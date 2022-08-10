Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions — next episode, recap and everything we know about the NFL reality series

Football fans can’t get enough of the NFL, which is why Hard Knocks has been such a hit for the past 17 years, as the documentary series dives deep into a team’s NFL training camp. This year, the spotlight is on the Detroit Lions.

The show, which is a co-production between NFL Films and HBO Sports, has won 18 Sports Emmys and has focused on 13 teams throughout its previous 16 seasons, including the Dallas Cowboys three times. This is the first time that the Lions are going to be a part of Hard Knocks .

Here is everything that we know about Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions .

When is the next Hard Knocks episode?

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions has an all new episode on Tuesday, August 16, at 10 pm ET/PT; it is also available to stream at the same time on HBO Max , at which point subscribers can stream it on demand.

New episodes of the docuseries air every Tuesday at the same time until the season finale on September 6, just days before the 2022 NFL season kicks off.

Past seasons of Hard Knocks have aired in the UK on Sky Sports, but we are awaiting confirmation when/where Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions premieres in the UK.

Hard Knock episode 1 recap

The first episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions took the time to focus a bit more on some of the unheralded members of the Lions: the coaching staff.

Many may know head coach Dan Campbell from his fiery press conferences he gave during this first season. Well, Hard Knocks puts Campbell front and center right away as he gives a fiery (and not family friendly) introduction to training camp for his team as they hope to build themselves to become one of the better teams in the NFL. The show then goes into a bit of Campbell's backstory and his core beliefs, which include doing fully padded practices the first full day of camp as well as up-down drills with his team. But he has a funny side to, as the end credits of the episode had him make a "deez nuts" joke.

Campbell wasn't the only coach to get the spotlight, as Hard Knocks spoke with a number of assistants that all had played in the NFL for multiple seasons, including Mark Brunell, Antwan Randel El, Kelvin Sheppard and Hank Fraley. But the stars of the episode may have very well been coaches Duce Staley and Aaron Glenn. With Staley repping the offense and Glenn the defense, the two were constantly trash talking like they were still players; it was hilarious.

See more

On the players side, two stood out in the opening episode: rookie Aidan Hutchinson and running back Jamaal Williams.

Hutchinson, who was the lions top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, got his own profile as a Michigan kid playing for his hometown team and saw him bonding with his new teammates, going up against the Lions' top offensive lineman, Penei Sewell and, most importantly, showcasing his musical talents. Lions rookies, as part of their first training camp, are required to perform in front of their teammates, with Hutchinson giving a rendition of a Michael Jackson classic that had his teammates going wild:

See more

Williams meanwhile, was a fixture throughout the entire episode but his best moment came when he spoke at the end of the team's first practice:

See more

The Lions' record that Williams is referring to was 3-13-1, which was the second worst in the league. The Lions have been a long struggling franchise, but as Williams speech here shows, it's not for lack of passion.

How to watch Hard Knocks

Airing live on HBO, anyone with the premium cable channel as part of their traditional pay-TV subscription can watch Hard Knocks when it airs at 10 pm ET/PT on Tuesdays. There is also the option to stream it via HBO Max , which you can either sign up for as a standalone service or get automatically if you have the traditional HBO cable channel. HBO/HBO Max is also available as an add-on with services like Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Sling TV .

Sky Sports was the previous home for Hard Knocks in the UK, which viewers can sign up for via Sky TV , but we’re waiting to confirm that this season of Hard Knocks is being offered.

Is there a Hard Knocks trailer?

The trailer for Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions is here. Head coach Dan Campbell's voice is heard throughout the trailer, praising his team and saying how they are at a different level heading into this new season over footages of the first few days of training camp. Give it a watch below:

What is the premise of Hard Knocks?

The idea behind Hard Knocks is to give an in-depth look into an NFL team’s training camp as it gets ready for a new season. This lets fans not only see the rigors of training camp, but also get to know many of the players and coaches for the teams better. Here is the synopsis for this season with the Detroit Lions:

"Camera crews will head to the Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, Michigan in the next few months to begin filming. The action will heat up in August when the cinema verité show focuses on the daily lives and routines of players and coaches. Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions will chronicle head coach Dan Campbell entering his second season leading the team and an intriguing mix of young emerging stars, established veterans, free agent additions and highly regarded rookie hopefuls throughout training camp and the preseason."

Another aspect of Hard Knocks that is unique is it claims to have one of the fastest turnarounds on TV. While some filming has already been taking place, each episode details the week of training camp and the NFL preseason game that preceded it. So for instance, the second episode set to air on August 16 will include footage and reactions to the Lions’ preseason game on Friday, August 12.

Who narrates Hard Knocks?

Actor Liev Schreiber is the voice narrating each episode of Hard Knocks . This marks Schreiber’s 16th season handling narration for the docuseries.

Schreiber may be best known for his role as Ray Donovan in the titular Showtime series, but some of his other credits include Spotlight , X-Men Origins: Wolverine , Isle of Dogs , Goon and Defiance .

