April, the Greater Omaha Chamber selected Veta Jeffery to serve as its next president and CEO. Jeffery gained a great deal of experience convening public and private stakeholders while she was the Manager of Community Economic Development for the State of Missouri, having been appointed to the position by Governor Jay Nixon. Jeffery’s engagement skills helped rebuild the business community in and around Ferguson and throughout the St. Louis region.
Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022
High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
Evolving Experience: Local Auto Dealers Prevail Despite Consumer Shifts
Omahans have been buying cars from H&H Group since 1930. A lot has changed since then, and a lot appears to be in flux in the auto dealership industry, but that doesn’t worry Jeff Hinchcliff. “The dealership world has its brightest years ahead of it,” said Hinchcliff, president of...
Zaiss & Co. New Offices Swimming in Unique Touches
When Zaiss & Co. decided to move locations, they knew they had to stay true to their company’s official tagline: “think like a fish.” But what did this mean? It meant that Zaiss & Co. needed a space that served their workflow needs, one their clients and employees would find appealing.
Exit Strategy: Owners weigh in on their business continuity plans
Having a small business succession plan is key to ensuring the longevity of a company. Should the owner die unexpectedly, become incapacitated, or wish to retire, the plan spells out who is to take over management/ownership and possibly a directive for the future. According to a PricewaterhouseCoopers 2021 U.S. Family Business Survey, only 34% of small business owners have a documented and communicated succession plan in place. We asked three local owners to share what they’ve done on this front: Elizabeth Pooley, owner of Square Donut; Larry Goertz, president of Blade Masters; and Dean Jessick, president of SGH Concepts.
Kurt Goetzinger’s Green Passion at Benson Community Garden
When Kurt Goetzinger bought a house in the Benson area in 1998, he looked at the empty corner lot next door and realized no one had developed it since he crossed it as a boy using a shortcut to school. When he contacted its owner, he was told it was not for sale.
Abby McLeay Rolls Green in Her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Zen Coffee Co. has two Omaha locations that are around 20 minutes away from each other, depending on traffic, so it only makes sense for owner Abby McLeay to own a vehicle that is fuel-efficient. The fact that her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV First Edition is also fun to drive is a bonus for this businesswoman with a packed schedule.
