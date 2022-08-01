Omaha CVB Presents: 2022 Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Award Winners

www.omahamagazine.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo to host free event for educators
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s Education Department is hosting a free, special event just for educators in September.
Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022
High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
Veta Jeffery: Diversifying and Strategizing to Bring Greater Things to Omaha
Veta Jeffery has taken a big job in Omaha as the president of its chamber of commerce, but she’s ready for the challenge. “I am not the kind of person who has wanted to go to bed Sunday evening and dread get up Monday,” she said. “Economic development, community development are things that I thrive off of.”
255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort
OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Ashland's Strategic Air Command Museum could have a new look
As Nebraska’s only astronaut, Clayton Anderson has big plans for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland. On Governor Ricketts Nebraska way podcast, Anderson, the museum’s president and CEO, is trying to find new ideas to continue to bring all ages to the museum. "I'd like...
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
Greater Omaha Chamber: New Columnist Starting in October
In April, the Greater Omaha Chamber selected Veta Jeffery to serve as its next president and CEO. Jeffery gained a great deal of experience convening public and private stakeholders while she was the Manager of Community Economic Development for the State of Missouri, having been appointed to the position by Governor Jay Nixon. Jeffery’s engagement skills helped rebuild the business community in and around Ferguson and throughout the St. Louis region.
Zaiss & Co. New Offices Swimming in Unique Touches
When Zaiss & Co. decided to move locations, they knew they had to stay true to their company’s official tagline: “think like a fish.” But what did this mean? It meant that Zaiss & Co. needed a space that served their workflow needs, one their clients and employees would find appealing.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
Interstate 680 ramp to West Dodge Road in Omaha to close until this fall
OMAHA, Neb. — A section of Interstate 680 in Omaha will close until this fall. The Nebraska Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 680 ramp to lower West Dodge Road Thursday at 8 p.m. Access will remain open to the westbound elevated expressway, but there will be no...
Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize
Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
Metropolitan Utilities District asks customers in Omaha area to help conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. — Metropolitan Utilities District is requesting customers in the Omaha area help conserve water during the current heat wave. The district is asking people to change their watering schedules and practice "wise water use." "While ultimately there is ample water supply from the District’s three water plants...
'Friday Night Flicks': Outdoor movies return to downtown Omaha in August
OMAHA, Neb. — Grab your popcorn for some outdoor movies in downtown Omaha. Gene Leahy Mall will be hosting "Friday Night Flicks" in August. Each Friday will feature a different movie at the park's Downtown Green event lawn, as well as food trucks. The trucks will line up along...
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
RBR Gallery Presents Art by Jeff Koterba
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Opening reception Aug. 4, 5 – 8 p.m. info@rbr.org. Omaha’s favorite cartoonist and renaissance man Jeff Koterba will be showing what remains...
Officials: End results more profitable despite public complaints about Omaha recycling
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of the recycling cycle can be ugly. It’s what we see, recycling bins overflowing and trash dumped around the centers intended to keep junk out of the landfill that could otherwise be recycled. But when people show up and see there is no...
Monday Aug. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, lower positivity
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
Hottest temperatures in 39 years; Heat index nears 110°
It has been advertised for over a week. Tuesday is going to be HOT. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s and lower 100°s by afternoon. This will lead to it being Lincoln’s hottest August 2 in 39 years! I might be going a little conservative with the temperature in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if it reaches 102° or 103°.
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
