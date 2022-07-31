Things to keep an eye on this coming football season

www.times-advocate.com
sdvoice.info
Morse High School’s Most Excellent Lady Tiger
Senior Shaunessey Cardwell is an athletic and academic super-tiger at Morse High School. She performed at an elite level for the softball, basketball, and tennis teams, leading them in multiple categories during her tenure at MHS. Shaunessey is a real live production machine for her Tiger teams. However, her greatness...
northcountydailystar.com
Jose Garcia Announced as CSUSM Head Baseball Coach
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos baseball team will have a new leader this fall as CSUSM Director of Athletics Jennifer Milo announced the hiring of Jose Garcia as the program’s new head coach on Monday. “Jose is ready and prepared to lead Cougar Baseball...
kusi.com
Pickleball players stage takeover of Peninsula Tennis Club to make a point
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s a battle brewing in San Diego as a group of Pickleball Players staged a takeover of a local tennis club to make a point. KUSI’s Dan Plante was at the Peninsula Club in Ocean Beach to see where it all went down.
KPBS
SDSU football coach addresses rape allegations, says he won't 'tolerate' behavior
San Diego State football is about to embark on its 100th season, but allegations of rape by football players are casting a shadow over the program. Today, the school’s head coach addressed the allegations just as fall camp starts. San Diego State football is about to embark on its...
Woman speaks on rape allegations against SDSU football players
An 18-year-old woman who accuses San Diego State University football players of raping her at a party last year spoke to FOX 5 about the allegations Wednesday, questioning the school's response.
Some SDSU students say they received surprising bill from university
Some students at San Diego State University said they are unexpectedly receiving notices saying that they owe thousands of dollars before school starts.
Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
25 of the Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in San Diego
San Diego can be a great place to spend your time, whether you are there visiting family or going there with your kids for a much-needed vacation. However, it is not hard to get side-tracked with all of the extra details and ignore one of the most basic things you will have to consider: food.
localemagazine.com
7 Lunch Spots in Oceanside We Love for a Midday Bite
From Sammies to Fish Tacos, These Lunches Beat the Standard PB&J. Right on the San Diego coast, Oceanside may be one of the most underrated cities in Southern California. Great surfing, friendly people and local eateries are a few things this up-and-coming city has to offer. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by Oceanside’s abundance of new, hip restaurants! Downtown restaurants are walkable to the water, perfect for grabbing a bite before strolling along the pier. We’re here to savor the charm of Oceanside before this laid-back, beachfront city blows up! Here are some of our favorite lunch spots in O’side for a meal out. Best Lunch in Oceanside.
Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego
Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
I went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time and the experience was marred by vicious mosquitoes and other unexpected issues, but I'd still go again
Insider's reporter went to SDCC for the first time and shared her experience, from the hardships to the delights that made the trip worth it.
sandiegoville.com
Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro Owners Open Fast-Casual Taco Machin In San Diego's South County
The owners of South County San Diego destination restaurant Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro have opened a new, fast casual taco shop concept dubbed Taco Machin. In 2006, Luis Peña and his wife Martha Plascencia, along with her celebrity chef brother Javier Plascencia, opened Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro in a shopping plaza in San Diego's South County community of Bonita. The restaurant quickly gained a loyal following for its menu of Mediterranean and Mexican fusion dishes and tapas. In 2015, the Romesco team opened the highly anticipated Bracero Cojina de Raiz in San Diego's Little Italy, but Javier Plascencia left the partnership in fall 2017. The decision was ultimately made to convert the restaurant into a second Romesco location, but that branch shuttered in less than 4 months and is now King & Queen Cantina.
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Development Plans to Bring the Waves Inland With Massive Surf Pool, Housing & a ‘Glamp'-Ground
It's an interesting concept that some would question: Why would we build a wave pool just miles from the Pacific Ocean where the waves are infinite? But for arguably one of California's most surf-centric cities, it could soon be a reality after gaining the full support of the Oceanside Planning Committee.
NBC San Diego
Triple Whammy Weather: Flood Watch, Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain in Store for Parts of San Diego County
Monsoonal moisture is bringing a triple whammy weather event to parts of San Diego County that includes thunderstorms, flooding and the possibility of hail. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for mountains and deserts that will go into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday. Impacted areas should brace for excessive runoff from rain that can result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Aug. 4-7
San Diegans, we have reached the heart of the summer and we're well into Leo Season! Take a look at our list of things to do this weekend here in San Diego.
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
NBC San Diego
Many Seniors Live on a Fixed Income. These Organizations in San Diego Can Help
Inflation has many people struggling with their budget. The higher prices are especially hard for retirees or others on a fixed income. If you're looking for ways to help your older family members, local organizations can step in. "It's critical to make sure they don't fall through the cracks," said...
Body pulled from Lakeside pond early Monday morning
The body of a middle-aged man was pulled from a pond early Monday morning in Lakeside, authorities said.
