Eureka California North Coast Road Trip

krcrtv.com
Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours
EUREKA, Calif. — At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services posted to Facebook, warning that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket was expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere at any of several possible locations, including Northern California. "I received an email from our [California Office...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Harper Motors Purchases Eureka’s Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep Dealership From Lithia
After more than a century of selling cars and trucks in Eureka, the Harper family is expanding its already impressive line of vehicle brands with the purchase of one of the region’s largest dealerships: the Lithia Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT franchise on South Broadway in Eureka. The Harpers,...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:13 p.m.: Photo] Explosion Rocks Rio Dell
First reports indicate a shipping container with solar batteries located in the River’s Edge RV Park in Rio Dell exploded about 11:21 a.m. According to Emily Scoles who is a Rio Dell resident, “It shook the ground and windows all over town and [S]cotia…It wasnt deep like a mortar…it sounded tinny like metal.”
oregontoday.net
Quake, August 1
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
krcrtv.com
Arcata council unanomously votes to let outdoor event go past city curfew
ARCATA, Calif. — On Wednesday, the Arcata City council voted unanimously to let Arcane Artists host upcoming music and dance events until 1 a.m. A series of live music events in Arcata has been expanded from a 10 p.m. end time to 1 a.m. to ensure individuals who work late hours get the chance to participate. The council also took into consideration that some parts of the event have a fire show, meaning it could only take place in the night hours when there is no daylight.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘A Festival of Joy’: HAPI to Host Humboldt’s First Japanese Obon Festival, Celebrating and Honoring the Spirits of the Dead
This festival season Arcata will welcome a new event that celebrates Japanese culture and heritage. Humboldt Asians and Pacific Islanders in Solidarity, or HAPI, has been working to put on Humboldt’s first Obon Festival, a traditional Japanese celebration honoring the spirits of the ancestors. Amy Uyeki, one of the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt, Going Down!
Not a bad view for paintin’! The Eureka Street Art Festival is in full swing with nightly art walks to the event’s various project locations. But it’s local artist Tess Yinger — tackling their first ever solo mural project! — who inarguably scored the dreamiest workspace along Eureka’s waterfront. Kudos!
kymkemp.com
Rio Dell, There’s a New Chief in Town
Greg Allen, formerly of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, has been sworn in as the Chief of Police for the city of Rio Dell. Rio Dell Mayor, Debra Garnes led the swearing in ceremony for the new police chief with members of Chief Allen’s family in attendance in addition to Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, Supervisor Rex Bohn, Ferndale Chief of Police Ron Sligh, Fortuna Chief of Police Casey Day, Rio Dell Fire Chief Shane Wilson, and Chamber President Nick Angeloff as well as many community and law enforcement members.
actionnewsnow.com
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity, Siskiyou counties
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for Trinity County was lifted...
kymkemp.com
Coast Central Credit Union Offering $100,000 to Support Local Organizations Throughout the Tri-County Area
Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced that the fall 2022 round of its Community Investment Program is now open. A total of $100,000 is available to support local organizations throughout its tri-county area. Grant amounts generally range from $3,000 to a maximum of $25,000, and there are usually 8 to 12 recipients. The giving program was created in 2008, and since then has awarded a total of over $1.8 million to nearly 200 organizations throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Recent grant recipients have included Dream Quest Youth Partnership, Hospice of Humboldt, and Weaverville Fire Protection.
North Coast Journal
Best of Humboldt 2022
It's been a bit of a circus and not always in the good Britney Spears comeback album way. No matter what you do, making it work these days requires being a bit of a ringmaster. The winners of this year's Best of Humboldt have honed their skills wrangling cats, juggling, highwire balancing and jumping through hoops. And now, with the help of our readers, who nominated and voted for their favorites, the Journal gets to shine a spotlight on the winning local people, places, arts and entertainment, products and makers, services and celebrations. And that's the fun part — a little carnival barking for the acts we want to see flourishing into the future. Step right up and see this year's champions!
kymkemp.com
Wildwood Days Parade Salutes First Responders, Names Grand Marshal
John Coleman of Rio Dell will be the grand marshal in the city’s Wildwood Days parade this Saturday, Aug. 6. The theme of the parade, part of the annual, community-wide celebration, is a salute to first responders. Coleman, 73, retired this year from a half-century of work in the medical field, first as a respiratory therapist and then as a physician’s assistant.
krcrtv.com
Klamath River resident describes watching McKinney Fire burn his hometown
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — It was eerily quiet in the town of Klamath River Sunday afternoon after the McKinney Fire jumped the river and destroyed multiple buildings in this small Siskiyou County town. Rodger Derry first moved to Klamath River in the 70s and it’s home to...
humboldtsports.com
The best is yet to come for impressive Tyson Miller
By Ray Hamill — Tyson Miller showed us just why he’s one of the most dangerous up-and-coming MMA fighters in Humboldt County over the weekend, with another impressive showing in Southern California. The former Eureka High wrestler improved to 4-0 in the pro ranks with a TKO over...
kymkemp.com
Redwood Memorial Hospital Receives Five Star Rating
Press release from Providence Humboldt County Hospitals:. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released their Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2022 and Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital (RMH) was one of just 431 hospitals nationwide to receive the highest CMS rating of five stars. Over 3000 hospitals...
North Coast Journal
Public Health Reports Two More COVID Deaths
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed another two COVID-19 deaths since its last report July 28. Five new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database, 15 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three under intensive care. The deaths reported today were Humboldt County's 153rd and 154th since the pandemic began.
kymkemp.com
Alert Neighbor Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 3, 2022, at about 6:44 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the...
kymkemp.com
2 New Deaths, 5 New Hospitalizations, 181 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 70s as well as one aged 80 or older. Five new hospitalizations including four residents in their 70s and one aged 80 or older were also reported. An additional 119 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced...
kymkemp.com
Woman Taken to the Hospital With Serious Injuries After Domestic Violence Incident
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On July 28, 2022, at about 2:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
