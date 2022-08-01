Man Killed, Man Injured in Solo-Car Accident on San Pasqual Valley Road [Escondido, CA]

Read on www.laweekly.com
L.A. Weekly
Four Injured in Off-Road Crash near Highway 74 [Anza, CA]
ANZA, CA (August 5, 2022) – Sunday evening, at least four people suffered injuries in an off-road vehicle crash near Highway 74. The incident happened on July 31st, at around 8:43 p.m., at 65100 Highway 74. Officers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. There, they...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Bicycle Accident near Los Alisos Boulevard [Mission Viejo, CA]
78-Year-Old Man Dead after Bicycle Accident near Entidas. The deadly incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., near Entidas. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident and the total number of parties involved remains unclear. Crews closed the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties before it was later reopened.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Harbor Drive [San Diego, CA]
32-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near Nimitz Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m., at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Nimitz Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to investigators, a 32-year-old woman was speeding westbound on Harbor Drive. There, she failed to stop at...
L.A. Weekly
Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
L.A. Weekly
Sergeant Matt Lewis Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Pico Avenue [Nuevo, CA]
Traffic Accident near Santa Rosa Road Left One Off-Duty Riverside Police Officer Dead. According to the authorities, the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. near Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road, east of Perris. Investigators said the fatal crash involved Sergeant Lewis on his motorcycle and a pickup truck. However, the...
nypressnews.com
Actress Anne Heche reportedly injured in violent crash in Mar Vista
TMZ reported that Heche was behind the wheel of the car that went all the way into a home in Mar Vista. CBSLA’s Rachel Kim reports.
Sheriff's officials: Man found shot in Ramona not expected to survive
A man found with gunshot wounds at a Ramona home Thursday night is not expected to survive his injuries, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.
L.A. Weekly
One Dead after Car Accident on State Route 78 [Oceanside, CA]
OCEANSIDE, CA (August 3, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one person was pronounced dead following a car accident on State Route 78. The collision happened around 6:45 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Jefferson Street. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain...
NBC San Diego
Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness
A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
L.A. Weekly
Santos Alvarez Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 60 [Jurupa Valley, CA]
Traffic Collision near Valley Way Left One 56-Year-Old Man Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 4:20 a.m. on Highway 60 near Valley Way. Furthermore, the investigators said the incident involved at least four vehicles. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. Unfortunately, responding officials...
NBC San Diego
‘A Lot of Anger': El Cajon Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Killing of 20-Year-Old Woman
Niurca Rios loved to get everyone up and dancing, her family said. On July 27 at 8:49 p.m., though, Rios was standing on the sidewalk near the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 8 at Second Street in El Cajon when she was fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene.
Missing 6-year-old National City girl found
A 6-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been found, according to California Highway Patrol.
L.A. Weekly
Sarai Valentina Olvera Dead, Erwin Mejia Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Orange Avenue [Coronado, CA]
26-Year-Old Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Collision near 10th Street. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m., in 1100 block of Orange Avenue on July 29th. Officers were dispatched to a reported crash involving a speeding vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Ramos. According to reports, Ramos was traveling at speeds around 60 to...
L.A. Weekly
Man Dead after Pedestrian Accident on Interstate 15 [San Diego, CA]
Male Victim Killed in Pedestrian Collision near Friars Road. Police responded to the scene around 1:10 a.m., near Friars Road on July 29th. The collision involved a Chevrolet box truck and a Toyota sedan. Per reports, the 27-year-old male driver of the Toyota veered off the road. As a result,...
Man shot outside Ramona home
Authorities say a 59-year-old man is not likely to survive after he was shot outside of his Ramona home Thursday night.
Pacific Beach hit-and-run damages Navy vet's 'Big Bertha' camper van
A Navy veteran and business owner are on a mission to find out who hurt his camper van, also known as ‘Big Bertha.’
Death of man found in pool prompts investigation
An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
Man suspected of injuring gas station employee detained
Police Wednesday morning detained a man suspected of shooting a gas station employee with a pellet gun or airsoft gun before threatening employees at a McDonald's, San Diego police said.
2urbangirls.com
Couple reported missing in San Diego County
EL CAJON, Calif. – A couple last seen in El Cajon was reported missing Friday. Philip and Frances Lopez were last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a SigAlert for them on behalf of the El Cajon Police Department. Philip Lopez...
