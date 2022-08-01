This silicone baking mat doubles as a rimmed tray. But does it work?

A portable (and freeze-able) version of the classic. Anyone who’s ever lived in the South (or even visited) knows about the joys of biscuits and gravy. This time-honored breakfast meal has been a favorite in both homes and diners for many generations. The simplicity of the recipe is offset by the little ways that each cook can customize this dish to suit their tastes. This recipe not only has a little surprise in the gravy, but also converts the biscuits into hand pies, perfect for taking on the go or eating at a sit down meal.

