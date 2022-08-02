No Karen, But These 27 Employees Definitely Need A Stern Talking To
1. This employee who somehow thought their calling was to be a 911 dispatcher:
Buffalo 911 Dispatcher Fired from onejob
2. This employee who missed a crucial anti-mold ingredient:
I present to you the first anti-mold paint for walls that managed to make mold in its original container from onejob
3. This employee who created the most ominous Valentine's Day display to date:
Surprise your valentine from onejob
4. This employee who installed an AC unit OUTSIDE of an apartment building:
Installed the AC, boss! from onejob
5. This employee who definitely pissed off a lot of vegans:
Vegan noodles “contains pork” from onejob
6. This employee who shouldn't be allowed near a paintbrush:
terrorizing the children with this one from onejob
7. This employee who apparently has never seen a foot before:
whoever edited this advertisement never saw a human foot. from onejob
8. This employee who handled with force:
Handle With Care from onejob
9. This employee who hopefully got the number right, at least:
Mph? I prefer fahrenheit from onejob
10. This employee who made an elevator button especially for Indiana Jones:
Is this the elevator compactor button? from onejob
11. This employee who committed a cardinal sin in the eyes of any perfectionist:
I have to look at this every day. from onejob
12. This employee who did not think through their packaging strategy:
ah yes eliminate plastic from onejob
13. This employee who made a ridiculous classification error:
Subtitle for Chinese song from onejob
14. This employee who shouldn't be allowed to touch a plane ever again:
Ground staff pulled the wrong handle and MD-80's butt fell off from onejob
15. This employee who set this down and said "yup, that looks right":
I have to suffer from this everytime I go shopping from onejob
16. This employee who doesn't know how road signs work:
css struggles be like: from onejob
17. This employee who apparently didn't understand the point of their own article:
This is such a facepalm from onejob
18. This employee who probably caused an accident:
Using a left turn signal as a right turn signal from onejob
19. This employee who failed at being discreet:
Secret service with a secret service badge from onejob
20. This employee who did not think out their slogan:
21. This employee who needs to recheck their job description:
22. This employee who really said, "figure it out":
Had ordered chocolate chip pancakes and gave us regular ones at IHOP…asked for the correct order and this is what happened… from onejob
23. This employee who forgot the precious gems:
I’m a stocker, and found this gem. They forgot to add the pickles from onejob
24. This employee who jumbled their wording:
I wonder if they're hiring... from onejob
25. This employee who cut the carbs, when nobody asked:
Mcdonald’s somehow forgot the bottom bun from onejob
26. This employee who needs to cough up a million, STAT:
Some screws were not tight enough on a satellite that costs millions of dollars, and this is what happened (NOAA-19 prime I think) from onejob
27. And finally, this employee who just ruined my day:
That one orange tile on a fully black roof from onejob
