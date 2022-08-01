India’s Zomato quarterly loss nearly halves as orders surge

www.srnnews.com
PayPal shares jump on Elliott's $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
Aug 2 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings (PYPL.O) on Tuesday said activist investor Elliott Management has an over $2 billion stake in the fintech company and the firm raised its annual profit guidance.
CNBC
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
US News and World Report
Latam's MercadoLibre Profits Soar, Company Plans Growth
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose 79.8% year-on-year, beating earnings forecasts. The company, present in 18 countries including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, reported a net income for the three-month period of $123 million, beating a Refinitiv forecast of...
India's Zomato falls nearly 7% on reports of Uber stake sale
BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS) fell up to 6.8% on Wednesday, in their biggest drop in more than a week, a day after reports said that Uber Technologies (UBER.N) planned to sell its entire stake in the Indian food delivery firm.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
U.S. crypto firm Nomad hit by $190 million theft
LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nomadxyz_/status/1554246853348036608 that it was “aware of the incident” and was currently investigating, without giving...
CNBC
Airbnb stock slumps despite record-breaking bookings
Revenue jumped 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion helping to drive the company's most profitable second quarter to date. Airbnb reported net income of $379 million, up from a loss of $68 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced a $2 billion stock buyback program. Airbnb beat Wall Street...
Heineken boosted by higher beer sales despite raising prices
Brewing giant Heineken has revealed that shoppers bought more beer over the past half-year despite raised prices.The company, which also makes Amstel and Birra Moretti, reported a jump in sales and profits over the period to July as a result.The Dutch business revealed total revenues increased by 37% to 16.4 billion euros (£13.7 billion), over the half-year compared with the same period a year earlier, which had seen sales dragged back by pandemic restrictions.Operating profits also jumped, rising by 20.6% to 2.1 billion euros (£1.7 billion) and surpassing analyst expectations.We benefitted from the recovery in Asia Pacific and the on-trade...
US News and World Report
Starbucks Beats Profit Estimates Despite Hit to China Business
(Reuters) -Starbucks Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday as higher prices and strong demand for its coffees in the United States helped offset a hit to business in China from renewed COVID-19 lockdowns. Despite record inflation in the United States that ate in to Starbucks' operating...
Uber revenue soars; Wall Street looks past $2.6 billion loss
Uber continued to build momentum in the second quarter with Americans heading back to offices and gross bookings hit an an all-time high as anxiety over COVID-19 eased. Passengers took a total of 1.87 billion trips on Uber during the spring and early summer, a 24% increase compared with the same time last year. That's about 21 million trips per day, on average.
China’s economic wobbles worsen as factory, property woes mount
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s wobbly economy stumbled further at the start of the second half of the year, with factories unexpectedly switching back to the slow lane, a slump in the property sector deepening and job cuts still a widespread menace. A private poll by Caixin on Monday...
Singapore bank OCBC's Q2 profit jumps 28%, upbeat on outlook
SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) (OCBC.SI) reported a stronger-than-expected 28% jump in quarterly profit and gave a robust outlook as rising interest rates pushed up its net interest margins.
Uber surges 16% after strong ride-hailing demand in the 2nd quarter helps it inch closer to profitability
Uber stock jumped 16% after the ride-hailing app delivered better-than-expected revenue in its second-quarter earnings report. Strong demand for rides helped drive Uber's free cash flow to positive territory for the first time ever. "Last quarter I challenged our team to meet our profitability commitments even faster than planned—and they...
Semtech to buy Sierra Wireless in $1.2 billion deal
(Reuters) – Semiconductor supplier Semtech Corp will acquire Canada’s Sierra Wireless Inc in a deal valued at $1.2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. Semtech will acquire all shares of Sierra Wireless for $31 per share in an all-cash deal, according to a statement. “Internet of things” solutions...
Thoma Bravo to take Ping Identity private for $2.4 billion
(Reuters) -Authentication software firm Ping Identity said on Wednesday Thoma Bravo would take it private for $2.4 billion, joining the firms in the cybersecurity space acquired by the buyout firm after the pandemic drove up demand for the sector. Shares of Ping Identity, which offers identity solutions and services to...
CNBC
Heineken posts strong first-half, drops 2023 margin target
Heineken previously set a target to raise its operating margin to 17% in 2023, but it cast doubts in February on achieving that due to increased economic uncertainty and sharply higher input costs. The market expectation before Monday's results was a margin of 16% next year, the same level as...
InvestorPlace
Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Slips Despite Record Bookings
One of the more complicated narratives of the new normal, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) recently released its earnings results for the second quarter of this year. Though the company met the consensus revenue target and beat expectations for earnings per share (EPS), its bookings slipped against analyst forecasts. ABNB stock slipped after hours yesterday and this morning, though management expects even stronger results for Q3.
Uber Beats Q2 Revenue Expectations, Despite $2.6 Bln Loss
Uber posted a surprise Q2 revenue beat, with the ridesharing company bringing in over $8.1 billion in the last three months. Total gross bookings reached $29.1 billion, which is up 33% YoY. Despite increased fuel prices, Uber says it has more drivers and couriers than before the pandemic. Uber is forecasting Q3 operating profit above estimates, betting on steady demand for its ride-hailing and food-delivery services. David Trainer, Ceo of New Constructs, breaks down Uber's Q2 results and the headwinds facing the ridesharing company in the coming months.
AXA's shares surge as insurer unveils share buyback and higher H1 profits
PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) announced a new share buyback programme as it posted a 3% rise in first-half net profit, driving up its stock price. AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer behind Germany's Allianz , said it would buy back up to 1 billion euros ($1 billion) worth of its shares, echoing a similar buyback plan unveiled by rival Generali (GASI.MI) this week. read more.
