India’s Zomato quarterly loss nearly halves as orders surge

Brewing giant Heineken has revealed that shoppers bought more beer over the past half-year despite raised prices.The company, which also makes Amstel and Birra Moretti, reported a jump in sales and profits over the period to July as a result.The Dutch business revealed total revenues increased by 37% to 16.4 billion euros (£13.7 billion), over the half-year compared with the same period a year earlier, which had seen sales dragged back by pandemic restrictions.Operating profits also jumped, rising by 20.6% to 2.1 billion euros (£1.7 billion) and surpassing analyst expectations.We benefitted from the recovery in Asia Pacific and the on-trade...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO