Look at these mature trees and beautiful landscape that comes with this Frisco home listed for $3.1M

Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This cute downtown McKinney home that 'makes you happy as soon as you walk in,' is on the market
The listing says this home will make you happy the minute you walk into it and after flipping through the images, we can see why. The home, located in the Downtown Historic District in McKinney is on the market for $750,000. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is...
This very impressive 53-acre home in Celina could be yours for $5.7 million
A brand new home that sits on 53 acres of land in Celina that comes with your own lake, pond and creek is on the market for $5.7 million. The home is 4,250 square feet and was built in 2021, according to the listing. In the kitchen there's not one,...
How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas
Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
Newly Listed In Flower Mound!
Are you looking for an estate on heavily-wooded acreage in a guarded and gated golf community? You just may have found your new home tucked back into a cul de sac in the Estates at Tour 18 of Flower Mound. Towering pines and live oak trees present the perfect backdrop to a total backyard paradise complete with a covered porch, fireplace, sparkling pool, spa and waterfall. The current owners have given much love, care and fabulous updates to the exterior and interior. Landscaping, additional patio improvements and pool resurfacing accent the backyard paradise. The cool light color palette interior, plus a completely new kitchen, wood flooring, light fixtures and updates throughout the house make this home a real people-pleaser. To top it all off, this home falls into the much sought-after Argyle ISD. With the country living, the golf course, the great schools and closeness to major highways and shopping destinations, this house just might be the one you're looking for.
Here are our picks for the best seafood in Flower Mound
Good seafood can be somewhat difficult to find in land-locked North Texas, but we have narrowed down the best seafood places in Flower Mound. We have compiled this list by scouring Google Reviews, Yelp, and recommendations brought to us by local experts. Hillside Fine Grill is an elegant dining experience...
These are the best spots to eat oysters in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
However you want to say it, "The world is your oyster," or, "The world's mine oyster," treat life as it is your oyster; pry it open gulp it down, and enjoy!
Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road
Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
Craft the perfect charcuterie board in Grapevine
"We specialize in grazing tables and boards so everything from charcuterie cones that feed one to massive 20 feet long tables that feed 200."
“It’s the country club for gearheads:” Welcome to The Shop Club in Dallas
It's the country club for car people! The Shop Club in Dallas offers members a safe haven to get down and dirty with their cars while offering the public tours to see hundreds of rare, custom and unique vehicles while eating and drinking in style.
10 homes are listed for more than $3 million in Flower Mound today. These 4 are pretty interesting.
Today, there are 10 houses for sale in Flower Mound that are listed for more than $3 million. Six of those houses are in the $3 million range with the most expensive home being listed for nearly $12 million. Below is a roundup of some of those homes along with...
Dirty Cajun restaurant opens in Flower Mound
A new eatery inspired by the sights and flavors of New Orleans opened Friday in Flower Mound. Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen is currently in a soft opening next to Tony Cao Salon, 1913 Justin Road. Cao said his son, Dylan, owns the eatery, which had been previously in business in Carrollton, but had to move out due to the building’s failing foundation, and Dylan held off on opening a new location for a few years.
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
Swimply lets you rent a private pool in the Dallas area. Here’s how it works.
Think AirBnB but for pools. At least that is the simplified version of how Swimply, a rental service for private pools, works. Users looking to cool off and enjoy some pool time without going to a public pool are able to rent a nearby pool by the hour. According to...
This North Texas BBQ place will leave you in a food coma
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world and there are plenty of places in North Texas to get your food fix, including Hard Eight Pit BBQ in the Colony.
Bidding wars are cooling off in Dallas. This is what the data shows.
According to a new report by Redfin, the housing market is seeing fewer bidding wars. The report says that the bidding-war rate has dropped below 50% for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022. “On an unadjusted basis, June’s bidding-war rate was 51.5%, down...
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
The Thing First-Time Buyers Think Is a Deal Breaker…But This Design-Minded Agent Doesn’t
Cassidy Iwersen always fantasized about becoming a real-estate agent. “I just felt like maybe New York wasn’t the place to start that kind of career,” she says. So when the longtime art director and interior stylist moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2021 (one of the top destinations for people relocating during the pandemic), she decided to take the leap, get her license, and join Compass as a sales agent. “I was gaga over what you could get for $500,000,” she recalls. After living in New York and San Francisco prior to that, this was a good kind of sticker shock.
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
There are nearly 30 homes listed for over $2 million in Frisco today. Here are 4 that really stand out.
Today, there are six homes over $3 million for sale in Frisco. Wondering what they look like? We're featuring a handful of them below. If you are on the hunt for a luxury home in Frisco, there are a fair number of options today. In fact, you can find 28 homes today in Frisco that are priced over $2 million. The majority of those homes are in the $2 million-$2.99 million range.
The 5 best places to take art classes in Frisco
Are you looking for a place to take some art classes in Frisco? There are plenty of great options, so we created this list to showcase the 5 best studios to learn from. To create this story, we scoured Google Reviews for the highest-rated studios in the Frisco area. One...
