Omaha CVB Presents: 2022 Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Award Winners

In April, the Greater Omaha Chamber selected Veta Jeffery to serve as its next president and CEO. Jeffery gained a great deal of experience convening public and private stakeholders while she was the Manager of Community Economic Development for the State of Missouri, having been appointed to the position by Governor Jay Nixon. Jeffery’s engagement skills helped rebuild the business community in and around Ferguson and throughout the St. Louis region.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO