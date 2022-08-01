Williamson County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County Expo Center Aug. 3

David Booth is hoping to build an art museum in Bull Creek District in the near future. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) David Booth, founder of Dimensional Fund Advisors, is one step closer to getting an art museum built on his property after the Austin Environmental Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 3 to amend a planned unit development, a PUD, on his property. The project is contingent on he and his developers meeting six conditions agreed upon by the commission during the meeting.

