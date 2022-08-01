Read on www.rocketcitynow.com
We Outside Comedy Tours concert in Greensboro, NC Nov 18, 2022 – presale password
A We Outside Comedy Tour presale passcode is now available! For a very short time you can order your very own tickets before the general public. You might never have another chance to see We Outside Comedy Tour’s show in Greensboro. Here are the We Outside Comedy Tour show...
Lady A concert at Tanger Center in Greensboro postponed amid member’s ‘journey to sobriety’
Country music group Lady A has announced the postponement of its Request Line Tour in order to support vocalist Charles Kelley on his “journey to sobriety.”
BREAKING: Triad’s vegan restaurants Dom’s and Radici set to close on Aug. 14
In separate Instagram stories on Thursday and Friday, Dom’s in Winston-Salem and Radici in Greensboro announced that both restaurants would close, with their last day of service on Aug. 14. While the posts were spare in their context, they stated similar sentiments. For the one posted on the Dom’s...
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
NC woman wins nearly $444,000 after buying $1 ticket at gas station
The woman bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway gas station on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.
Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies. The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.
Another IRS stimulus payment? The text says so...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The IRS is warning that scam artists are again posing as the tax agency to rip off Americans and get personal information. Millions of people have received fake emails or texts that appear to be from the IRS, but they are actually from criminals promising a tax refund or stimulus payment if you just click on a link.
Insurance expert answers your questions | 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You should have noticed an increase on your insurance rates this June. The NC Insurance Commissioner approved an average of 7.9% increase for auto and homeowners' insurance policies to combat inflation. That's not the only increase you'll see. Due to supply chain issues and rising inflation,...
'It’s just amazing' | New GCS teachers shop for free supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas came early for new teachers at Guilford County Schools. Friday they shopped for classroom supplies at the Teacher Supply Warehouse on Pomona Drive in Greensboro for free. The warehouse was blocked off Friday for the new teachers to wrap up their New Teacher Orientation Week.
Graham police and ABC: Twelve Alamance County stores fail alcohol compliance check for underage store sales
Graham’s police department assisted the Alamance Alcohol Law Enforcement Response team in conducting a compliance check on alcohol sales in June, according to a release from the police department issued Thursday, August 4. Twelve of 42 ABC-licensed establishments failed their compliance check, a 28 percent failure rate – although...
Winston-Salem woman wins $443K Cash 5 jackpot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turned her $1 into much more - $443,848 more, to be exact. Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's jackpot drawing at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers. After state and...
Man, 95, volunteers at Wyndham for 63 years straight
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Wyndham Championship is a week that Harold Moag looks forward to every single year. “It’s became part of my life,” he explained. In his 95 years of life, he’s spent 63 of them volunteering for the Wyndham. He’ll celebrate his 96th birthday at Sedgefield Country Club on Friday. Volunteering since […]
Blind Tiger owner, manager charged with hiring unlicensed security after fatal shooting, NC ABC Commission suspends permits, NC ALE officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people associated with the Blind Tiger were charged on Friday, and the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the ABC permits for the venue, according to a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement news release. The owner, Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failing to superintend and hiring […]
Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
Randolph County health officials share warning after 3 rabid foxes found in 1 month
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County Public Health released a warning to the public on Friday after three rabid foxes were found in the county in July. The three foxes that tested positive for rabies were found and killed in the following areas in Archdale: Fernwood Drive Kreamer Drive West White Drive North Carolina […]
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing
Two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes from Friday's Mega Million drawing. One ticket was sold in Charlotte at the Adam's Mart on Elm Lane and the other ticket was sold in Mooresville at a Shop N Save, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Twenty-six people...
'262,000 people went to the ER for injuries associated with yardwork'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sprucing up your yard and home in the summer can be satisfying but also dangerous. Last year nearly 262,000 people went to an emergency room with injuries associated with yardwork, including mowing, cutting branches, and power-washing. Consumer Reports has some safety tips to help you dodge...
Update: Greensboro felon accused of illegal gambling operation
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article was incorrectly attributed to the wrong law enforcement agency. The suspect was arrested by Thomasville police. We apologize for the error. THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to arrest warrants from […]
Real Estate Price Trends For Greensboro, North Carolina (Real Estate Investing Futures Forecast) – Mike Swanson
The real estate market in Greensboro, North Carolina has been red hot for the past twelve months, and the past two years, but is it due for a pause or a dip? There has been a big jump in the number of homes for sale in the last month, but homes are still selling very fast. If more homes come on the market will the fast sales still continue?
