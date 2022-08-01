www.thephoto-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Calls Out Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black ChildBriana BelcherWayne, NJ
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Westchester County's Bicycle Sundays:10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free event for bicyclists, walkers, or joggersBassey BYWestchester County, NY
Related
Police: Man dies following assault at Middletown gas station; suspect charged
Middletown police say a man has died after he was assaulted at a gas station last week.
Saugerties Man Nabbed Driving Stolen Van, Police Say
A man from the region was busted for allegedly having a utility van that was reported stolen the week before. The arrest took place in Ulster County on Sunday, July 31 in the town of Saugerties. Jeffrey D. Traver, age 39, of Saugerties, was arrested after police received information that...
Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm
Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suspected major Sullivan County drug supplier operated ‘narcotics supermarket’ out of home
MONTICELLO – A 69-year-old Monticello man was arrested on Monday, August 1 on charges that he was a major drug supplier in Sullivan County. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the John Crawford Senior Housing complex at 33 Liberty Street in Monticello at 5 in the morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie man arrested on drug charges
POUGHKEEPSIE – State Police in conjunction with Poughkeepsie Town and City Police arrested a 58-year-old Poughkeepsie man on a felony charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance. The arrest occurred on July 27. An investigation by Poughkeepsie Town Police led to the development of illicit drug sales by...
Duo Wanted For Stealing $3.2K In Merchandise From Mohegan Lake Walmart, Police Say
If you recognize this duo, New York State Police want to hear from you. Troopers in Northern Westchester County said the two are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at a Walmart store in Mohegan Lake. The incident reportedly happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16...
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Town Of Newburgh Police Issue Alert About Wanted Man
Police issued an alert about a 35-year-old man who is wanted after failing to show up to court appearances in the Hudson Valley. Michael Scialabba was arrested in April and May for petit larceny but failed to show up to any court appearances, according to an alert from the Town of Newburgh Police Department on Wednesday, July 20.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker
A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
rocklanddaily.com
Three DWI Arrests in Clarkstown Over Weekend
The Rockland County Sheriff's Department arrested three county residents for driving while intoxicated within a few hours of each other over the weekend. The first arrest occurred at 12:32 a.m. on July 31, after a police officer noticed a driver on Route 303 maneuvering in an erratic manner. As a result, the 22-year-old Nyack resident, Aiyana Wise, was taken into custody.
Man, Woman Wanted In Connection To Robbery In Greenwich
Police in Fairfield County secured arrest warrants for an out-of-state couple who are wanted for a robbery in the area in which a gun was displayed. The incidents took place in Greenwich on Saturday, June 25 at 115 Mason St. The two suspects sought by police are originally from the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former orchard employee guilty of stealing more than $110K from the business
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Pleasant Valley woman has been ordered to pay restitution and spend three years on probation following a guilty plea in Beekman Justice Court. Pleasant Valley resident Concetta Lozito, 54, had been a longtime employee of Barton Orchards in Poughquag until it was discovered that she had been embezzling money from the organization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Port Jervis 13-year-old charged with possession of gun
Police say the 13-year-old was walking towards Church Street with a handgun in his waistband.
Man arrested for threatening to kill Walmart employees: Milford PD
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police arrested a man who threatened to kill Walmart employees and called them racial slurs. Officers said they responded to a threatening complaint at a Walmart on Boston Post Road on Monday. Once at the scene, employees told police that one customer, Anthony Kane, 32, had threatened to kill an […]
Ex-Long Island pizzeria employee threatens workers with knife, demands money: police
GREAT NECK PLAZA, N.Y. (PIX11) — An ex-pizzeria employee on Long Island was arrested on Monday after he threatened current workers with a knife while demanding money, police said. Frank Prestria, 26, went to the pizzeria at around 12 p.m. even though he knew he wasn’t allowed on the property “due to past incidents,” according […]
hudsonvalleyone.com
Police: Gun pulled on Domino’s pizza deliverer in Saugerties
Every pizza delivery driver’s nightmare is an encounter with a hostile customer. This is exactly what Saugerties Police responded to when a 911 call came in July 30th with a report of a gun being pulled on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver. Upon investigation, police reported that 45-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car
COPAKE – The operator of a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a car at the intersection of Columbia County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the Town of Copake at about 10:50 a.m. on July 31, State Police said. Killed in the incident was Michael Marietta, 54,...
Police: Saugerties man threatened motel worker with knife
A Saugerties man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a motel worker with a knife. The Saugerties Police Department said Spencer Lane, 36, was taken into custody at the scene.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man dies after being punched and kicked at Middletown gas station
MIDDLETOWN – A Middletown man who was punched in the head and kicked when he fell to the ground last week has died from his injuries and the alleged perpetrator has been charged with manslaughter. The incident occurred at the BP gas station at 139 Wickham Avenue in the...
Dutchess County apple orchard employee sentenced for stealing over $100K from business
An employee at a Dutchess County apple orchard and vegetable farm has been sentenced for stealing $118,000 from the business.
Comments / 0