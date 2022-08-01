ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Aldi Now Open In Eastgate Crossing

Chapel Hill gained its newest supermarket: Aldi is now open in Eastgate Crossing. Aldi states its mission as quality and affordability. “Our priority focus is saving people money on the food and products they want most, and we do this by offering shoppers a curated selection of ALDI-exclusive brands,” the brand states.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Global software company brings U.S. headquarters to Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– Apex leaders came together Thursday to welcome a new technology business to the area, which focuses on pharma and biotech, and that will also bring new jobs. Körber is a global technology company with a portfolio of machines, software, and materials that support the pharmaceutical and...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

Identical twins open Black-owned bubble tea shop in Garner

Garner, N.C. — The ladies behind an adorable cow logo and creative, splurge-worthy iced beverages are two hardworking sisters who believe in running their business with kindness, quality teas and a lot of fun. Identical twins Nyah and Nicole Johnson were 19 when they started their own business. Personal...
GARNER, NC
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
jocoreport.com

Eggs Up Grill To Open This Fall In Garner

GARNER – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Garner in early fall, located at 2686 Timber Drive in Garner Town Square. The restaurant will be the third for franchise partners and brothers Scott and Rob Johnson, who own locations in Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs.
carymagazine.com

Things to Do: August 2022

1. Enjoy live local music, food trucks, a beer garden, and more than 300 artists from 16 states at the Town of Cary’s 46th Annual Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival! This popular two-day event has something for the whole family, so don’t miss it! Saturday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. & Sunday, Aug. 28, 12:30–5 p.m.; Downtown Cary. townofcary.org, search “Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival.” Lazy Daze Festival, Cary.
CARY, NC
alamancenews.com

900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane

Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand, study

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new study from the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council says Raleigh will need more than 44,000 new apartment units by 2035 to keep up with housing demands. The level of need put Raleigh at the number nine spot for apartment demand....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

More than 1 million DeWALT miter saws recalled

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—DeWALT is recalling more than one million 12-inch Compound Miter Saws because of injury and laceration hazards. Officials said the saws “rear safety guard can break or detach.” This could cause “projectiles” to hit the user or anyone standing nearby. This recall involves...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Serial gym thief has Triangle fitness studios on alert

Fitness studios in the Triangle are on alert after a serial thief has stolen from clients’ lockers during workout classes. One studio in Durham is sharing their story with WRAL News to warn other small businesses. The Sweat Lab opened its Durham location in 2013 and its Raleigh location...
DURHAM, NC

