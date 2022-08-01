Meet Justin Adler, a Colon Cancer Foundation Champion

www.cancerhealth.com
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Sisters undergo bariatric surgery together in same NYC operating room
The sisters struggled with their weight all of their lives - and the bullying that came along with it.
NYC wastewater shows link between cryptic COVID variants and worse phases of the pandemic
Steam rises from a sewer as a man crosses Sixth Avenue. Columbia University researchers identified coronavirus mutations that could be connected to higher cases, hospitalizations and deaths. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Heart Association recognizes Brooklyn’s NYC Hospitals for quality healthcare
NYC Health + Hospitals on Wednesday announced that all 11 of its hospitals — including three in Brooklyn —were recognized by the American Heart Association for commitment to quality care in heart failure, heart attack, stroke, diabetes and resuscitation. The three Brooklyn hospitals belonging to the municipal hospital...
westviewnews.org
News that’s easy to digest: Northwell Health Brings Endoscopy and Colonoscopy Services to the West Village
In a city as diverse as New York, full of people with unique backgrounds, personalities and life experiences, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: stomach problems are no fun. It’s maybe not as much of a relatable topic as the housing market being a complete nightmare right now—but we have all at one time or another suffered through a stomach bug, indigestion, or a bout of diarrhea.
NY1
High bacteria levels shut down swimming at Jacob Riis Park
NEW YORK—The beach at Jacob Riis Park in Queens is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacterial levels found in water samples, the Gateway National Recreation Area announced on Facebook. The National Park Service advised people to avoid contact with the water on a day with...
qchron.com
Going gets rough in Rufus King Park
For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
NY awards nearly 1,000 SUNY, CUNY scholarships to nurses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to address the shortage of health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul today announced nearly 1,000 new future nurses have received SUNY and CUNY scholarships. Applicants were announced as winners of the “Nurses for Our Future” Scholarship Program - an initiative designed to recruit...
New York health care workers could be eligible for up to $3K bonus under new program
The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC to give additional $5 coupons to 40K eligible senior citizens for fresh produce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh produce can be hard to come by for many New Yorkers, particularly the city’s older population, but starting this week, a New York City program will try to help change that. The city Department for the Aging’s network of community based partners will...
NBC Connecticut
Polio Found in Sewage Samples Outside New York City Suggests It's Spreading in the Community, Health Officials Says
Wastewater samples taken from two different locations in Orange County during June and July tested positive for the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health. The findings come after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County contracted polio, suffered paralysis and had to be hospitalized last month. New...
10 places New York City residents have moved to the most in recent years, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thinking of leaving New York City, but not sure where to move?. Perhaps considering cities where other New Yorkers have headed in recent years would be a good place to start. A new report by data journalism website Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau...
Potato shortage spurs spud rationing and price spikes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To the New York City deli owner and chef, a sourcing situation in the supply chain is no small potatoes. Indeed, a tuber shortage in the United States has prompted massive price spikes and rationing among some wholesalers. Spud sparseness became evident to purveyors shopping...
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country
White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
eastchesterreview.com
White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’
White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
NBC New York
Dog Flees Groomer in Manhattan, Later Found in Hole by Homeless Man
It's a happy reunion for a dog and its owners thanks to a homeless man who found the pup after it ran away from a grooming shop on the Upper East Side. That comes 48 hours after little Nori, a 3-year-old Shiba Inu, found his way out from the D Is For Doggy business on East 84th Street. Diane Leighton and David Shin said their beloved pet had just gotten his bath when he escaped.
Live Like a New York Legend! Lou Gehrig’s Former Home For Sale
Another beautiful home with New York Yankee pedigree is up for sale, this time in Westchester County. Let's take a look inside the former home of one of the most famous baseball players of all time, Lou Gehrig. Yankee Homes for Sale in New York. This isn't the first time...
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
Officials unveil new benefits access center in Coney Island
The new facility will be fully up and running by Aug. 29.
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
Polio virus found in wastewater sample in NYC, health officials urge residents to get vaccinated
A highly-infectious, life-threatening disease that was eradicated from the U.S. in 1979 was recently discovered in wastewater samples. Health officials said there was a confirmed case of the polio virus in New York City Monday, The Guardian reports. The New York State Department of Health collected a sample of the...
