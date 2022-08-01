ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Metro Monthly Calendar – August 8-15, 2022

By Metro Monthly staff
 2 days ago
Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration

Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County marked the completion of Main Library with a commemoration and open house on June 11, 2022. The $27-million project includes new/expanded spaces and equipment: a 125-person meeting room, Culinary Literacy Center, 36 state-of-the-art computers,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Streets closing Wednesday through Sunday for Youngstown Italian Fest

Several streets are being closed as Youngstown prepares for a three-day long celebration of Italian heritage Downtown. Police have announced that beginning at 6 am the morning of August 3rd and until 6 am on Monday, August 8th, the following streets will be closed to all traffic for the 2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Festival:
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Austintown, Liberty, New Middletown holding Night Out activities Tuesday

Several Valley communities are holding events to observe National Night Out, an event designed to promote police-community partnerships. Austintown will be celebrating on Tuesday, August 2 at Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Rd, from 5 pm-9 pm. Families are invited to come out and meet their area safety forces including...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest

The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
NEW CASTLE, PA
Several downtown streets to be closed for Greater Youngstown Italian Fest

Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, several streets in downtown Youngstown will be closed to all traffic for the Greater Youngstown Italian Fest. The following streets will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday:. Federal from Phelps to Walnut;. Market from Commerce to Boardman;. Champion from Commerce to Boardman. Vehicles must be...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
High School Marching Band nights in Mahoning Valley

We'll soon be seeing high school football games and marching bands take the field for halftime shows. Many local high school bands host band nights to raise money and play for the community. Below is a list of events in Mahoning and Trumbull counties:. August 15 @ 7:30 pm -...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Youngstown Business Incubator announces expansion into Ashtabula County

The Youngstown Business Incubator is moving up in the world (actually, more like moving north in the state) as they announce an expansion into Ashtabula County. The expansion allows the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) to support small business development in the eastern corridor of Ohio. The project is called the 'Lake to River Small Business Success' (L2RSBS) program.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Dr. Amy Acton back home at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center

During the beginning and at the height of the pandemic Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton found herself in the crosshairs of history. The former Ohio Health Director came home to speak at the Jewish Community Center, a place and community she loves. Dr. Amy Acton who is Jewish shared some...
Skydive Fest 2022 is coming to Skydive PA in Grove City (Details & Itinerary)

Skydive Fest will be held August 5th-7th at SkyDive PA in Grove City. This event is the perfect opportunity to view thrilling skydiving formations and have an unforgettable experience in Mercer County!. Action-Packed Fun for the Whole Family!. This event will feature educational presentations, helicopter rides, a large formation skydives,...
GROVE CITY, PA
Treat to Try: Buckeye Bark – The Flat Version of Your Favorite Ohio Treat

Ohio is the state where buckeyes, both the poisonous nut and the delicious candy, are abundant. For those outside the state, the confectionary version is less well-known. Well, relatively unknown. So when a Youngstown, OH native started introducing the buckeye candy treat at fancy catering gigs in Maryland, it created a whole new world of buckeye fans.
OHIO STATE

