The Gibbes Museum of Art is accepting submissions for its 2022 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art. Society 1858 is the museum’s young professionals group that awards a $10,000 cash prize to an artist who exemplifies art in the South and demonstrates exceptional levels of artistic achievement. “Society 1858 strives to celebrate diverse Southern artists through the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art,” said Emily Broome, president of Society 1858. Submissions are accepted Aug. 1-Sept. 30, and the program accepts artists across all media. Artists must submit a registration form, artist statement, resume, portfolio of work and a $25 nonrefundable fee at 1858prize.org. The winner and two honorable mentions will be announced in November.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO