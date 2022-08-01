Read on www.carymagazine.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Aldi Now Open In Eastgate Crossing
Chapel Hill gained its newest supermarket: Aldi is now open in Eastgate Crossing. Aldi states its mission as quality and affordability. “Our priority focus is saving people money on the food and products they want most, and we do this by offering shoppers a curated selection of ALDI-exclusive brands,” the brand states.
cbs17
Global software company brings U.S. headquarters to Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– Apex leaders came together Thursday to welcome a new technology business to the area, which focuses on pharma and biotech, and that will also bring new jobs. Körber is a global technology company with a portfolio of machines, software, and materials that support the pharmaceutical and...
Identical twins open Black-owned bubble tea shop in Garner
Garner, N.C. — The ladies behind an adorable cow logo and creative, splurge-worthy iced beverages are two hardworking sisters who believe in running their business with kindness, quality teas and a lot of fun. Identical twins Nyah and Nicole Johnson were 19 when they started their own business. Personal...
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
jocoreport.com
Eggs Up Grill To Open This Fall In Garner
GARNER – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Garner in early fall, located at 2686 Timber Drive in Garner Town Square. The restaurant will be the third for franchise partners and brothers Scott and Rob Johnson, who own locations in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs.
carymagazine.com
Things to Do: August 2022
1. Enjoy live local music, food trucks, a beer garden, and more than 300 artists from 16 states at the Town of Cary’s 46th Annual Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival! This popular two-day event has something for the whole family, so don’t miss it! Saturday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. & Sunday, Aug. 28, 12:30–5 p.m.; Downtown Cary. townofcary.org, search “Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival.” Lazy Daze Festival, Cary.
alamancenews.com
900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane
Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
cbs17
Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand, study
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new study from the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council says Raleigh will need more than 44,000 new apartment units by 2035 to keep up with housing demands. The level of need put Raleigh at the number nine spot for apartment demand....
3 businesses unveiled for Raleigh's Iron Works; Selma's new food hall
Raleigh Iron Works, the city's new mixed-used innovation hub, is adding three new businesses to the opening roster.
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North Carolina
If you happen to live in Raleigh and you love eating tasty, juicy burgers then you are in right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Investors send homeowners fake checks offering to buy homes throughout the Triangle
The housing market feels a lot like the Wild West right now with skyrocketing rent, stagnating home sales and climbing mortgage rates. Investors hoping to buy homes and resell them at a profit are getting creative in their tactics. WRAL 5 On Your Side found several instances of various investors...
cbs17
3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
First tenant set to move into new Raleigh Iron Works development
More than 200 apartment units are going up. There are plans for a pedestrian promenade, restaurants, and office space as part of Raleigh Iron Works.
cbs17
More than 1 million DeWALT miter saws recalled
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—DeWALT is recalling more than one million 12-inch Compound Miter Saws because of injury and laceration hazards. Officials said the saws “rear safety guard can break or detach.” This could cause “projectiles” to hit the user or anyone standing nearby. This recall involves...
Changes to Raleigh zoning laws allow for historic mansion to be sold, turned into $2M luxury townhomes
Raleigh, N.C. — Residents of a historic downtown Raleigh area are organizing against the city's latest changes to rezoning laws that are allowing a private resident to sell their mansion to a developer to build 17 luxury townhomes on their former property. The townhomes will cost a resident around...
Serial gym thief has Triangle fitness studios on alert
Fitness studios in the Triangle are on alert after a serial thief has stolen from clients’ lockers during workout classes. One studio in Durham is sharing their story with WRAL News to warn other small businesses. The Sweat Lab opened its Durham location in 2013 and its Raleigh location...
wraltechwire.com
VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M
CHATHAM COUNTY – Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast took another step in ramping up the planned $4 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant in Chatham County this week, buying 1,765 acres of land for approximately $44 million. The purchase of the land, which sits along Moncure Flatwood Road in...
Real estate company operating in NC fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’
A search of the company's website shows more than 4,000 homes for sale in the Raleigh and Durham area alone.
Bienvenue! RDU to Paris nonstop flight returns
Monday marked the return of the Delta nonstop flight from the Triangle to France and passengers were excited.
