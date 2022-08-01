Metro Monthly Calendar – August 8-15, 2022

The Youngstown Business Incubator is moving up in the world (actually, more like moving north in the state) as they announce an expansion into Ashtabula County. The expansion allows the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) to support small business development in the eastern corridor of Ohio. The project is called the 'Lake to River Small Business Success' (L2RSBS) program.

