ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meet Justin Adler, a Colon Cancer Foundation Champion

By Colon Cancer Foundation
cancerhealth.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cancerhealth.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Heart Association recognizes Brooklyn’s NYC Hospitals for quality healthcare

NYC Health + Hospitals on Wednesday announced that all 11 of its hospitals — including three in Brooklyn —were recognized by the American Heart Association for commitment to quality care in heart failure, heart attack, stroke, diabetes and resuscitation. The three Brooklyn hospitals belonging to the municipal hospital...
BROOKLYN, NY
westviewnews.org

News that’s easy to digest: Northwell Health Brings Endoscopy and Colonoscopy Services to the West Village

In a city as diverse as New York, full of people with unique backgrounds, personalities and life experiences, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: stomach problems are no fun. It’s maybe not as much of a relatable topic as the housing market being a complete nightmare right now—but we have all at one time or another suffered through a stomach bug, indigestion, or a bout of diarrhea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Health
NY1

High bacteria levels shut down swimming at Jacob Riis Park

NEW YORK—The beach at Jacob Riis Park in Queens is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacterial levels found in water samples, the Gateway National Recreation Area announced on Facebook. The National Park Service advised people to avoid contact with the water on a day with...
QUEENS, NY
qchron.com

Going gets rough in Rufus King Park

For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Prevention#Cancer Research#Cancer Screening#Charity#Service#Ccf Champions#Foundation#Duclaw Brewing
NBC Connecticut

Polio Found in Sewage Samples Outside New York City Suggests It's Spreading in the Community, Health Officials Says

Wastewater samples taken from two different locations in Orange County during June and July tested positive for the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health. The findings come after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County contracted polio, suffered paralysis and had to be hospitalized last month. New...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country

White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
eastchesterreview.com

White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’

White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
NBC New York

Dog Flees Groomer in Manhattan, Later Found in Hole by Homeless Man

It's a happy reunion for a dog and its owners thanks to a homeless man who found the pup after it ran away from a grooming shop on the Upper East Side. That comes 48 hours after little Nori, a 3-year-old Shiba Inu, found his way out from the D Is For Doggy business on East 84th Street. Diane Leighton and David Shin said their beloved pet had just gotten his bath when he escaped.
MANHATTAN, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why

Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
VESTAL, NY
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy