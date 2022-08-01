Metro Monthly Calendar – August 8-15, 2022

www.metromonthly.net
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration
Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County marked the completion of Main Library with a commemoration and open house on June 11, 2022. The $27-million project includes new/expanded spaces and equipment: a 125-person meeting room, Culinary Literacy Center, 36 state-of-the-art computers,...
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
Streets closing Wednesday through Sunday for Youngstown Italian Fest
Several streets are being closed as Youngstown prepares for a three-day long celebration of Italian heritage Downtown. Police have announced that beginning at 6 am the morning of August 3rd and until 6 am on Monday, August 8th, the following streets will be closed to all traffic for the 2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Festival:
Youngstown home condemned; cats rescued
One cat was found dead and others were rescued from what was described by humane agents as a cat-hoarding situation in Youngstown.
Austintown, Liberty, New Middletown holding Night Out activities Tuesday
Several Valley communities are holding events to observe National Night Out, an event designed to promote police-community partnerships. Austintown will be celebrating on Tuesday, August 2 at Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Rd, from 5 pm-9 pm. Families are invited to come out and meet their area safety forces including...
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
Several downtown streets to be closed for Greater Youngstown Italian Fest
Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, several streets in downtown Youngstown will be closed to all traffic for the Greater Youngstown Italian Fest. The following streets will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday:. Federal from Phelps to Walnut;. Market from Commerce to Boardman;. Champion from Commerce to Boardman. Vehicles must be...
High School Marching Band nights in Mahoning Valley
We'll soon be seeing high school football games and marching bands take the field for halftime shows. Many local high school bands host band nights to raise money and play for the community. Below is a list of events in Mahoning and Trumbull counties:. August 15 @ 7:30 pm -...
Well-known statue gets much-needed cleaning in Niles
A well-known statue of President William McKinley is getting a much-needed cleaning this week.
Hiring event for school employees in Canfield
The Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio is having an event.
Youngstown Business Incubator announces expansion into Ashtabula County
The Youngstown Business Incubator is moving up in the world (actually, more like moving north in the state) as they announce an expansion into Ashtabula County. The expansion allows the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) to support small business development in the eastern corridor of Ohio. The project is called the 'Lake to River Small Business Success' (L2RSBS) program.
AN INCLUSIVE TABLE | What festivals taught me about the value of diversity
Festival season in the Mahoning Valley has always been one of my favorite times to create memories with my family. Youngstown’s multitude of neighborhood and cultural festivals allow us to reinforce our unique community by allowing us to share our varied traditions and support each other’s businesses. As...
Health agency offering screenings and giveaways
In honor of National Health Center Week, ONE Health Ohio is hosting patient appreciation events at four locations.
Women hope to start neuter program in Campbell
Two local women are doing their part in helping with Campbell's cat problem.
Dr. Amy Acton back home at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center
During the beginning and at the height of the pandemic Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton found herself in the crosshairs of history. The former Ohio Health Director came home to speak at the Jewish Community Center, a place and community she loves. Dr. Amy Acton who is Jewish shared some...
$1.3 million coming to Columbiana County for Port Authority, Little Beaver Creek River
Ohio State Representative, Tim Ginter (R-Salem) has announced on Wednesday that $1.3 million is coming to Columbiana County for area projects involving the Columbiana County Port Authority and the Little Beaver Creek State Scenic River. The funding was approved on Monday during the State Controlling Board meeting. The county will...
Vienna Twp. hiring event targets military families
The Youngstown Air Reserve Station is hosting a hiring event Saturday.
Skydive Fest 2022 is coming to Skydive PA in Grove City (Details & Itinerary)
Skydive Fest will be held August 5th-7th at SkyDive PA in Grove City. This event is the perfect opportunity to view thrilling skydiving formations and have an unforgettable experience in Mercer County!. Action-Packed Fun for the Whole Family!. This event will feature educational presentations, helicopter rides, a large formation skydives,...
City supports plans to renovate historic downtown Huntington building into apartment units
The historic Huntington building in downtown Youngstown on Market Street may soon serve a new purpose. There are plans to renovate the structure into an apartment space, and developers presented the idea to the city Tuesday. The building was originally finished being built in the 1920s and thanks to a...
Treat to Try: Buckeye Bark – The Flat Version of Your Favorite Ohio Treat
Ohio is the state where buckeyes, both the poisonous nut and the delicious candy, are abundant. For those outside the state, the confectionary version is less well-known. Well, relatively unknown. So when a Youngstown, OH native started introducing the buckeye candy treat at fancy catering gigs in Maryland, it created a whole new world of buckeye fans.
