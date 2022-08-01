www.investorsobserver.com
cryptopotato.com
Low-Income Investors Sold Most Crypto Holdings During the Market Crash (Survey)
Civic Science found out that 54% of the digital asset investors weathered the storm and did not cash out their crypto holdings. Nearly half of the surveyed cryptocurrency investors (46%) admitted to selling some of their possessions in the last several weeks. Those with lower salaries were more likely to part with their holdings.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
POLITICO
Crypto's nightmare scenario is here
While Coinbase’s problems with the SEC have flared up just in the past week, they represent the exact scenario that has been keeping crypto executives up at night for far longer. In fact, Coinbase spokeswoman Lisa Johnson told me the company had been working for several months on the...
Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says
Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
itechpost.com
CRYPTO 101: These are the Terms That Anyone Investing in Crypto Should Know
Cryptocurrency is one of the most revolutionary inventions of this century. The current state of cryptocurrency might be bearish and is in a "crypto winter." This time can be useful to brush up on all of your confusion surrounding this new currency that has been talked about. As people jump...
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, Binance.US delists AMP token, and hackers steal $200 million from Nomad: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Adrian Hetman of Immunefi discusses the $200 million breach of Nomad's blockchain bridge, and how to make the technology more secure.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
Vox
The crypto crackdown begins
It’s been a rough couple months for some people who’ve had it easy for a long time. A growing number of cryptocurrency operations may finally be facing some consequences for their alleged illegal actions. On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged 11 people behind Forsage, calling it...
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Starts the Month in Negative Territory
Bitcoin’s (BTC) started the week with a drop of 3% on lower-than-average volume. The cryptocurrency is down 51% year to date. The coin’s dominance, a metric that measures the market cap of BTC relative to the rest of the cryptocurrency market, sits at 42%, compared with 40% on Jan. 1 and 41.8% on April 1.
decrypt.co
Net Flows Suggest ‘Bullish’ Crypto Market Momentum: Bank of America
A recent report from Bank of America identified several bullish trends in the crypto market, indicating investors may be changing sentiment. The Bank of America has concluded that the recent rise in crypto outflows from exchanges and a rise in stablecoin net inflows signal "bullish" market momentum. In the July...
Bitpapa Enters The Cryptocurrency Market In Nigeria
Cryptocurrencies proved to be an invaluable tool for those who don’t have access to traditional financial services (“the unbanked”) or suffer from insane monetary policies of local governments – a perfect description for the majority of Nigerians. But with the exception of cryptocurrency mining and a crypto paying job, you still need to get coins somewhere.
5 Crypto Trading Strategies Explained
Due to their continuous exposure, cryptocurrency markets draw day traders who give them their full attention. Trading in cryptocurrencies has completely dominated the market because of its simple operation. It has no specific conditions, such as a margin account or restrictions on brokerage subscriptions. Short-term trading is possible with it. At the same time, the stock market has few of these possibilities. Additionally, traders can increase their profits by using Cryptocurrency trading strategies.
dailyhodl.com
Four Under-the-Radar Altcoins Skyrocket 111% or More in Just One Week As Crypto Markets Turn Green
A handful of altcoins have outperformed the broader crypto markets by printing gains of over 100% or more in the past seven days. One the best performing altcoins this week is the BTC Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST), an altcoin designed to allow holders to stake their tokens on-chain and earn Bitcoin (BTC) mining rewards.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange BitMEX Offers Strategy on Potential 'ETHPoW' Split as China Miner Contests Ethereum Merge
It’s little more than speculation now that some Ethereum miners might break away when the world’s second-biggest blockchain shifts as soon as September to a new “proof-of-stake” system that’s supposed to be better for the environment. But with the Ethereum “Merge” still at least a...
Motley Fool
Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday
The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry. You’re...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Trades in the Green Despite Hacks
Price Point: BTC and ETH both showed gains on Wednesday despite hacks on the Solana blockchain. Market Moves: Some analysts are taking the possibility of an Ethereum fork seriously as BitMEX issued a blog post arguing that a new chain might generate interest from market participants. Chart of The Day:...
How To Research A Crypto?
A comprehensive guide for investors & traders. Attention: there is No affiliate content in this article. The first step is to check some basic statistics and if the coin is economically active. I use CoinMarketCap for this purpose. You can also use Coingecko. I first pay attention to the following factors on CoinMarketCap:
