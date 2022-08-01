Veta Jeffery: Diversifying and Strategizing to Bring Greater Things to Omaha

Having a small business succession plan is key to ensuring the longevity of a company. Should the owner die unexpectedly, become incapacitated, or wish to retire, the plan spells out who is to take over management/ownership and possibly a directive for the future. According to a PricewaterhouseCoopers 2021 U.S. Family Business Survey, only 34% of small business owners have a documented and communicated succession plan in place. We asked three local owners to share what they’ve done on this front: Elizabeth Pooley, owner of Square Donut; Larry Goertz, president of Blade Masters; and Dean Jessick, president of SGH Concepts.

