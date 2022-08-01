Williamson County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County Expo Center Aug. 3

Read on communityimpact.com
Williamson County sheriff asks county for double approved pay hike
County Judge Bill Gravell and the Williamson County commissioners discussed how they would need more time to consider all affected employees before proceeding with Sheriff Mike Gleason’s request for a 14% pay raise for his department Aug. 2 at the Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting at 710 S. Main St, Georgetown. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper)
The Bull Creek district may be getting its own art museum in the near future
David Booth is hoping to build an art museum in Bull Creek District in the near future. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) David Booth, founder of Dimensional Fund Advisors, is one step closer to getting an art museum built on his property after the Austin Environmental Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 3 to amend a planned unit development, a PUD, on his property. The project is contingent on he and his developers meeting six conditions agreed upon by the commission during the meeting.
Trees cut down for Marble Falls hotel-conference center to be replaced citywide
The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. approved a new tree planting program during the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The program will replace trees due to be cut down for construction of the planned hotel-conference center, The Ophelia Hotel Marble Falls. The site at the corner of...
Dozens show up to Temple council meeting voicing support, dismay with special commission
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - There was a lot of back-and-forth in Thursday night in Bell County over three words: diversity, equity and inclusion. Those words brought Temple residents to city hall to voice their anger and disappointment with the city council. This follows a move earlier this week by the...
James Earp swears in as Hutto's new city manager
Earp swore into office as city manager at an Aug. 4 City Council meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Hutto's new city manager, James Earp, swore into office at an Aug. 4 Hutto City Council meeting after beginning work as city manager Aug. 3. Council appointed Earp, who previously served as...
Georgetown Arts Board to distribute $12K in grant funding
Georgetown residents will be able to enjoy a variety of live music this fall thanks to the Georgetown Arts and Culture Board grant program. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact Newspaper) The Georgetown Arts and Culture Board recently allotted $12,100 in grants to local art organizations in its second round of 2022 grants,...
Update: Leander ISD still working to fill positions as school year nears
The Leander ISD board of trustees received an update on staffing and vacant positions at the Aug. 4 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander ISD staff provided the board of trustees with an update on campus and noncampus, or nonteaching, vacancies at the Aug. 4 meeting. The district is now...
A new ENT clinic is coming to South Austin this February
Shown is a mock-up of the new ENT South Austin Clinic opening in February. (Rendering courtesy Dr.Taylor Shepard) The Austin Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic is opening a new 10,000-square-foot office at 6503 Menchaca Road. The opening date will be in February, and new patients will be received in March.
Round Rock ISD board calls elections for Nov. 8
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 2 called both a special and regular election for November. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved Aug. 2 orders for both a regular and special election to be held Nov. 8. Five of the seven...
Williamson County commissioners do not advance resolution directing LCRA to speed up drought plan
On Aug. 2, Williamson County Commissioners Court decided to let the LCRA continue its water management duties during drought according to its existing plan. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court rejected a resolution Aug. 2 that would direct the Lower Colorado River Authority to work with local leaders...
Buda City Council approves economic development corp. budget
Buda City Council (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) The Buda Economic Development Corporation budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year was approved Aug. 2. President Jennifer Storm presented changes to the budget from the 2021-22 fiscal year. The BDCE is tasked with creating diverse business development and expansion A primary focus for...
Buda City Council approves creating a public improvement district
Buda City Council (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) City officials have agreed to create a public improvement district in the city of Buda. The purpose of the PID policy is to provide direction to city staff and residents who will live within a PID. A PID is created by a majority of property owners in a district and allows them to finance enhanced amenities, services or public improvements.
Hutto officials to discuss funding for critical infrastructure projects
Projected costs for critical water projects total $105.7 million over the next five years. (Courtesy City of Hutto) Hutto City Council is set to discuss funding options for several high-priority water, wastewater and transportation projects at an Aug. 4 meeting. During a previous budget discussion July 21, council received a...
Water usage advocates want LCRA to update Water Management Plan as drought, development stress water supply
AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the Williamson County Commissioners Court declined to take a vote to recommend the Lower Colorado River Authority update its Water Management Plan sooner rather than later. "They did not want to get out of their lane and said that the works of LCRA with...
Lakeway City Council raises homestead exemption for those over age 65
Council members Kelly Brynteson and Keith Trecker listen during an ordinance presentation. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Lakeway City Council voted Aug. 1 to increase the property tax homestead exemption for those over age 65 from $15,000 to $25,000. The motion was carried unanimously. This is the second time in 12...
Project Connect planners reviewing 'hard choices' for light rail rollout amid rising costs
Project Connect light rail plans remain in development. (Courtesy Capital Metro) The development of Austin's multibillion-dollar light rail system remains in progress, and transportation planners are working to finalize details on Project Connect's scope and cost in the lead-up to larger decisions on the program expected to be made next year.
San Gabriel Fire burns 445 acres in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials have released the final details on the San Gabriel Fire that burned for five days in Williamson County in late July. The fire burned a total of 445 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. An investigation by Williamson County ESD No. 4...
Facilities Resource Inc. relocates from Austin to facility in Cedar Park
Office furniture store Facilities Resource Inc. relocated from Austin to a 25,000-square-foot facility in Cedar Park in April. (Courtesy Facilities Resource Inc.) Facilities Resource Inc. moved into a 25,000-square-foot facility at 1641 Scottsdale Crossing, Cedar Park, next to The Crossover sports complex, in April. The office furniture and design business...
Hill Country school districts announce start dates, backpack policies
Texas Hill Country schools are back in session soon.
Kyle City Council Member Dex Ellison resigns
Dex Ellison resigned from City Council after almost two terms. (Courtesy city of Kyle) Kyle City Council accepted the resignation of District 1 Council Member Dex Ellison at a meeting Aug. 2. Mayor Travis Mitchell said Ellison submitted, in writing, his resignation toward the end of July. "By state statute,...
