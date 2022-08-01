ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Metro Monthly Calendar – August 1-7, 2022

By Metro Monthly staff
metromonthly.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.metromonthly.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metromonthly.net

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
metromonthly.net

Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration

Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County marked the completion of Main Library with a commemoration and open house on June 11, 2022. The $27-million project includes new/expanded spaces and equipment: a 125-person meeting room, Culinary Literacy Center, 36 state-of-the-art computers,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Streets closing Wednesday through Sunday for Youngstown Italian Fest

Several streets are being closed as Youngstown prepares for a three-day long celebration of Italian heritage Downtown. Police have announced that beginning at 6 am the morning of August 3rd and until 6 am on Monday, August 8th, the following streets will be closed to all traffic for the 2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Festival:
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lakewood, OH
City
Poland, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Business Incubator announces expansion into Ashtabula County

The Youngstown Business Incubator is moving up in the world (actually, more like moving north in the state) as they announce an expansion into Ashtabula County. The expansion allows the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) to support small business development in the eastern corridor of Ohio. The project is called the 'Lake to River Small Business Success' (L2RSBS) program.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Arts Festival#Arts And Crafts#Photography#Poland Library#Youngstown 44509
columbusunderground.com

Treat to Try: Buckeye Bark – The Flat Version of Your Favorite Ohio Treat

Ohio is the state where buckeyes, both the poisonous nut and the delicious candy, are abundant. For those outside the state, the confectionary version is less well-known. Well, relatively unknown. So when a Youngstown, OH native started introducing the buckeye candy treat at fancy catering gigs in Maryland, it created a whole new world of buckeye fans.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Dr. Amy Acton back home at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center

During the beginning and at the height of the pandemic Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton found herself in the crosshairs of history. The former Ohio Health Director came home to speak at the Jewish Community Center, a place and community she loves. Dr. Amy Acton who is Jewish shared some...
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Cleveland Scene

Listen: "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" Episode 3, Jim Traficant for Sheriff

Episode 3 of "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH," the new weekly podcast from Marc Smerling ("The Kink," "Crimetown") and Sony Music, is now available for streaming below or download wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to "Crooked City: Youngstown, OH" on Apple podcasts here. In this week's installment, "After Youngstown's steel...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s looking for adventure in Geneva-on-the-Lake

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Known to seek out adventure wherever he can find it, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton headed to Geneva-on-the-Lake to check out all the summer happenings on the ‘The Strip’. Geneva-on-the-Lake has been a popular destination for visitors for over 100 years. Click here to learn more about Geneva-on-the-Lake.
GENEVA, OH
WFMJ.com

Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in

People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy