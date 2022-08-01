ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harriman, NY

Saugerties Man Nabbed Driving Stolen Van, Police Say

A man from the region was busted for allegedly having a utility van that was reported stolen the week before. The arrest took place in Ulster County on Sunday, July 31 in the town of Saugerties. Jeffrey D. Traver, age 39, of Saugerties, was arrested after police received information that...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm

Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suspected major Sullivan County drug supplier operated ‘narcotics supermarket’ out of home

MONTICELLO – A 69-year-old Monticello man was arrested on Monday, August 1 on charges that he was a major drug supplier in Sullivan County. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the John Crawford Senior Housing complex at 33 Liberty Street in Monticello at 5 in the morning.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie man arrested on drug charges

POUGHKEEPSIE – State Police in conjunction with Poughkeepsie Town and City Police arrested a 58-year-old Poughkeepsie man on a felony charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance. The arrest occurred on July 27. An investigation by Poughkeepsie Town Police led to the development of illicit drug sales by...
Daily Voice

Town Of Newburgh Police Issue Alert About Wanted Man

Police issued an alert about a 35-year-old man who is wanted after failing to show up to court appearances in the Hudson Valley. Michael Scialabba was arrested in April and May for petit larceny but failed to show up to any court appearances, according to an alert from the Town of Newburgh Police Department on Wednesday, July 20.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker

A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

Three DWI Arrests in Clarkstown Over Weekend

The Rockland County Sheriff's Department arrested three county residents for driving while intoxicated within a few hours of each other over the weekend. The first arrest occurred at 12:32 a.m. on July 31, after a police officer noticed a driver on Route 303 maneuvering in an erratic manner. As a result, the 22-year-old Nyack resident, Aiyana Wise, was taken into custody.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former orchard employee guilty of stealing more than $110K from the business

POUGHKEEPSIE – A Pleasant Valley woman has been ordered to pay restitution and spend three years on probation following a guilty plea in Beekman Justice Court. Pleasant Valley resident Concetta Lozito, 54, had been a longtime employee of Barton Orchards in Poughquag until it was discovered that she had been embezzling money from the organization.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
WTNH

Man arrested for threatening to kill Walmart employees: Milford PD

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who threatened to kill Walmart employees and called them racial slurs. Officers said they responded to a threatening complaint at a Walmart on Boston Post Road on Monday. Once at the scene, employees told police that one customer, Anthony Kane, 32, had threatened to kill an […]
MILFORD, CT
hudsonvalleyone.com

Police: Gun pulled on Domino’s pizza deliverer in Saugerties

Every pizza delivery driver’s nightmare is an encounter with a hostile customer. This is exactly what Saugerties Police responded to when a 911 call came in July 30th with a report of a gun being pulled on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver. Upon investigation, police reported that 45-year-old...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car

COPAKE – The operator of a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a car at the intersection of Columbia County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the Town of Copake at about 10:50 a.m. on July 31, State Police said. Killed in the incident was Michael Marietta, 54,...
COPAKE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man dies after being punched and kicked at Middletown gas station

MIDDLETOWN – A Middletown man who was punched in the head and kicked when he fell to the ground last week has died from his injuries and the alleged perpetrator has been charged with manslaughter. The incident occurred at the BP gas station at 139 Wickham Avenue in the...
MIDDLETOWN, NY

