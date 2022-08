Former Kansas City Chiefs HC Dick Vermeil will become the 24th member of the franchise enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Vermeil is set to be the third former Chiefs HC enshrined in the hallowed halls of Canton, Ohio after a successful 15-year NFL coaching career. He has already received his gold jacket and he’s ready to be welcomed among the over 300 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 10 MINUTES AGO