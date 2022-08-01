ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

City
Greensboro, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Another IRS stimulus payment? The text says so...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The IRS is warning that scam artists are again posing as the tax agency to rip off Americans and get personal information. Millions of people have received fake emails or texts that appear to be from the IRS, but they are actually from criminals promising a tax refund or stimulus payment if you just click on a link.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Insurance expert answers your questions | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You should have noticed an increase on your insurance rates this June. The NC Insurance Commissioner approved an average of 7.9% increase for auto and homeowners' insurance policies to combat inflation. That's not the only increase you'll see. Due to supply chain issues and rising inflation,...
GREENSBORO, NC
#Ticketmaster
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem woman wins $443K Cash 5 jackpot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turned her $1 into much more - $443,848 more, to be exact. Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's jackpot drawing at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers. After state and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man, 95, volunteers at Wyndham for 63 years straight

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Wyndham Championship is a week that Harold Moag looks forward to every single year. “It’s became part of my life,” he explained. In his 95 years of life, he’s spent 63 of them volunteering for the Wyndham. He’ll celebrate his 96th birthday at Sedgefield Country Club on Friday. Volunteering since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Blind Tiger owner, manager charged with hiring unlicensed security after fatal shooting, NC ABC Commission suspends permits, NC ALE officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people associated with the Blind Tiger were charged on Friday, and the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the ABC permits for the venue, according to a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement news release. The owner, Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failing to superintend and hiring […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing

Two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes from Friday's Mega Million drawing. One ticket was sold in Charlotte at the Adam's Mart on Elm Lane and the other ticket was sold in Mooresville at a Shop N Save, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Twenty-six people...
FOX8 News

Update: Greensboro felon accused of illegal gambling operation

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article was incorrectly attributed to the wrong law enforcement agency. The suspect was arrested by Thomasville police. We apologize for the error. THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to arrest warrants from […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Real Estate Price Trends For Greensboro, North Carolina (Real Estate Investing Futures Forecast) – Mike Swanson

The real estate market in Greensboro, North Carolina has been red hot for the past twelve months, and the past two years, but is it due for a pause or a dip? There has been a big jump in the number of homes for sale in the last month, but homes are still selling very fast. If more homes come on the market will the fast sales still continue?
GREENSBORO, NC

