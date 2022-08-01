Low turnout recorded in early voting for Thursday's election

Read on www.johnsoncitypress.com
Related
‘There’s a lot of disappointment’: Washington Co., TN election official weighs in on plummeting voter turnout
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – With another election night over, officials and candidates alike expressed frustration from a sheer lack of engagement from voters in the region. In Washington County, only 12.86% of registered voters made their voices heard on August 4. When looking at the 133,001 residents in the county regardless of registration, that means […]
Johnson City Press
Washington County voters go to the polls today to decide a number of courthouse races
Washington County voters will go to the polls today to decide a number of contested races, including county mayor and General Sessions Court Judge Part II. Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Evely, Thomas and Edwards-Tipton win election in Unicoi County
Unicoi County voters decided the outcome of two county races on Thursday. Incumbent County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely received 1,005 votes and defeated independent candidate Bralen Diamond in winning reelection to the seat. Diamond received 196 votes.
Kingsport Times-News
Final voting results from Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Carter County election features contested races for mayor, sheriff
ELIZABETHTON — Even with contested elections for the two highest offices in the 2022 Carter County general election, voter turnout has so far been slow. Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said the election office received only 2,900 votes during the early voting period. That includes 2,673 voters who came to the Election Commission office to cast their vote early, 43 residents of Carter County nursing votes who cast their votes, and 184 absentee ballots.
Joe Grandy narrowly re-elected in Washington County mayoral race
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County voters have granted Joe Grandy a second term as county mayor. After securing the Republican nomination in May, the incumbent Republican defeated independent candidate James Reeves by just 141 votes in the county general election. Tensions between the two candidates recently escalated after Reeves claimed that Grandy “and his […]
Johnson City Press
Woodby, Fraley win mayor and sheriff's races in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — Patty Woodby won the Carter County mayor’s race and Mike Fraley was elected as the new sheriff in strong performances in the Carter County General Election on Thursday. The other countywide offices were unopposed, but Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh beat back a write-in challenge from Rick Guinn.
Johnson City Press
Robinson, Price and Hughes re-elected to Sullivan school board
BLOUNTVILLE — Three incumbents unopposed on Thursday's general election ballot have been elected to four-year terms on the seven-member Sullivan County Board of Education, according to unofficial election results Thursday night, Aug. 4. All ran and were elected as Republicans. No Democrats sought the office in the first county...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 5
Aug. 5, 1886: The Comet provided a laugh for its readers. “A lover sent his sweetheart his own portrait by post. To save postage he wrote on the envelope: ‘Samples — No value.’”. Aug. 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet printed...
Johnson City Press
Scott County BOS aims to send letter to state leaders regarding unpaved roads
GATE CITY — Unpaved roads may be glorified in country songs, but for many citizens who live on one in Scott County, it offers more problems than it does a bit of nostalgia sitting at their front door. That’s why the Scott County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to...
Former Alderman Cal Doty wins Greeneville mayor race
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Alderman Cal Doty has defeated incumbent W.T. Daniels in Greeneville’s mayoral race. Voters picked Doty over Daniels, who has been mayor since 2010, and former county mayor David Crum in the August general election. Doty was elected alderman in 2019 but resigned last April to run for mayor.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City employees' paychecks delayed by holiday, payroll system issues
Johnson City employees’ paychecks were delayed Friday by a lengthier time needed to review payroll, City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Friday. According to Ball, while checks have traditionally been deposited Thursday evening or Friday morning, staff had to spend more time reviewing the payroll “due to the July 4th holiday and the ways in which that affected employee pay.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City approves rezoning for proposed Sevier Center replacement housing on final reading
Johnson City commissioners approved on third and final reading an ordinance to rezone property off of South Roan Street where a developer plans to construct 145 apartments for the current residents of the John Sevier Center. The commission previously approved the rezoning for the property, located at 2162 S. Roan...
Kingsport Times-News
City opens recycling center drop-off site at Civic Auditorium
KINGSPORT — A recycling center drop-off at the Civic Auditorium is now open, even though the city’s curbside pickup program remains on hold. “We’re trying to enhance the services,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager.
Carter County’s next sheriff will be Mike Fraley
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County voters have elected Republican Mike Fraley as sheriff. The retired sheriff’s office lieutenant defeated Rocky Croy in the August general election. He will replace two-term incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, who lost to Fraley in the Republican primary. Fraley retired from the sheriff’s office in January 2020 after more than […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
Washington County, TN sheriff will pursue charges for students who fight in school, post videos online
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As kids head back to school, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton is launching an anti-bullying campaign. It comes as the sheriff describes an uptick in fighting in schools and a trend of students posting videos of those fights on social media platforms, which the sheriff says, “will not be tolerated […]
Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How are local districts faring?
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) As the back-to-school season is in full swing, districts are not only focused on getting kids back into the classroom, but having enough teachers to staff them. A shortage of certified teachers has been a nationwide trend for several years now, worsened by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and many teachers […]
wjhl.com
Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’
(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
Comments / 0