Omaha, NE

Omaha CVB Presents: 2022 Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Award Winners

omahamagazine.com
 2 days ago
www.omahamagazine.com

omahamagazine.com

Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022

High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
omahamagazine.com

Veta Jeffery: Diversifying and Strategizing to Bring Greater Things to Omaha

Veta Jeffery has taken a big job in Omaha as the president of its chamber of commerce, but she’s ready for the challenge. “I am not the kind of person who has wanted to go to bed Sunday evening and dread get up Monday,” she said. “Economic development, community development are things that I thrive off of.”
Nebraska Examiner

255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort

OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
norfolkneradio.com

Ashland's Strategic Air Command Museum could have a new look

As Nebraska’s only astronaut, Clayton Anderson has big plans for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland. On Governor Ricketts Nebraska way podcast, Anderson, the museum’s president and CEO, is trying to find new ideas to continue to bring all ages to the museum. "I'd like...
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's

Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
omahamagazine.com

Greater Omaha Chamber: New Columnist Starting in October

In April, the Greater Omaha Chamber selected Veta Jeffery to serve as its next president and CEO. Jeffery gained a great deal of experience convening public and private stakeholders while she was the Manager of Community Economic Development for the State of Missouri, having been appointed to the position by Governor Jay Nixon. Jeffery’s engagement skills helped rebuild the business community in and around Ferguson and throughout the St. Louis region.
omahamagazine.com

Zaiss & Co. New Offices Swimming in Unique Touches

When Zaiss & Co. decided to move locations, they knew they had to stay true to their company’s official tagline: “think like a fish.” But what did this mean? It meant that Zaiss & Co. needed a space that served their workflow needs, one their clients and employees would find appealing.
Panhandle Post

Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska

OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
KETV.com

Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
Kearney Hub

Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize

Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion. But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
thereader.com

RBR Gallery Presents Art by Jeff Koterba

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Opening reception Aug. 4, 5 – 8 p.m. info@rbr.org. Omaha’s favorite cartoonist and renaissance man Jeff Koterba will be showing what remains...
klkntv.com

Hottest temperatures in 39 years; Heat index nears 110°

It has been advertised for over a week. Tuesday is going to be HOT. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s and lower 100°s by afternoon. This will lead to it being Lincoln’s hottest August 2 in 39 years! I might be going a little conservative with the temperature in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if it reaches 102° or 103°.
WOWT

Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
