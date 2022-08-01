Read on charlestoncitypaper.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. James
Related
Charleston City Paper
Basic Kitchen kicks off third annual Salad Project
Basic Kitchen is launching its third annual Salad Project, a six-week celebration of local businesses, fresh seasonal produce and food education. From Aug. 1-Sept. 11, Basic Kitchen partners with a new guest each week, including advocates from the Green Heart Project, educators and chefs. These “salad artists” will use fresh and in-season produce from local producers to create a weekly special.
Charleston City Paper
Á LA CARTE: What’s happening in food this week
Basic Kitchen launches its third annual Salad Project, a six-week project celebrating local businesses, fresh and seasonal produce and food education, Aug. 1-Sept. 11. Basic Kitchen will partner with a new guest each week including advocates from The Green Heart Project, educators and chefs. The “salad artists” will use fresh and seasonal produce from local producers to present a weekly special. Highlights include a white shrimp and butterbean salad; a fig, farro and burrata salad and a Kabuli Chana salad.
Charleston City Paper
ARTIFACTS: What’s happening in arts this week
The Gibbes Museum of Art is accepting submissions for its 2022 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art. Society 1858 is the museum’s young professionals group that awards a $10,000 cash prize to an artist who exemplifies art in the South and demonstrates exceptional levels of artistic achievement. “Society 1858 strives to celebrate diverse Southern artists through the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art,” said Emily Broome, president of Society 1858. Submissions are accepted Aug. 1-Sept. 30, and the program accepts artists across all media. Artists must submit a registration form, artist statement, resume, portfolio of work and a $25 nonrefundable fee at 1858prize.org. The winner and two honorable mentions will be announced in November.
Charleston City Paper
Races for Charleston school board attract 30 candidates
At least 30 Charleston County residents are running for nine seats on the Charleston County School Board that are up for grabs in November. Filing ends Aug. 16. As of today, six of nine incumbents have not filed to run again for their seats. “Even if every incumbent runs, we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Slow start to hurricane season — but watch out
While hurricane season is off to a slower than usual start this year, things might change in the coming weeks as the peak of the season has started. Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are expecting more tropical cyclone activity now that August is here. Some 90% of...
Charleston City Paper
Trident Tech offering tuition-free enrollment in 2022-2023 school year
Trident Technical College is offering free tuition to all eligible South Carolina residents for the 2022-2023 school year thanks to funding by the state. “As a community college, we exist to make relevant training and education accessible,” said public information director David Hansen. “Accessibility is not only about proximity to campus, it’s about being able to afford the education we provide. Offering classes tuition-free removes a major hurdle potential students face when thinking about attending college.”
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Trial challenges how S.C. executes inmates
The main question in a continuing trial in Columbia on the use of the death penalty in South Carolina is whether the methods of execution — death by firing squad or electrocution — causes the condemned to feel pain. If so, the suit alleges the punishment is unconstitutional...
Comments / 0