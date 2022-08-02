ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

No Karen, But These 27 Employees Definitely Need A Stern Talking To

By Daniella Emanuel
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

1. This employee who somehow thought their calling was to be a 911 dispatcher:

Buffalo 911 Dispatcher Fired from onejob

2. This employee who missed a crucial anti-mold ingredient:

I present to you the first anti-mold paint for walls that managed to make mold in its original container from onejob

3. This employee who created the most ominous Valentine's Day display to date:

Surprise your valentine from onejob

4. This employee who installed an AC unit OUTSIDE of an apartment building:

Installed the AC, boss! from onejob

5. This employee who definitely pissed off a lot of vegans:

Vegan noodles “contains pork” from onejob

6. This employee who shouldn't be allowed near a paintbrush:

terrorizing the children with this one from onejob

7. This employee who apparently has never seen a foot before:

whoever edited this advertisement never saw a human foot. from onejob

8. This employee who handled with force:

Handle With Care from onejob

9. This employee who hopefully got the number right, at least:

Mph? I prefer fahrenheit from onejob

10. This employee who made an elevator button especially for Indiana Jones:

Is this the elevator compactor button? from onejob

11. This employee who committed a cardinal sin in the eyes of any perfectionist:

I have to look at this every day. from onejob

12. This employee who did not think through their packaging strategy:

ah yes eliminate plastic from onejob

13. This employee who made a ridiculous classification error:

Subtitle for Chinese song from onejob

14. This employee who shouldn't be allowed to touch a plane ever again:

Ground staff pulled the wrong handle and MD-80's butt fell off from onejob

15. This employee who set this down and said "yup, that looks right":

I have to suffer from this everytime I go shopping from onejob

16. This employee who doesn't know how road signs work:

css struggles be like: from onejob

17. This employee who apparently didn't understand the point of their own article:

This is such a facepalm from onejob

18. This employee who probably caused an accident:

Using a left turn signal as a right turn signal from onejob

19. This employee who failed at being discreet:

Secret service with a secret service badge from onejob

20. This employee who did not think out their slogan:

reddit.com / Via reddit.com

21. This employee who needs to recheck their job description:

reddit.com / Via reddit.com

22. This employee who really said, "figure it out":

Had ordered chocolate chip pancakes and gave us regular ones at IHOP…asked for the correct order and this is what happened… from onejob

23. This employee who forgot the precious gems:

I’m a stocker, and found this gem. They forgot to add the pickles from onejob

24. This employee who jumbled their wording:

I wonder if they're hiring... from onejob

25. This employee who cut the carbs, when nobody asked:

Mcdonald’s somehow forgot the bottom bun from onejob

26. This employee who needs to cough up a million, STAT:

Some screws were not tight enough on a satellite that costs millions of dollars, and this is what happened (NOAA-19 prime I think) from onejob

27. And finally, this employee who just ruined my day:

That one orange tile on a fully black roof from onejob

H/T: r/onejob

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
travelawaits.com

Residents Of Small Arizona Town Asked To Stop Yelling At Tourists

When there’s an issue, call the authorities. That’s the message police are sending to residents in a small Arizona town after conflicts bubbled up about parking. More than a million people visit Jerome every year. The small town in Central Arizona between Flagstaff and Prescott was once known as the “wickedest town in the West.” It’s now home to about 450 people and The Mine Museum, which explores its copper mining history. It’s a hot spot for artists, tourists, and gift shop owners.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
