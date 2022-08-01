ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Doctors see increase in patients at free medical clinic in Lompoc

By Karen Cruz-Orduña
 4 days ago
LOMPOC, Calif. – Doctors are seeing an increase in patients at Savie Health, a free medical clinic in Lompoc.

Board member of the clinic, Dr. Naishadh Buch, said the clinic has received lots of phone calls and has to book patients one-to-two weeks in advance.

Doctors said some patients don't have medical insurance, and this clinic could help those who can't afford to get treated.

At this time, doctors said free medical services are set, they are working to get dental and vision services free of charge.

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

