Groton, CT

WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Astaire!

(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a beautiful cat named Astaire!. Astaire is known amongst his friends as a charming sophisticate, and his dapper name is attributed to his tuxedo-like coat. Astaire will never be caught without his formal black-and-white suit, complete with little white boots.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Something's Cooking: Edd's Place

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday

(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank. Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HARTFORD, CT
Groton, CT
Groton, CT
Groton, CT
i95 ROCK

Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury

One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe

MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut couple marries in New London NICU

NEW LONDON, Conn. — It's not unusual for folks to get married on a weekday, but it's not often you hear about the wedding being held inside of a neonatal intensive care unit. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were due to be married on April 30 but, "Drue had...
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Common medications can make you sensitive to heat!

A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH

New London officer 'caught' doing something good

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London officer was caught doing something good for his community this week. The New London Police Department posted on Facebook that Officer Daquan Stuckey saw a young boy crying while attending National Night Out on Aug. 2. The little boy had just found out he didn’t win one […]
NEW LONDON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Connecticut's Sunflower Festival is in full bloom: What you need to know

The Sunflower Festival at The Farm in Woodbury is now open, making it one of the several sunflower viewing and picking opportunities around the state. Some of the sunflowers part of The Farm’s annual display can take over 110 days to raise from a seed to a flower, The Farm notes. Find out where to view sunflowers in Connecticut this summer.
WOODBURY, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Wildlife Rehabiliators Rescue Stuck Osprey

An osprey that was stuck at the top of a high tension power line is recovering after wildlife rehabilitators from A Place Called Hope sprang into action. A Place Called Hope (APCH) received a call after 9 p.m. on July 31 about an osprey that had become stuck at the top of an Eversource Electrical pole, about 50-feet in the air. The bird was trapped at the top pole between a high tension power line. The environmental team at Eversource and the crew from APCH were concerned that if it flapped in the wrong direction there was danger of electrocution.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
WTNH

World's first nuclear-powered submarine returns to museum

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The world’s first nuclear-powered submarine returned to its moorings at the Navy’s Submarine Force Museum in Groton on Thursday. The USS Nautilus has been dry-docked at Naval Submarine Base New London, where it underwent repairs and restoration work as part of a $36 million project that started in October. The final […]
Groton, CT

